Hosted Domains Database Developer Resource

Hosted Domains or Reverse IP database shows the number and the list of domains hosted on an IP Address. The Hosted Domains database contains upto 1,000 domains per IP address entry.

Database Schema

The Hosted Domains database contains the following fields:

Field NameExampleData TypeDescription
ip198.35.26.98TEXTIP address for reverse IP lookup
total101INTEGERNumber of domains registered to the IP Address
domainswikipedia.com,wikimedia.biz,wikepedia.org,
wikimedia.community,wiki-pedia.org,...		TEXTName of the domain(s) under the IP address

Sample Database

A screen image showing the table provided by our Hosted Domains Database Download

