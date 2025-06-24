Documentation for IPinfo Residential Proxy Detection API

The IPinfo Residential Proxy Detection API provides detailed insights into IP addresses associated with residential proxies, including activity patterns, and service identification.

You can access IPinfo IP to Residential Proxy Detection data as a downloadable dataset as well: IPinfo Residential Proxy Data Downloads

Quick Reference

Field Description Example ip The IPv4 or IPv6 address associated with a residential proxy. 175.107.211.204 last_seen The last recorded date when the residential proxy IP was active, formatted as YYYY-MM-DD (ISO-8601). The timezone is UTC. 2025-06-24 percent_days_seen The percentage of days the IP was active in the last 7-day period, reflecting its activity and frequency within a residential proxy pool. 14 service The name of the residential proxy service. Carrier/mobile services are suffixed with _mobile (e.g., soax_mobile ). ipfoxy

Lookup IP addresses:

curl https://ipinfo.io/resproxy/175.107.211.204?token= $TOKEN Copy

{ "ip" : "175.107.211.204" , "last_seen" : "2025-06-24" , "percent_days_seen" : 14 , "service" : "ipfoxy" } Copy

If you are using an IPv6 connection, please use the v6.ipinfo.io endpoint.