Privacy Detection or Anonymous IP database provides data on IP addresses that are associated with VPN, Tor, proxies, relays, and hosting services.

Database Schema

The Privacy Detection database contains the following fields:

Field NameExampleData TypeDescrption
network146.70.174.112/31TEXTCIDR or single IP address of the IP address block
hostingtrueBOOLEANIndicates a hosting/cloud service/data center IP address
proxyfalseBOOLEANIndicates a open web proxy IP address
torfalseBOOLEANIndicates a TOR (The Onion Router) exit node IP address
relayfalseBOOLEANIndicates location preserving anonymous relay service
vpntrueBOOLEANIndicates Virtual Private Network (VPN) service exit node IP address
serviceProtonVPNTEXTName of the anonymous IP service provider

A screen image showing the table provided by our Privacy Detection Database Download

Sample Database

Filename references:

File FormatFilename / SlugTerminal Command
CSVipinfo_privacy.csv.gzcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_privacy.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_privacy.csv.gz
MMDBipinfo_privacy.mmdbcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_privacy.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_privacy.mmdb
JSONipinfo_privacy.json.gzcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_privacy.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_privacy.json.gz
Parquetipinfo_privacy.parquetcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_privacy.parquet?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_privacy.parquet

Alternative Database Schema

standard_privacy

The standard_privacy data download is structured based on IP ranges (start_ip and end_ip) and includes the join_key column.

Field NameExampleData TypeDescription
start_ip89.187.171.147TEXTStarting IP address of an IP address range
end_ip89.187.171.147TEXTEnding IP address of an IP address range
join_key89.187.0.0TEXTSpecial variable to facilitate databas join operation
hostingtrueBOOLEANIndicates a hosting/cloud service/data center IP address
proxyBOOLEANIndicates a open web proxy IP address
torBOOLEANIndicates a TOR (The Onion Router) exit node IP address
vpntrueBOOLEANIndicates Virtual Private Network (VPN) service exit node IP address
relayBOOLEANIndicates location preserving anonymous relay service
serviceCyberGhostTEXTName of the anonymous IP service provider

A screen image showing the table provided by our Privacy Detection Standard Database Download

