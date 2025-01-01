Hosted Domains API Developer Resource
Available in: IPinfo Business, and IPinfo Enterprise
Our Hosted Domains, or Reverse IP API returns a list of all of the domains hosted on the provided IP address.
IPinfo Business tier users receive up to 5 domains per API request, while IPinfo Enterprise plan users receive up to 1,000 domains per API request.
curl "ipinfo.io/domains/198.35.26.96?token=$TOKEN"
{
"ip": "198.35.26.96",
"total": 16596,
"domains": [
"wikipedia.org",
"wikimedia.org",
"wiktionary.org",
"wikisource.org",
"wikibooks.org"
...
]
}
API pagination with the
page parameter
The
page query parameter can be used to go through paginated records.
page starts at 0 and the parameter is part of the response when included in the request.
curl "ipinfo.io/domains/198.35.26.96?token=$TOKEN&page=2"
{
"ip": "198.35.26.96",
"page": 2,
"total": 16596,
"domains": [
"wikivoyage.org",
"wikiversity.org",
"aeronet.cz",
"wikipedia.com",
"wikipedia.pl"
...
]
}
Limiting the number of domains per API requests
The API returns 5 domains per API request on the IPinfo Business tier and 1,000 domains per API request on the IPinfo Enterprise tier. For both the API and the database, we have a total limit of 1,000 domains per IP address. The
limit parameter can be used to control the number of domains per page.
curl "ipinfo.io/domains/198.35.26.96?token=$TOKEN&limit=3"
{
"ip": "198.35.26.96",
"total": 16596,
"domains": ["wikipedia.org", "wikimedia.org", "wiktionary.org"]
}