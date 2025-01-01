Hosted Domains API Developer Resource

Available in: IPinfo Business, and IPinfo Enterprise

Our Hosted Domains, or Reverse IP API returns a list of all of the domains hosted on the provided IP address.

IPinfo Business tier users receive up to 5 domains per API request, while IPinfo Enterprise plan users receive up to 1,000 domains per API request.

curl "ipinfo.io/domains/198.35.26.96?token= $TOKEN " Copy

{ "ip" : "198.35.26.96" , "total" : 16596 , "domains" : [ "wikipedia.org" , "wikimedia.org" , "wiktionary.org" , "wikisource.org" , "wikibooks.org" ... ] } Copy

API pagination with the page parameter

The page query parameter can be used to go through paginated records. page starts at 0 and the parameter is part of the response when included in the request.

curl "ipinfo.io/domains/198.35.26.96?token= $TOKEN &page=2" Copy

{ "ip" : "198.35.26.96" , "page" : 2 , "total" : 16596 , "domains" : [ "wikivoyage.org" , "wikiversity.org" , "aeronet.cz" , "wikipedia.com" , "wikipedia.pl" ... ] } Copy

Limiting the number of domains per API requests

The API returns 5 domains per API request on the IPinfo Business tier and 1,000 domains per API request on the IPinfo Enterprise tier. For both the API and the database, we have a total limit of 1,000 domains per IP address. The limit parameter can be used to control the number of domains per page.

curl "ipinfo.io/domains/198.35.26.96?token= $TOKEN &limit=3" Copy