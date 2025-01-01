IP to Company Database Developer Resource
The IP to Company database provides firmographic data such as the name of the company, company domain, company type, company country, and AS level data.
Database Schema
The IP to Company database contains the following fields:
|Field Name
|Example
|Data Type
|Description
start_ip
|107.136.106.168
|TEXT
|Starting IP address of an IP address range
end_ip
|107.136.106.175
|TEXT
|Ending IP address of an IP address range
join_key
|107.136.0.0
|TEXT
|Specialized variable to facilitate join operation
name
|ZSPEC FLOW-180709174314
|TEXT
|Name of the company
domain
|zspec.com
|TEXT
|Domain of the company
type
|business
|TEXT
|Type of business. E.g. Business, ISP, Hosting, Government or Education
asn
|AS7018
|TEXT
|ASN associated with the company
as_name
|AT&T Services, Inc.
|TEXT
|Name of the ASN
as_domain
|att.com
|TEXT
|Domain name of the ASN
as_type
|isp
|TEXT
|ASN Type: ISP, Hosting, Business, government or Education
country
|US
|TEXT
|ISO 3166 country code
Sample Database
- IP to Company Sample Database — CSV
- IP to Company Sample Database — JSON
- IP to Company Sample Database — MMDB