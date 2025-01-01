IP to Company Database Developer Resource

The IP to Company database provides firmographic data such as the name of the company, company domain, company type, company country, and AS level data.

Database Schema

The IP to Company database contains the following fields:

Field NameExampleData TypeDescription
start_ip107.136.106.168TEXTStarting IP address of an IP address range
end_ip107.136.106.175TEXTEnding IP address of an IP address range
join_key107.136.0.0TEXTSpecialized variable to facilitate join operation
nameZSPEC FLOW-180709174314TEXTName of the company
domainzspec.comTEXTDomain of the company
typebusinessTEXTType of business. E.g. Business, ISP, Hosting, Government or Education
asnAS7018TEXTASN associated with the company
as_nameAT&T Services, Inc.TEXTName of the ASN
as_domainatt.comTEXTDomain name of the ASN
as_typeispTEXTASN Type: ISP, Hosting, Business, government or Education
countryUSTEXTISO 3166 country code

Sample Database

A screen GIF showing the table provided by our IP to Company Database Download

A screen image showing the table provided by our IP to Company Database Download with keys as rows

Links