IP to Geolocation Database Developer Resource
IP to Geolocation database provides geolocation information such as city, region/state, country, postal code, timezone, geographic coordinates (latitude & longitude) etc. identified from IP addresses.
Database Schema
IP Location database contains the following fields:
|Field Name
|Example
|Data Type
|Description
|network
71.50.174.48/28
|TEXT
|CIDR or single Address of the IP address block
|city
Spring Lake
|TEXT
|City of the IP address
|region
North Carolina
|TEXT
|Region/State of the IP address
|region_code
NC
|TEXT
|Region code in two-letter format in ISO 3166
|country
United States
|TEXT
|Name of the country of the IP address
|country_code
US
|TEXT
|ISO 3166 country code of the IP address
|continent
North America
|TEXT
|Name of the continent
|continent_code
NA
|TEXT
|Continent name code in two-letter format
|latitude
35.16794
|FLOAT
|Latitude value of the IP address
|longitude
-78.97281
|FLOAT
|Longitude value of the IP address
|timezone
America/New_York
|TEXT
|Local timezone of the IP address location
|postal_code
28390
|TEXT
|Postal code or zip code of the IP address
Sample Database
- IP Geolocation Sample Database — CSV
- IP Geolocation Sample Database — JSON
- IP Geolocation Sample Database — MMDB
Filename references:
|File Format
|Filename / Slug
|Terminal Command
|CSV
|ipinfo_location.csv.gz
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_location.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_location.csv.gz
|MMDB
|ipinfo_location.mmdb
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_location.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_location.mmdb
|JSON
|ipinfo_location.json.gz
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_location.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_location.json.gz
|Parquet
|ipinfo_location.parquet
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_location.parquet?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_location.parquet
Alternative Database Schema
standard_location
The
standard_location data download is structured based on IP ranges (
start_ip and
end_ip). It includes the
join_key column but does not include the columns
region_code and
country_code (as the country code is contained in the
country column and it does not provide the name of the country). Additionally, it does not include the columns
continent and
continent_name.
|Field Name
|Example
|Data Type
|Description
|start_ip
1.253.242.0
|TEXT
|Starting IP address of an IP address range
|end_ip
1.253.242.255
|TEXT
|Ending IP address of an IP address range
|join_key
1.253.0.0
|TEXT
|Special variable to facilitate database
join operation
|city
Yangsan
|TEXT
|City of the IP address
|region
Gyeongsangnam-do
|TEXT
|Region of the IP address
|country
KR
|TEXT
|ISO 3166 country code of the IP address
|latitude
35.34199
|FLOAT
|Latitude value of the IP address
|longitude
129.03358
|FLOAT
|Longitude value of the IP address
|postal_code
50593
|TEXT
|Postal code or zip code of the IP address
|timezone
Asia/Seoul
|TEXT
|Local timezone of the IP address
Samples
- Standard IP Geolocation Database Sample - CSV
- Standard IP Geolocation Database Sample - JSON
- Standard IP Geolocation Database Sample - MMDB
standard_location_mmcompat
The
standard_location_mmcompat database schema is a custom database that provides easier migration from alternative providers by offering the
geonames_id field and other location data. Even though the migration process will not be plug and play from an alternative provider, we provide all the necessary information for users to account for only the schema.
|Field Name
|Example
|Data Type
|Descrption
|Network
50.62.0.0/15
|TEXT
|CIDR or IP network of the IP address block
|City
Tempe
|TEXT
|City of the IP address
|Continent
NA
|TEXT
|Continent name code in two-letter format
|Country
US
|TEXT
|ISO 3166 country code of the IP address
|Country_name
United States
|TEXT
|Name of the country of the IP address
|Geoname_id
5317058
|TEXT
|Geoname_id that corresponds to geonames.org database
|Lat
33.41477
|FLOAT
|Latitude value of the location
|Lng
-111.90931
|FLOAT
|Longitude value of the location
|Postal
85285
|TEXT
|Postal code or zip code of the IP address
|Region
AZ
|TEXT
|Region code in two-letter format in ISO 3166
|Region_name
Arizona
|TEXT
|Region of the IP address
|Subregion
013
|INTEGER
|Subregion code
|Subregion_name
Maricopa County
|TEXT
|Subregion name
|Timezone
America/Phoenix
|TEXT
|Local timezone of the IP address location
Samples