IP to Geolocation Extended Database Developer Resource

IP to Geolocation Extended database offers comprehensive geolocation information such as city, region/state, country, postal code, timezone, and geographic coordinates (latitude & longitude). Additionally, it includes data accuracy measurement in the form of radius data.

Database Schema

IP Location extended database contains the following fields:

Field Name Example Data Type Description start_ip 171.71.0.0 TEXT Starting IP address of an IP address range end_ip 171.71.127.255 TEXT Ending IP address of an IP address range join_key 171.71.0.0 TEXT Special variable to facilitate join operation city San Jose TEXT City of the location region California TEXT Region of the location country US TEXT ISO 3166 country code of the location latitude 37.4087 TEXT Latitude value of the location longitude -121.9406 TEXT Longitude value of the location postal_code 95134 TEXT Postal code of the location timezone America/Los_Angeles TEXT Local time zone geoname_id 5392171 INTEGER geonameId from geonames.org radius 5 INTEGER Accuracy radius in terms of kilometers

Sample Databases