Hosted Domains Database Developer Resource

Hosted Domains or Reverse IP database shows the number and the list of domains hosted on an IP Address. The Hosted Domains database contains upto 1,000 domains per IP address entry.

Database Schema

The Hosted Domains database contains the following fields:

Field Name Example Data Type Description ip 198.35.26.98 TEXT IP address for reverse IP lookup total 101 INTEGER Number of domains registered to the IP Address domains wikipedia.com,wikimedia.biz,wikepedia.org,

wikimedia.community,wiki-pedia.org,... TEXT Name of the domain(s) under the IP address

Sample Database