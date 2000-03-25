IP Whois API Developer Resource

Available in: IPinfo Enterprise

IP Whois API allows you to programmatically access Whois data by IP, ID or domain. The API is available at /whois.

The page query parameter can be used to go through paginated records. page starts at 0 and the parameter is part of the response when included in the request. The API returns up to 50 records per page.

Search Net records by Net ID:

curl ipinfo.io/whois/net/NEW-ENGLAND-5?token=$TOKEN

{
    "net": "NEW-ENGLAND-5",
    "total": 100,
    "page": 0,
    "records": [
      {
          "range": "24.62.0.0/15",
          "id": "",
          "name": "Comcast Cable Communications Holdings, Inc",
          "country": "US",
          "org": "POC object or null",
          "admin": "POC object or null",
          "abuse": "POC object or null",
          "tech": "POC object or null",
          "maintainer": "POC object or null",
          "updated": "2010-10-18",
          "status": "REASSIGNMENT",
          "source": "arin",
          "raw": "<raw data>"
      },
      ...
    ]
}

Search Net records by IP or IP Range:

curl ipinfo.io/whois/net/24.62.0.0/15?token=$TOKEN

{
    "net": "24.62.0.0/15",
    "total": 100,
    "page": 0,
    "records": [
      {
          "range": "24.62.0.0/15",
          "id": "NEW-ENGLAND-5",
          "name": "Comcast Cable Communications Holdings, Inc",
          "country": "US",
          "org": "C02610695",
          "updated": "2010-10-18",
          "status": "REASSIGNMENT",
          "source": "arin",
          "raw": "<raw data>"
      },
      ...
    ]
}

Search Net records by domain:

curl ipinfo.io/whois/net/comcast.net?token=$TOKEN

{
    "net": "comcast.net",
    "total": 80,
    "page": 0,
    "records": [
      {
          "range": "24.147.0.0/17",
          "id": "NEW-ENGLAND-10",
          "name": "Comcast Cable Communications Holdings, Inc",
          "country": "US",
          "org": "C02610737",
          "status": "REASSIGNMENT",
          "tech": null,
          "maintainer": null,
          "admin": null,
          "abuse": null,
          "updated": "2010-10-18",
          "source": "arin",
          "raw": "<raw data>",
          "domain": "comcast.net"
      },
      ...
    ]
}

Search Net records by ASN:

curl ipinfo.io/whois/net/AS9541?token=$TOKEN

{
    "net": "AS9541",
    "total": 47,
    "page": 0,
    "records": [
      {
          "range": "58.65.203.0/24",
          "id": "CYBERNET",
          "name": "Broadband Services",
          "country": "PK",
          "org": null,
          "status": "ALLOCATED NON-PORTABLE",
          "admin": "POC object or null",
          "abuse": "POC object or null",
          "tech": "POC object or null",
          "maintainer": "POC object or null",
          "updated": "2021-01-27",
          "source": "apnic",
          "raw": "<raw data>"
      },
      ...
    ]
}

Search Org records by Org ID:

curl ipinfo.io/whois/org/PINEAP?token=$TOKEN

{
    "org": "PINEAP",
    "total": 100,
    "page": 0,
    "records": [
      {
          "id": "PINEAP",
          "name": "Pineapple Houser",
          "address": null,
          "country": "US",
          "admin": "POC object or null",
          "abuse": "POC object or null",
          "tech": "POC object or null",
          "maintainer": "POC object or null",
          "created": "2000-03-25",
          "updated": "2011-09-24",
          "source": "arin",
          "raw": "<raw data>"
      },
      ...
    ]
}

Search POC records by POC ID:

curl ipinfo.io/whois/poc/CP312-ARIN?token=$TOKEN

{
    "poc": "CP312-ARIN",
    "total": 1,
    "page": 0,
    "records": [
      {
          "id": "CP312-ARIN",
          "name": "Cynthia Pararo",
          "email": "spararo@mindspring.com",
          "address": "US, GA, Atlanta, Pineapple Houser\\n2131 Plaster Bridge Rd Ne, 303244036",
          "country": "US",
          "phone": "",
          "fax": "",
          "created": "2000-03-25",
          "updated": "2000-03-25",
          "source": "arin",
          "raw": "<raw data>"
      },
      ...
    ]
}

Filtering records by source:

All APIs accept source query parameter to filter records by provided Whois source.

curl ipinfo.io/whois/poc/CP312-ARIN?token=$TOKEN&source=arin

{
    "poc": "CP312-ARIN",
    "total": 1,
    "page": 0,
    "records": [
      {
          "id": "CP312-ARIN",
          "name": "Cynthia Pararo",
          "email": "spararo@mindspring.com",
          "address": "US, GA, Atlanta, Pineapple Houser\\n2131 Plaster Bridge Rd Ne, 303244036",
          "country": "US",
          "phone": "",
          "fax": "",
          "created": "2000-03-25",
          "updated": "2000-03-25",
          "source": "arin",
          "raw": "<raw data>"
      },
      ...
    ],
    "source": "arin"
}