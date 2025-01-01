IP to Geolocation Database Developer Resource

IP to Geolocation database provides geolocation information such as city, region/state, country, postal code, timezone, geographic coordinates (latitude & longitude) etc. identified from IP addresses.

Database Schema

IP Location database contains the following fields:

Field Name Example Data Type Description network 71.50.174.48/28 TEXT CIDR or single Address of the IP address block city Spring Lake TEXT City of the IP address region North Carolina TEXT Region/State of the IP address region_code NC TEXT Region code in two-letter format in ISO 3166 country United States TEXT Name of the country of the IP address country_code US TEXT ISO 3166 country code of the IP address continent North America TEXT Name of the continent continent_code NA TEXT Continent name code in two-letter format latitude 35.16794 FLOAT Latitude value of the IP address longitude -78.97281 FLOAT Longitude value of the IP address timezone America/New_York TEXT Local timezone of the IP address location postal_code 28390 TEXT Postal code or zip code of the IP address

Sample Database

Filename references:

File Format Filename / Slug Terminal Command CSV ipinfo_location.csv.gz curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_location.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_location.csv.gz MMDB ipinfo_location.mmdb curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_location.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_location.mmdb JSON ipinfo_location.json.gz curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_location.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_location.json.gz Parquet ipinfo_location.parquet curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_location.parquet?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_location.parquet

Alternative Database Schema

standard_location The standard_location data download is structured based on IP ranges ( start_ip and end_ip ). It includes the join_key column but does not include the columns region_code and country_code (as the country code is contained in the country column and it does not provide the name of the country). Additionally, it does not include the columns continent and continent_name . Field Name Example Data Type Description start_ip 1.253.242.0 TEXT Starting IP address of an IP address range end_ip 1.253.242.255 TEXT Ending IP address of an IP address range join_key 1.253.0.0 TEXT Special variable to facilitate database join operation city Yangsan TEXT City of the IP address region Gyeongsangnam-do TEXT Region of the IP address country KR TEXT ISO 3166 country code of the IP address latitude 35.34199 FLOAT Latitude value of the IP address longitude 129.03358 FLOAT Longitude value of the IP address postal_code 50593 TEXT Postal code or zip code of the IP address timezone Asia/Seoul TEXT Local timezone of the IP address Samples Standard IP Geolocation Database Sample - CSV

Standard IP Geolocation Database Sample - JSON

Standard IP Geolocation Database Sample - MMDB