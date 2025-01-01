IP Privacy Detection Database Developer Resource

Privacy Detection or Anonymous IP database provides data on IP addresses that are associated with VPN, Tor, proxies, relays, and hosting services.

Database Schema

The Privacy Detection database contains the following fields:

Field Name Example Data Type Descrption network 146.70.174.112/31 TEXT CIDR or single IP address of the IP address block hosting true BOOLEAN Indicates a hosting/cloud service/data center IP address proxy false BOOLEAN Indicates a open web proxy IP address tor false BOOLEAN Indicates a TOR (The Onion Router) exit node IP address relay false BOOLEAN Indicates location preserving anonymous relay service vpn true BOOLEAN Indicates Virtual Private Network (VPN) service exit node IP address service ProtonVPN TEXT Name of the anonymous IP service provider

Sample Database

Filename references:

File Format Filename / Slug Terminal Command CSV ipinfo_privacy.csv.gz curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_privacy.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_privacy.csv.gz MMDB ipinfo_privacy.mmdb curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_privacy.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_privacy.mmdb JSON ipinfo_privacy.json.gz curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_privacy.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_privacy.json.gz Parquet ipinfo_privacy.parquet curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_privacy.parquet?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_privacy.parquet

Alternative Database Schema