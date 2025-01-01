IP Abuse Contact Database Developer Resource

The Abuse Contact database provides abuse contact information of ISPs and hosting services for reporting malicious activities.

Database Schema

The Abuse Contact database contains the following fields:

Field Name Example Data Type Description start_ip 119.93.20.248 TEXT Starting IP address of an IP address block end_ip 119.93.20.255 TEXT Ending IP address of an IP address block join_key 119.93.0.0 TEXT Special variable to make join operations incredibly fast. name Nilo Agir TEXT Name of the abuse contact email mailto:abuse@pldt.net TEXT Organizational email of the abuse contact address Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, 6/... TEXT Organizational address of the abuse contact country PH TEXT ISO 3166 country code phone +632-584-1045 TEXT Organizational phone number of the abuse contact

Sample Database

Use Cases