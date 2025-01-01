IP to Geolocation Extended Database Developer Resource
IP to Geolocation Extended database offers comprehensive geolocation information such as city, region/state, country, postal code, timezone, and geographic coordinates (latitude & longitude). Additionally, it includes data accuracy measurement in the form of radius data.
Database Schema
IP Location extended database contains the following fields:
|Field Name
|Example
|Data Type
|Description
start_ip
|171.71.0.0
|TEXT
|Starting IP address of an IP address range
end_ip
|171.71.127.255
|TEXT
|Ending IP address of an IP address range
join_key
|171.71.0.0
|TEXT
|Special variable to facilitate join operation
city
|San Jose
|TEXT
|City of the location
region
|California
|TEXT
|Region of the location
country
|US
|TEXT
|ISO 3166 country code of the location
latitude
|37.4087
|TEXT
|Latitude value of the location
longitude
|-121.9406
|TEXT
|Longitude value of the location
postal_code
|95134
|TEXT
|Postal code of the location
timezone
|America/Los_Angeles
|TEXT
|Local time zone
geoname_id
|5392171
|INTEGER
geonameId from geonames.org
radius
|5
|INTEGER
|Accuracy radius in terms of kilometers
Sample Databases
- IP Geolocation (Extended) Sample Database — CSV
- IP Geolocation (Extended) Sample Database — JSON
- IP Geolocation (Extended) Sample Database — MMDB
- IP Geolocation (Extended) Sample Database - IPv4 — CSV
- IP Geolocation (Extended) Sample Database - IPv4 — JSON
- IP Geolocation (Extended) Sample Database - IPv4 — MMDB
Links
- Available on Snowflake Marketplace
- IPinfo Sample Database Repo — GitHub