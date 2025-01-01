Hosted Domains API Developer Resource

Available in: IPinfo Business, and IPinfo Enterprise

Our Hosted Domains, or Reverse IP API returns a list of all of the domains hosted on the provided IP address.

IPinfo Business tier users receive up to 5 domains per API request, while IPinfo Enterprise plan users receive up to 1,000 domains per API request.

curl "ipinfo.io/domains/198.35.26.96?token=$TOKEN"

{
  "ip": "198.35.26.96",
  "total": 16596,
  "domains": [
    "wikipedia.org",
    "wikimedia.org",
    "wiktionary.org",
    "wikisource.org",
    "wikibooks.org"
    ...
  ]
}

API pagination with the page parameter

The page query parameter can be used to go through paginated records. page starts at 0 and the parameter is part of the response when included in the request.

curl "ipinfo.io/domains/198.35.26.96?token=$TOKEN&page=2"

{
  "ip": "198.35.26.96",
  "page": 2,
  "total": 16596,
  "domains": [
    "wikivoyage.org",
    "wikiversity.org",
    "aeronet.cz",
    "wikipedia.com",
    "wikipedia.pl"
    ...
  ]
}

Limiting the number of domains per API requests

The API returns 5 domains per API request on the IPinfo Business tier and 1,000 domains per API request on the IPinfo Enterprise tier. For both the API and the database, we have a total limit of 1,000 domains per IP address. The limit parameter can be used to control the number of domains per page.

curl "ipinfo.io/domains/198.35.26.96?token=$TOKEN&limit=3"

{
  "ip": "198.35.26.96",
  "total": 16596,
  "domains": ["wikipedia.org", "wikimedia.org", "wiktionary.org"]
}