Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Learn more
Fingerprint🔓 Cybersecurity

How Fingerprint Enhanced VPN Detection and Strengthened Market Leadership

Fingerprint is recognized for its innovative approach to online security and its ability to offer robust, privacy-compliant solutions for device identification and fraud prevention. Explore how Fingerprint integrates IPinfo into its solution.

📈 Market position

About Fingerprint

Fingerprint is a leading provider of advanced browser fingerprinting technology, offering unparalleled accuracy in user identification and tracking across devices and browsers. By leveraging a comprehensive set of data points, Fingerprint empowers organizations to enhance security measures, prevent fraud, and personalize user experiences without relying on traditional cookies.

  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • website
  • Client
    Petr Palata
  • Customer Since
    2023
  • Company
    Fingerprint
  • APIs used
    IP to Privacy database download
🤔 The problem

Raising the Bar for VPN Detection Quality

VPN detection is an important element of the suite of services Fingerprint offers to its customers. The publicly-available source of data they previously used to provide this facet of their service was not up to the same quality standards as the rest of their offering… and it was becoming obvious.

The quality of the database we previously used was so bad that our customers noticed and told us about several false positive/false negative cases they observed.

Petr Palata
Petr Palata
Sr Technical Product Manager, Fingerprint
⏳ The process

Finding the right VPN data partner

Fingerprint needed to find a solution to this VPN data quality problem that would satisfy their customers' need for both speed and accuracy. Their platform’s architecture already supported the MMDB file format, an industry-standard downloadable database file type for IP lookups. Fingerprint therefore elected to test providers side-by-side using locally-available data. This eliminated the need for extra calls to the IPinfo API, which shaved precious milliseconds off of transactions where every millisecond counts.

We ended up evaluating two different vendors where IPInfo proved to be better both in terms of overall performance (number of correctly identified VPNs) and data labeling.

Petr Palata
Petr Palata
Sr Technical Product Manager, Fingerprint
🔬 The solution

Accurate VPN Detection Drives Customer Upgrades

The increase in the quality of VPN detection as a result of using IPinfo’s data did not go unnoticed by Fingerprint’s customers. Some were so impressed by the level of detail and accuracy provided that they elected to retest the Fingerprint Smart Signals offering. Many of these customers decided to upgrade to the enhanced VPN offering, thanks to the accurate and powerful data offered by IPinfo.

Integration with IPInfo helped us to build our image as a leader in browser-based VPN detection.

Petr Palata
Petr Palata
Sr Technical Product Manager, Fingerprint

Related Customer Stories

  • CFC
    💰 Insurance

    CFC uses IP address data to build the insurance of the future, develop threat intelligence, and manage risks.

  • GreyNoise
    🔓 Cybersecurity

    Since using IPinfo, GreyNoise has become recognized as the go-to Anti-Threat Intelligence source.

Get started with IPinfo

Sign up for freeGet a quote