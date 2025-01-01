IP Abuse Contact Database Developer Resource

The Abuse Contact database provides abuse contact information of ISPs and hosting services for reporting malicious activities.

Database Schema

The Abuse Contact database contains the following fields:

Field NameExampleData TypeDescription
start_ip119.93.20.248TEXTStarting IP address of an IP address block
end_ip119.93.20.255TEXTEnding IP address of an IP address block
join_key119.93.0.0TEXTSpecial variable to make join operations incredibly fast.
nameNilo AgirTEXTName of the abuse contact
emailmailto:abuse@pldt.netTEXTOrganizational email of the abuse contact
addressPhilippine Long Distance Telephone Company, 6/...TEXTOrganizational address of the abuse contact
countryPHTEXTISO 3166 country code
phone+632-584-1045TEXTOrganizational phone number of the abuse contact

Sample Database

A screen image showing the table provided by our Hosted Domains Database Download

Use Cases