IP to Residential Proxy Database Developer Resource

The IP to Residential Proxy Database identifies residential proxy IP addresses from nearly 100 services, including mobile/carrier network proxies. It tracks both IPv4 and IPv6 IPs, providing details on the associated proxy service, last seen date, and percentage of days active over a 90-day period—all in a single, comprehensive database.

Database Schema

The IP Residential Proxy database contains the following fields:

Field NameExampleData TypeDescription
ip38.222.31.85TEXTIPv4 or IPv6 address associated with a residential proxy.
servicelightningproxiesTEXTName of the residential proxy service. Carrier/mobile services are suffixed with _mobile (e.g., soax_mobile).
last_seen2024-09-07TEXTLast recorded date when the residential proxy IP was active, formatted as YYYY-MM-DD (ISO-8601). The timezone is UTC.
percent_days_seen2TEXTInteger indicating the percentage of days the IP was active in the last 90-day period, reflecting its activity and frequency within a residential proxy pool.

A screen image showing the table provided by our IP to Residential Proxy Database Download

Sample Database

Filename Reference

File FormatFilename / SlugTerminal Command
CSVresproxy.csv.gzcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/resproxy.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o resproxy.csv.gz
MMDBresproxy.mmdbcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/resproxy.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o resproxy.mmdb
JSONresproxy.json.gzcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/resproxy.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o resproxy.json.gz
Parquetresproxy.parquetcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/resproxy.parquet?token=$TOKEN -o resproxy.parquet

