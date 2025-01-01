IP Database Types Developer Resource
We provide a number of different database products covering different aspects and dimensions of IP information.
Standard Databases
Our paid databases include the following:
- IP to Geolocation
- IP to Company
- ASN Database
- IP to Privacy Detection
- IP to Mobile Carrier
- Hosted Domains
- Abuse Contact
- IP WHOIS
- IP to Residential Proxy Database
IPinfo Bundle Databases
We offer a number of different IP databases that combine various IP metadata into a single database.
- IPinfo Lite (Country, ASN)
- IPinfo Core (Location, ASN, Network Flags)
- IPinfo Plus (Comprehensive IP Database)
Free Databases
IPinfo's free data download is the IPinfo Lite data downloads, which include country and ASN information. The database is licensed under CC-BY-SA 4.0.
Extended Databases
IPinfo offers extended databases that covers IP geolocation precision data with accuracy radius and comprehensive IP privacy detection database with detection methodology.
If you are interested in a customized database or historical data, please feel free to reach out to us.