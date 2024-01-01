Mobile carrier data: Improve support and confidence for mobile users

Additionally, Dupaco uses mobile carrier data to improve support and confidence among members. For instance, when users call about not getting an alert notification, the support team can use mobile carrier data to see if other Dupaco members are reporting similar issues that might be related to carriers.

Dupaco also uses mobile carrier data to detect the most common carriers used by their members. By way of illustration, say 60 percent of members have Verizon and these users report delayed alerts. Dupaco can send an email notifying members that transaction alerts may be delayed for those using Verizon.

This can prevent undue distress among members if there's a carrier issue (i.e. if US Cellular members experience a delay and can’t immediately get a login code by text message). In other words, Dupaco uses Mobile Carrier data to give its members confidence and make sure users can always access their funds.

Suffice it to say, Dupaco uses Mobile Carrier data in many innovative ways to improve users’ experiences and member service.