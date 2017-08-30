IPinfo Core API Developer Resource
The IPinfo Core API is our entry-level premium API access plan, which includes granular geolocation information, ASN information, network flags, and access to the dedicated ASN API.
- Geolocation information: City, Region/State, Country, Postal code etc.
- ASN information: ASN (Autonomous System Number), AS Name, ASN Domain and ASN Type
- Network flags: Anonymous IP address (VPN, proxy, Tor, or relay), Hosting IP address (data center or server IP), Anycast IP, Carrier mobile IP flag, and Satellite IP address
You can access IPinfo Core data as a downloadable dataset as well: IPinfo Core IP Data Downloads
Quick Reference
|Field
|Description
|Example
ip
|Queried IP address
51.68.57.72
geo
city
|City of the IP address
Lille
region
|Region/State of the IP address
Hauts-de-France
region_code
|Region code in two-letter format in ISO 3166
HDF
country
|Name of the country of the IP address
France
country_code
|ISO 3166 country code of the IP address
FR
continent
|Name of the continent
Europe
continent_code
|Continent name code in two-letter format
EU
latitude
|Latitude value of the IP address
50.63297
longitude
|Longitude value of the IP address
3.05858
timezone
|The local timezone of the IP address location, formatted according to the IANA Time Zone Database.
Europe/Paris
postal_code
|The postal code or zip code associated with the IP address's location.
59000
as
asn
|Autonomous System Number (ASN), identifying the organization that owns or operates the IP address.
AS16276
name
|The official name of the Autonomous System (AS) organization.
OVH SAS
domain
|The official domain name of the Autonomous System (AS) organization.
ovhcloud.com
type
|The type of the Autonomous System (AS) organization, such as hosting, ISP, education, government, or business.
hosting
is_anonymous
|Indicates whether the IP address is anonymous.
true if the IP address is associated with an IP privacy service.
false
is_anycast
|Indicates whether the IP address is an anycast IP.
true if the IP address maps to multiple physical servers.
false
is_hosting
|Indicates whether the IP address is an internet service hosting IP address.
true
is_mobile
|Indicates whether the IP address belongs to a mobile network.
false
is_satellite
|Indicates whether the IP address is part of a satellite internet connection.
false
Lookup IP addresses:
curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lookup/8.8.8.8?token=$TOKEN
{
"ip": "8.8.8.8",
"geo": {
"city": "Mountain View",
"region": "California",
"region_code": "CA",
"country": "United States",
"country_code": "US",
"continent": "North America",
"continent_code": "NA",
"latitude": 37.4056,
"longitude": -122.0775,
"timezone": "America/Los_Angeles",
"postal_code": "94043"
},
"as": {
"asn": "AS15169",
"name": "Google LLC",
"domain": "google.com",
"type": "hosting"
},
"is_anonymous": false,
"is_anycast": true,
"is_hosting": true,
"is_mobile": false,
"is_satellite": false
}
Example IP addresses:
Carrier IP address
{
VPN IP address
{
Get information on your or visitors' IP address:
curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lookup/me?token=$TOKEN
The IPinfo Core also supports ASN lookups via the ASN API:
curl https://ipinfo.io/AS18952?token=$TOKEN
{
"asn": "AS18952",
"name": "Big Valley of Pomo Indians of the Big Valley Rancheria California",
"country": "US",
"allocated": "2017-08-30",
"registry": "arin",
"domain": "big-valley.net",
"num_ips": 512,
"type": "government",
"prefixes": [
{
"netblock": "162.208.96.0/24",
"id": "BVR-NETS",
"name": "Big Valley of Pomo Indians of the Big Valley Rancheria California",
"country": "US",
"size": "256",
"status": "ALLOCATION",
"domain": "big-valley.net"
},
{
"netblock": "162.208.98.0/24",
"id": "BVR-NETS",
"name": "Big Valley of Pomo Indians of the Big Valley Rancheria California",
"country": "US",
"size": "256",
"status": "ALLOCATION",
"domain": "big-valley.net"
}
],
"prefixes6": [],
"peers": ["7018"],
"upstreams": ["7018"],
"downstreams": null
}
The API endpoint also supports explicit declaration of IP address connections (IPv4/IPv6).
|Description
|Endpoint type
|Endpoint
|General (Dual Stacked)
|Self / Client IP
curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lookup/me?token=$TOKEN
|Lookup / Target IP
curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lookup/8.8.8.8?token=$TOKEN
|IPv4
|Self / Client IP
curl https://v4.api.ipinfo.io/lookup/me?token=$TOKEN
|Lookup / Target IP
curl https://v4.api.ipinfo.io/lookup/8.8.8.8?token=$TOKEN
|IPv6
|Self / Client IP
curl https://v6.api.ipinfo.io/lookup/me?token=$TOKEN
|Lookup / Target IP
curl https://v6.api.ipinfo.io/lookup/8.8.8.8?token=$TOKEN
The general API endpoint is built to support both IPv4 and IPv6 connection, ensuring you can call it from either without any issues.
Alternative API Schema
Our legacy API is still maintained with fresh data, and we are committed to providing continued service to existing customers.
IPinfo Core (Legacy)
Built on top of the IPinfo Basic tier API service, the IPinfo Core API service includes the IPinfo Core API and the network flags.
curl https://ipinfo.io/8.8.8.8/json?token=$TOKEN
{
"ip": "8.8.8.8",
"hostname": "dns.google",
"city": "Mountain View",
"region": "California",
"country": "US",
"loc": "37.4056,-122.0775",
"postal": "94043",
"timezone": "America/Los_Angeles",
"is_anycast": true,
"is_mobile": false,
"is_anonymous": false,
"is_satellite": false,
"is_hosting": true,
"asn": {
"asn": "AS15169",
"name": "Google LLC",
"domain": "google.com",
"route": "8.8.8.0/24",
"type": "hosting"
}
}
IPinfo Basic (Legacy)
IPinfo Basic has been upgraded to the IPinfo Core API tier. It now includes network flags and extended geolocation details that were previously not available in the Basic tier.
curl https://ipinfo.io/8.8.8.8/json?token=$TOKEN
{
"ip": "8.8.8.8",
"hostname": "dns.google",
"city": "Mountain View",
"region": "California",
"country": "US",
"loc": "37.4056,-122.0775",
"postal": "94043",
"timezone": "America/Los_Angeles",
"asn": {
"asn": "AS15169",
"name": "Google LLC",
"domain": "google.com",
"route": "8.8.8.0/24",
"type": "hosting"
}
}