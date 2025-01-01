IP to Company Database Developer Resource

The IP to Company database provides firmographic data such as the name of the company, company domain, company type, company country, and AS level data.

Database Schema

The IP to Company database contains the following fields:

Field Name Example Data Type Description start_ip 107.136.106.168 TEXT Starting IP address of an IP address range end_ip 107.136.106.175 TEXT Ending IP address of an IP address range join_key 107.136.0.0 TEXT Specialized variable to facilitate join operation name ZSPEC FLOW-180709174314 TEXT Name of the company domain zspec.com TEXT Domain of the company type business TEXT Type of business. E.g. Business, ISP, Hosting, Government or Education asn AS7018 TEXT ASN associated with the company as_name AT&T Services, Inc. TEXT Name of the ASN as_domain att.com TEXT Domain name of the ASN as_type isp TEXT ASN Type: ISP, Hosting, Business, government or Education country US TEXT ISO 3166 country code

Sample Database