IP Privacy Detection Database Developer Resource
Privacy Detection or Anonymous IP database provides data on IP addresses that are associated with VPN, Tor, proxies, relays, and hosting services.
Database Schema
The Privacy Detection database contains the following fields:
|Field Name
|Example
|Data Type
|Descrption
|network
146.70.174.112/31
|TEXT
|CIDR or single IP address of the IP address block
|hosting
true
|BOOLEAN
|Indicates a hosting/cloud service/data center IP address
|proxy
false
|BOOLEAN
|Indicates a open web proxy IP address
|tor
false
|BOOLEAN
|Indicates a TOR (The Onion Router) exit node IP address
|relay
false
|BOOLEAN
|Indicates location preserving anonymous relay service
|vpn
true
|BOOLEAN
|Indicates Virtual Private Network (VPN) service exit node IP address
|service
ProtonVPN
|TEXT
|Name of the anonymous IP service provider
Sample Database
- Privacy Detection Database Sample — CSV
- Privacy Detection Database Sample — JSON
- Privacy Detection Database Sample — MMDB
Filename references:
|File Format
|Filename / Slug
|Terminal Command
|CSV
|ipinfo_privacy.csv.gz
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_privacy.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_privacy.csv.gz
|MMDB
|ipinfo_privacy.mmdb
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_privacy.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_privacy.mmdb
|JSON
|ipinfo_privacy.json.gz
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_privacy.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_privacy.json.gz
|Parquet
|ipinfo_privacy.parquet
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_privacy.parquet?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_privacy.parquet
Alternative Database Schema
standard_privacy
The
standard_privacy data download is structured based on IP ranges (
start_ip and
end_ip) and includes the
join_key column.
|Field Name
|Example
|Data Type
|Description
|start_ip
89.187.171.147
|TEXT
|Starting IP address of an IP address range
|end_ip
89.187.171.147
|TEXT
|Ending IP address of an IP address range
|join_key
89.187.0.0
|TEXT
|Special variable to facilitate databas
join operation
|hosting
true
|BOOLEAN
|Indicates a hosting/cloud service/data center IP address
|proxy
|BOOLEAN
|Indicates a open web proxy IP address
|tor
|BOOLEAN
|Indicates a TOR (The Onion Router) exit node IP address
|vpn
true
|BOOLEAN
|Indicates Virtual Private Network (VPN) service exit node IP address
|relay
|BOOLEAN
|Indicates location preserving anonymous relay service
|service
CyberGhost
|TEXT
|Name of the anonymous IP service provider
Samples
- Standard Privacy Detection Database Sample — CSV
- Standard Privacy Detection Database Sample — JSON
- Standard Privacy Detection Database Sample — MMDB