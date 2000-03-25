IP Whois API Developer Resource

Available in: IPinfo Enterprise

IP Whois API allows you to programmatically access Whois data by IP, ID or domain. The API is available at /whois .

The page query parameter can be used to go through paginated records. page starts at 0 and the parameter is part of the response when included in the request. The API returns up to 50 records per page.

Search Net records by Net ID:

curl ipinfo.io/whois/net/NEW-ENGLAND-5?token= $TOKEN Copy

{ "net" : "NEW-ENGLAND-5" , "total" : 100 , "page" : 0 , "records" : [ { "range" : "24.62.0.0/15" , "id" : "" , "name" : "Comcast Cable Communications Holdings, Inc" , "country" : "US" , "org" : "POC object or null" , "admin" : "POC object or null" , "abuse" : "POC object or null" , "tech" : "POC object or null" , "maintainer" : "POC object or null" , "updated" : "2010-10-18" , "status" : "REASSIGNMENT" , "source" : "arin" , "raw" : "<raw data>" } , ... ] } Copy

Search Net records by IP or IP Range:

curl ipinfo.io/whois/net/24.62.0.0/15?token= $TOKEN Copy

{ "net" : "24.62.0.0/15" , "total" : 100 , "page" : 0 , "records" : [ { "range" : "24.62.0.0/15" , "id" : "NEW-ENGLAND-5" , "name" : "Comcast Cable Communications Holdings, Inc" , "country" : "US" , "org" : "C02610695" , "updated" : "2010-10-18" , "status" : "REASSIGNMENT" , "source" : "arin" , "raw" : "<raw data>" } , ... ] } Copy

Search Net records by domain:

curl ipinfo.io/whois/net/comcast.net?token= $TOKEN Copy

{ "net" : "comcast.net" , "total" : 80 , "page" : 0 , "records" : [ { "range" : "24.147.0.0/17" , "id" : "NEW-ENGLAND-10" , "name" : "Comcast Cable Communications Holdings, Inc" , "country" : "US" , "org" : "C02610737" , "status" : "REASSIGNMENT" , "tech" : null , "maintainer" : null , "admin" : null , "abuse" : null , "updated" : "2010-10-18" , "source" : "arin" , "raw" : "<raw data>" , "domain" : "comcast.net" } , ... ] } Copy

Search Net records by ASN:

curl ipinfo.io/whois/net/AS9541?token= $TOKEN Copy

{ "net" : "AS9541" , "total" : 47 , "page" : 0 , "records" : [ { "range" : "58.65.203.0/24" , "id" : "CYBERNET" , "name" : "Broadband Services" , "country" : "PK" , "org" : null , "status" : "ALLOCATED NON-PORTABLE" , "admin" : "POC object or null" , "abuse" : "POC object or null" , "tech" : "POC object or null" , "maintainer" : "POC object or null" , "updated" : "2021-01-27" , "source" : "apnic" , "raw" : "<raw data>" } , ... ] } Copy

Search Org records by Org ID:

curl ipinfo.io/whois/org/PINEAP?token= $TOKEN Copy

{ "org" : "PINEAP" , "total" : 100 , "page" : 0 , "records" : [ { "id" : "PINEAP" , "name" : "Pineapple Houser" , "address" : null , "country" : "US" , "admin" : "POC object or null" , "abuse" : "POC object or null" , "tech" : "POC object or null" , "maintainer" : "POC object or null" , "created" : "2000-03-25" , "updated" : "2011-09-24" , "source" : "arin" , "raw" : "<raw data>" } , ... ] } Copy

Search POC records by POC ID:

curl ipinfo.io/whois/poc/CP312-ARIN?token= $TOKEN Copy

{ "poc" : "CP312-ARIN" , "total" : 1 , "page" : 0 , "records" : [ { "id" : "CP312-ARIN" , "name" : "Cynthia Pararo" , "email" : "spararo@mindspring.com" , "address" : "US, GA, Atlanta, Pineapple Houser\

2131 Plaster Bridge Rd Ne, 303244036" , "country" : "US" , "phone" : "" , "fax" : "" , "created" : "2000-03-25" , "updated" : "2000-03-25" , "source" : "arin" , "raw" : "<raw data>" } , ... ] } Copy

Filtering records by source:

All APIs accept source query parameter to filter records by provided Whois source.

curl ipinfo.io/whois/poc/CP312-ARIN?token= $TOKEN & source =arin Copy