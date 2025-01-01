IP Abuse Contact Database Developer Resource
The Abuse Contact database provides abuse contact information of ISPs and hosting services for reporting malicious activities.
Database Schema
The Abuse Contact database contains the following fields:
|Field Name
|Example
|Data Type
|Description
start_ip
|119.93.20.248
|TEXT
|Starting IP address of an IP address block
end_ip
|119.93.20.255
|TEXT
|Ending IP address of an IP address block
join_key
|119.93.0.0
|TEXT
|Special variable to make join operations incredibly fast.
name
|Nilo Agir
|TEXT
|Name of the abuse contact
email
|mailto:abuse@pldt.net
|TEXT
|Organizational email of the abuse contact
address
|Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, 6/...
|TEXT
|Organizational address of the abuse contact
country
|PH
|TEXT
|ISO 3166 country code
phone
|+632-584-1045
|TEXT
|Organizational phone number of the abuse contact
Sample Database
- Abuse Contact Sample Database — CSV
- Abuse Contact Sample Database — JSON
- Abuse Contact Sample Database — MMDB