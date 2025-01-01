IPinfo Plus Database Developer Resource

IPinfo's Plus is an enterprise-grade IP database that combines our location, insights, and confidence with ASN, privacy, carrier, and network flags in a single database.

Database Schema

The IPinfo Plus database contains the following fields:

Field Name Example Data Type Descrption network 86.179.219.192/29 TEXT CIDR/IP range or single IP address city Weymouth TEXT City of the IP address region England TEXT Region/State of the IP address region_code ENG TEXT Region code in two-letter format in ISO 3166 country United Kingdom TEXT Name of the country of the IP address country_code GB TEXT ISO 3166 country code of the IP address continent Europe TEXT Name of the continent continent_code EU TEXT Continent name code in two-letter format latitude 50.61448 FLOAT Latitude value of the IP address longitude -2.45991 FLOAT Longitude value of the IP address timezone Europe/London TEXT Local timezone of the IP address location postal_code DT3 TEXT Postal code or zip code of the IP address dma_code 13w TEXT Direct Marketing Area (DMA) is a unique regional identifier for marketing. geoname_id 2634202 INTEGER geonames.org's unique numercial identifier for geographic locations. radius 20 INTEGER Location accuracy radius in terms of kilometers asn AS2856 TEXT Autonomous System Number (ASN) as_name British Telecommunications PLC TEXT Name of the ASN organization as_domain bt.com TEXT Organization domain name of the ASN as_type isp TEXT ASN Type: ISP, Hosting, Education, Government or Business carrier_name TEXT Name of the mobile carrier organization mcc TEXT Mobile Country Code (MCC) of the carrier mnc TEXT Mobile Network Code (MNC) of the carrier as_changed 2025-01-10 DATE Date when the IP address's ASN last changed: Date in YYYY-MM-DD format, ISO-8601 geo_changed 2024-11-10 DATE Date when the IP address's location last changed: Date in YYYY-MM-DD format, ISO-8601 is_anonymous false BOOLEAN Indicates whether the IP address is anonymous. is_anycast false BOOLEAN dicates whether the IP address is an internet service hosting IP address is_hosting false BOOLEAN Indicates whether the IP address is an hosting/cloud/data center IP address is_mobile false BOOLEAN Indicates whether the IP address belongs to a mobile network is_satellite false BOOLEAN Indicates whether the IP address is part of a satellite internet connection is_proxy false BOOLEAN Indicates a open web proxy IP address is_relay false BOOLEAN Indicates location preserving anonymous relay service like iCloud private relay. is_tor false BOOLEAN Indicates a TOR (The Onion Router) exit node IP address is_vpn false BOOLEAN Indicates Virtual Private Network (VPN) service exit node IP address privacy_name NordVPN TEXT The name of the privacy service provider includes VPN, Proxy, or Relay service provider name

Sample Databases

Filename references: