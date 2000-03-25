IP Whois API Developer Resource
Available in: IPinfo Enterprise
IP Whois API allows you to programmatically access Whois data by IP, ID or domain. The API is available at
/whois.
The
page query parameter can be used to go through paginated records.
page starts at 0 and the parameter is part of the response when included in the request. The API returns up to 50 records per page.
Search Net records by Net ID:
curl ipinfo.io/whois/net/NEW-ENGLAND-5?token=$TOKEN
{
"net": "NEW-ENGLAND-5",
"total": 100,
"page": 0,
"records": [
{
"range": "24.62.0.0/15",
"id": "",
"name": "Comcast Cable Communications Holdings, Inc",
"country": "US",
"org": "POC object or null",
"admin": "POC object or null",
"abuse": "POC object or null",
"tech": "POC object or null",
"maintainer": "POC object or null",
"updated": "2010-10-18",
"status": "REASSIGNMENT",
"source": "arin",
"raw": "<raw data>"
},
...
]
}
Search Net records by IP or IP Range:
curl ipinfo.io/whois/net/24.62.0.0/15?token=$TOKEN
{
"net": "24.62.0.0/15",
"total": 100,
"page": 0,
"records": [
{
"range": "24.62.0.0/15",
"id": "NEW-ENGLAND-5",
"name": "Comcast Cable Communications Holdings, Inc",
"country": "US",
"org": "C02610695",
"updated": "2010-10-18",
"status": "REASSIGNMENT",
"source": "arin",
"raw": "<raw data>"
},
...
]
}
Search Net records by domain:
curl ipinfo.io/whois/net/comcast.net?token=$TOKEN
{
"net": "comcast.net",
"total": 80,
"page": 0,
"records": [
{
"range": "24.147.0.0/17",
"id": "NEW-ENGLAND-10",
"name": "Comcast Cable Communications Holdings, Inc",
"country": "US",
"org": "C02610737",
"status": "REASSIGNMENT",
"tech": null,
"maintainer": null,
"admin": null,
"abuse": null,
"updated": "2010-10-18",
"source": "arin",
"raw": "<raw data>",
"domain": "comcast.net"
},
...
]
}
Search Net records by ASN:
curl ipinfo.io/whois/net/AS9541?token=$TOKEN
{
"net": "AS9541",
"total": 47,
"page": 0,
"records": [
{
"range": "58.65.203.0/24",
"id": "CYBERNET",
"name": "Broadband Services",
"country": "PK",
"org": null,
"status": "ALLOCATED NON-PORTABLE",
"admin": "POC object or null",
"abuse": "POC object or null",
"tech": "POC object or null",
"maintainer": "POC object or null",
"updated": "2021-01-27",
"source": "apnic",
"raw": "<raw data>"
},
...
]
}
Search Org records by Org ID:
curl ipinfo.io/whois/org/PINEAP?token=$TOKEN
{
"org": "PINEAP",
"total": 100,
"page": 0,
"records": [
{
"id": "PINEAP",
"name": "Pineapple Houser",
"address": null,
"country": "US",
"admin": "POC object or null",
"abuse": "POC object or null",
"tech": "POC object or null",
"maintainer": "POC object or null",
"created": "2000-03-25",
"updated": "2011-09-24",
"source": "arin",
"raw": "<raw data>"
},
...
]
}
Search POC records by POC ID:
curl ipinfo.io/whois/poc/CP312-ARIN?token=$TOKEN
{
"poc": "CP312-ARIN",
"total": 1,
"page": 0,
"records": [
{
"id": "CP312-ARIN",
"name": "Cynthia Pararo",
"email": "spararo@mindspring.com",
"address": "US, GA, Atlanta, Pineapple Houser\\n2131 Plaster Bridge Rd Ne, 303244036",
"country": "US",
"phone": "",
"fax": "",
"created": "2000-03-25",
"updated": "2000-03-25",
"source": "arin",
"raw": "<raw data>"
},
...
]
}
Filtering records by source:
All APIs accept
source query parameter to filter records by provided Whois source.
curl ipinfo.io/whois/poc/CP312-ARIN?token=$TOKEN&source=arin
{
"poc": "CP312-ARIN",
"total": 1,
"page": 0,
"records": [
{
"id": "CP312-ARIN",
"name": "Cynthia Pararo",
"email": "spararo@mindspring.com",
"address": "US, GA, Atlanta, Pineapple Houser\\n2131 Plaster Bridge Rd Ne, 303244036",
"country": "US",
"phone": "",
"fax": "",
"created": "2000-03-25",
"updated": "2000-03-25",
"source": "arin",
"raw": "<raw data>"
},
...
],
"source": "arin"
}