IPinfo Core API Developer Resource

The IPinfo Core API is our entry-level premium API access plan, which includes granular geolocation information, ASN information, network flags, and access to the dedicated ASN API.

Geolocation information : City, Region/State, Country, Postal code etc.

: City, Region/State, Country, Postal code etc. ASN information : ASN (Autonomous System Number), AS Name, ASN Domain and ASN Type

: ASN (Autonomous System Number), AS Name, ASN Domain and ASN Type Network flags: Anonymous IP address (VPN, proxy, Tor, or relay), Hosting IP address (data center or server IP), Anycast IP, Carrier mobile IP flag, and Satellite IP address

You can access IPinfo Core data as a downloadable dataset as well: IPinfo Core IP Data Downloads

Quick Reference

Field Description Example ip Queried IP address 51.68.57.72 geo city City of the IP address Lille region Region/State of the IP address Hauts-de-France region_code Region code in two-letter format in ISO 3166 HDF country Name of the country of the IP address France country_code ISO 3166 country code of the IP address FR continent Name of the continent Europe continent_code Continent name code in two-letter format EU latitude Latitude value of the IP address 50.63297 longitude Longitude value of the IP address 3.05858 timezone The local timezone of the IP address location, formatted according to the IANA Time Zone Database. Europe/Paris postal_code The postal code or zip code associated with the IP address's location. 59000 as asn Autonomous System Number (ASN), identifying the organization that owns or operates the IP address. AS16276 name The official name of the Autonomous System (AS) organization. OVH SAS domain The official domain name of the Autonomous System (AS) organization. ovhcloud.com type The type of the Autonomous System (AS) organization, such as hosting, ISP, education, government, or business. hosting is_anonymous Indicates whether the IP address is anonymous. true if the IP address is associated with an IP privacy service. false is_anycast Indicates whether the IP address is an anycast IP. true if the IP address maps to multiple physical servers. false is_hosting Indicates whether the IP address is an internet service hosting IP address. true is_mobile Indicates whether the IP address belongs to a mobile network. false is_satellite Indicates whether the IP address is part of a satellite internet connection. false

Lookup IP addresses:

curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lookup/8.8.8.8?token= $TOKEN Copy

{ "ip" : "8.8.8.8" , "geo" : { "city" : "Mountain View" , "region" : "California" , "region_code" : "CA" , "country" : "United States" , "country_code" : "US" , "continent" : "North America" , "continent_code" : "NA" , "latitude" : 37.4056 , "longitude" : -122.0775 , "timezone" : "America/Los_Angeles" , "postal_code" : "94043" } , "as" : { "asn" : "AS15169" , "name" : "Google LLC" , "domain" : "google.com" , "type" : "hosting" } , "is_anonymous" : false , "is_anycast" : true , "is_hosting" : true , "is_mobile" : false , "is_satellite" : false } Copy

Example IP addresses:

Carrier IP address { Copy

VPN IP address { Copy

Get information on your or visitors' IP address:

curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lookup/me?token= $TOKEN Copy

The IPinfo Core also supports ASN lookups via the ASN API:

curl https://ipinfo.io/AS18952?token= $TOKEN Copy

{ "asn" : "AS18952" , "name" : "Big Valley of Pomo Indians of the Big Valley Rancheria California" , "country" : "US" , "allocated" : "2017-08-30" , "registry" : "arin" , "domain" : "big-valley.net" , "num_ips" : 512 , "type" : "government" , "prefixes" : [ { "netblock" : "162.208.96.0/24" , "id" : "BVR-NETS" , "name" : "Big Valley of Pomo Indians of the Big Valley Rancheria California" , "country" : "US" , "size" : "256" , "status" : "ALLOCATION" , "domain" : "big-valley.net" } , { "netblock" : "162.208.98.0/24" , "id" : "BVR-NETS" , "name" : "Big Valley of Pomo Indians of the Big Valley Rancheria California" , "country" : "US" , "size" : "256" , "status" : "ALLOCATION" , "domain" : "big-valley.net" } ] , "prefixes6" : [ ] , "peers" : [ "7018" ] , "upstreams" : [ "7018" ] , "downstreams" : null } Copy

The API endpoint also supports explicit declaration of IP address connections (IPv4/IPv6).

Description Endpoint type Endpoint General (Dual Stacked) Self / Client IP curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lookup/me?token=$TOKEN Lookup / Target IP curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lookup/8.8.8.8?token=$TOKEN IPv4 Self / Client IP curl https://v4.api.ipinfo.io/lookup/me?token=$TOKEN Lookup / Target IP curl https://v4.api.ipinfo.io/lookup/8.8.8.8?token=$TOKEN IPv6 Self / Client IP curl https://v6.api.ipinfo.io/lookup/me?token=$TOKEN Lookup / Target IP curl https://v6.api.ipinfo.io/lookup/8.8.8.8?token=$TOKEN

The general API endpoint is built to support both IPv4 and IPv6 connection, ensuring you can call it from either without any issues.

Alternative API Schema

Our legacy API is still maintained with fresh data, and we are committed to providing continued service to existing customers.

IPinfo Core (Legacy) Built on top of the IPinfo Basic tier API service, the IPinfo Core API service includes the IPinfo Core API and the network flags. curl https://ipinfo.io/8.8.8.8/json?token= $TOKEN Copy { "ip" : "8.8.8.8" , "hostname" : "dns.google" , "city" : "Mountain View" , "region" : "California" , "country" : "US" , "loc" : "37.4056,-122.0775" , "postal" : "94043" , "timezone" : "America/Los_Angeles" , "is_anycast" : true , "is_mobile" : false , "is_anonymous" : false , "is_satellite" : false , "is_hosting" : true , "asn" : { "asn" : "AS15169" , "name" : "Google LLC" , "domain" : "google.com" , "route" : "8.8.8.0/24" , "type" : "hosting" } } Copy