IPinfo Plus Database Developer Resource
IPinfo's Plus is an enterprise-grade IP database that combines our location, insights, and confidence with ASN, privacy, carrier, and network flags in a single database.
Database Schema
The IPinfo Plus database contains the following fields:
|Field Name
|Example
|Data Type
|Descrption
|network
86.179.219.192/29
|TEXT
|CIDR/IP range or single IP address
|city
Weymouth
|TEXT
|City of the IP address
|region
England
|TEXT
|Region/State of the IP address
|region_code
ENG
|TEXT
|Region code in two-letter format in ISO 3166
|country
United Kingdom
|TEXT
|Name of the country of the IP address
|country_code
GB
|TEXT
|ISO 3166 country code of the IP address
|continent
Europe
|TEXT
|Name of the continent
|continent_code
EU
|TEXT
|Continent name code in two-letter format
|latitude
50.61448
|FLOAT
|Latitude value of the IP address
|longitude
-2.45991
|FLOAT
|Longitude value of the IP address
|timezone
Europe/London
|TEXT
|Local timezone of the IP address location
|postal_code
DT3
|TEXT
|Postal code or zip code of the IP address
|dma_code
13w
|TEXT
|Direct Marketing Area (DMA) is a unique regional identifier for marketing.
|geoname_id
2634202
|INTEGER
|geonames.org's unique numercial identifier for geographic locations.
|radius
20
|INTEGER
|Location accuracy radius in terms of kilometers
|asn
AS2856
|TEXT
|Autonomous System Number (ASN)
|as_name
British Telecommunications PLC
|TEXT
|Name of the ASN organization
|as_domain
bt.com
|TEXT
|Organization domain name of the ASN
|as_type
isp
|TEXT
|ASN Type: ISP, Hosting, Education, Government or Business
|carrier_name
|TEXT
|Name of the mobile carrier organization
|mcc
|TEXT
|Mobile Country Code (MCC) of the carrier
|mnc
|TEXT
|Mobile Network Code (MNC) of the carrier
|as_changed
2025-01-10
|DATE
|Date when the IP address's ASN last changed: Date in YYYY-MM-DD format, ISO-8601
|geo_changed
2024-11-10
|DATE
|Date when the IP address's location last changed: Date in YYYY-MM-DD format, ISO-8601
|is_anonymous
false
|BOOLEAN
|Indicates whether the IP address is anonymous.
|is_anycast
false
|BOOLEAN
|dicates whether the IP address is an internet service hosting IP address
|is_hosting
false
|BOOLEAN
|Indicates whether the IP address is an hosting/cloud/data center IP address
|is_mobile
false
|BOOLEAN
|Indicates whether the IP address belongs to a mobile network
|is_satellite
false
|BOOLEAN
|Indicates whether the IP address is part of a satellite internet connection
|is_proxy
false
|BOOLEAN
|Indicates a open web proxy IP address
|is_relay
false
|BOOLEAN
|Indicates location preserving anonymous relay service like iCloud private relay.
|is_tor
false
|BOOLEAN
|Indicates a TOR (The Onion Router) exit node IP address
|is_vpn
false
|BOOLEAN
|Indicates Virtual Private Network (VPN) service exit node IP address
|privacy_name
NordVPN
|TEXT
|The name of the privacy service provider includes VPN, Proxy, or Relay service provider name
Sample Databases
- IPinfo Plus Database Sample — CSV
- IPinfo Plus Database Sample — JSON
- IPinfo Plus Database Sample — MMDB
Filename references:
|File Format
|Filename / Slug
|Terminal Command
|CSV
|ipinfo_plus.csv.gz
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_plus.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_plus.csv.gz
|MMDB
|ipinfo_plus.mmdb
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_plus.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_plus.mmdb
|JSON
|ipinfo_plus.json.gz
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_plus.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_plus.json.gz
|Parquet
|ipinfo_plus.parquet
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_plus.parquet?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_plus.parquet