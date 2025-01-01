IP to Residential Proxy Database Developer Resource
The IP to Residential Proxy Database identifies residential proxy IP addresses from nearly 100 services, including mobile/carrier network proxies. It tracks both IPv4 and IPv6 IPs, providing details on the associated proxy service, last seen date, and percentage of days active over a 90-day period—all in a single, comprehensive database.
Database Schema
The IP Residential Proxy database contains the following fields:
|Field Name
|Example
|Data Type
|Description
ip
|38.222.31.85
|TEXT
|IPv4 or IPv6 address associated with a residential proxy.
service
|lightningproxies
|TEXT
|Name of the residential proxy service. Carrier/mobile services are suffixed with
_mobile (e.g.,
soax_mobile).
last_seen
|2024-09-07
|TEXT
|Last recorded date when the residential proxy IP was active, formatted as
YYYY-MM-DD (ISO-8601). The timezone is UTC.
percent_days_seen
|2
|TEXT
|Integer indicating the percentage of days the IP was active in the last 90-day period, reflecting its activity and frequency within a residential proxy pool.
Sample Database
- IP Residential Proxy Sample Database — CSV
- IP Residential Proxy Sample Database — JSON
- IP Residential Proxy Sample Database — MMDB
Filename Reference
|File Format
|Filename / Slug
|Terminal Command
|CSV
|resproxy.csv.gz
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/resproxy.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o resproxy.csv.gz
|MMDB
|resproxy.mmdb
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/resproxy.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o resproxy.mmdb
|JSON
|resproxy.json.gz
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/resproxy.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o resproxy.json.gz
|Parquet
|resproxy.parquet
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/resproxy.parquet?token=$TOKEN -o resproxy.parquet
Links
- IPinfo Residential Proxy — Snowflake Marketplace
- Available on Google Cloud Marketplace and GCP BigQuery:
- IPinfo Sample Database Repo — GitHub