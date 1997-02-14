ASN API Developer Resource
Available in: IPinfo Core, IPinfo Business, and IPinfo Enterprise
ASN API allows you to programmatically access details about an ASN, such as the assigned prefixes, related domain, and more. The ASN API is available at
/ASXX/json.
curl ipinfo.io/AS7922/json?token=$TOKEN
{
"asn": "AS7922",
"name": "Comcast Cable Communications, LLC",
"country": "US",
"allocated": "1997-02-14",
"registry": "arin",
"domain": "comcast.com",
"num_ips": 71224576,
"type": "isp",
"prefixes": [
{
"netblock": "104.69.216.0/22",
"id": "AKAMAI",
"name": "Akamai Technologies, Inc.",
"country": "US"
},
{
"netblock": "104.69.220.0/23",
"id": "AKAMAI",
"name": "Akamai Technologies, Inc.",
"country": "US"
}
],
"prefixes6": [
{
"netblock": "2601::/20",
"id": "COMCAST6NET",
"name": "Comcast Cable Communications, LLC",
"country": "US"
},
{
"netblock": "2603:2000::/20",
"id": "COMCAST6NET",
"name": "Comcast Cable Communications, LLC",
"country": "US"
},
{
"netblock": "2603:3000::/24",
"id": "COMCAST6NET",
"name": "Comcast Cable Communications, LLC",
"country": "US"
},
{
"netblock": "2a03:2880:d001::/48",
"id": "IE-FACEBOOK-201100822",
"name": "Facebook Ireland Ltd",
"country": "IE"
}
]
}