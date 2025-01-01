Hosted Domains Database Developer Resource
Hosted Domains or Reverse IP database shows the number and the list of domains hosted on an IP Address. The Hosted Domains database contains upto 1,000 domains per IP address entry.
Database Schema
The Hosted Domains database contains the following fields:
|Field Name
|Example
|Data Type
|Description
ip
|198.35.26.98
|TEXT
|IP address for reverse IP lookup
total
|101
|INTEGER
|Number of domains registered to the IP Address
domains
|wikipedia.com,wikimedia.biz,wikepedia.org,
wikimedia.community,wiki-pedia.org,...
|TEXT
|Name of the domain(s) under the IP address
Sample Database
- Hosted Domains Sample Database — CSV
- Hosted Domains Sample Database — JSON
- Hosted Domains Sample Database — MMDB