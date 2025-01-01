IP to Residential Proxy Database Developer Resource

The IP to Residential Proxy Database identifies residential proxy IP addresses from nearly 100 services, including mobile/carrier network proxies. It tracks both IPv4 and IPv6 IPs, providing details on the associated proxy service, last seen date, and percentage of days active over a 90-day period—all in a single, comprehensive database.

Database Schema

The IP Residential Proxy database contains the following fields:

Field Name Example Data Type Description ip 38.222.31.85 TEXT IPv4 or IPv6 address associated with a residential proxy. service lightningproxies TEXT Name of the residential proxy service. Carrier/mobile services are suffixed with _mobile (e.g., soax_mobile ). last_seen 2024-09-07 TEXT Last recorded date when the residential proxy IP was active, formatted as YYYY-MM-DD (ISO-8601). The timezone is UTC. percent_days_seen 2 TEXT Integer indicating the percentage of days the IP was active in the last 90-day period, reflecting its activity and frequency within a residential proxy pool.

Sample Database

Filename Reference