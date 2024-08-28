VPN detection is an important element of the suite of services Fingerprint offers to its customers. The publicly-available source of data they previously used to provide this facet of their service was not up to the same quality standards as the rest of their offering… and it was becoming obvious.
“The quality of the database we previously used was so bad that our customers noticed and told us about several false positive/false negative cases they observed.”
Fingerprint needed to find a solution to this VPN data quality problem that would satisfy their customers' need for both speed and accuracy. Their platform’s architecture already supported the MMDB file format, an industry-standard downloadable database file type for IP lookups. Fingerprint therefore elected to test providers side-by-side using locally-available data. This eliminated the need for extra calls to the IPinfo API, which shaved precious milliseconds off of transactions where every millisecond counts.
“We ended up evaluating two different vendors where IPInfo proved to be better both in terms of overall performance (number of correctly identified VPNs) and data labeling.”
The increase in the quality of VPN detection as a result of using IPinfo’s data did not go unnoticed by Fingerprint’s customers. Some were so impressed by the level of detail and accuracy provided that they elected to retest the Fingerprint Smart Signals offering. Many of these customers decided to upgrade to the enhanced VPN offering, thanks to the accurate and powerful data offered by IPinfo.
“Integration with IPInfo helped us to build our image as a leader in browser-based VPN detection.”
CFC uses IP address data to build the insurance of the future, develop threat intelligence, and manage risks.
Since using IPinfo, GreyNoise has become recognized as the go-to Anti-Threat Intelligence source.