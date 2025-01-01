IP Database Downloads Filename Reference Developer Resource

Reference Table includes:

  • Database download names
  • Database file types: CSV, JSON, MMDB, and Parquet filename references
  • The CSV and JSON files are compressed in gzip format
  • Database download command using curl. Example:
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/standard_location.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o location.json.gz

IPinfo Lite

File FormatFilename / SlugTerminal Command
CSVipinfo_lite.csv.gzcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_lite.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_lite.csv.gz
MMDBipinfo_lite.mmdbcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_lite.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_lite.mmdb
JSONipinfo_lite.json.gzcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_lite.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_lite.json.gz
Parquetipinfo_lite.parquetcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_lite.parquet?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_lite.parquet

IP to Geolocation Database

File FormatFilename / SlugTerminal Command
CSVstandard_location.csv.gzcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/standard_location.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o location.csv.gz
MMDBstandard_location.mmdbcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/standard_location.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o location.mmdb
JSONstandard_location.json.gzcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/standard_location.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o location.json.gz
Parquetstandard_location.parquetcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/standard_location.parquet?token=$TOKEN -o location.parquet

ASN Database

File FormatFilename / SlugTerminal Command
CSVipinfo_asn.csv.gzcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_asn.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_asn.csv.gz
MMDBipinfo_asn.mmdbcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_asn.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_asn.mmdb
Parquetipinfo_asn.parquetcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_asn.parquet?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_asn.parquet

IP to Privacy Detection Database

File FormatFilename / SlugTerminal Command
CSVipinfo_privacy.csv.gzcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_privacy.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_privacy.csv.gz
MMDBipinfo_privacy.mmdbcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_privacy.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_privacy.mmdb
JSONipinfo_privacy.json.gzcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_privacy.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_privacy.json.gz
Parquetipinfo_privacy.parquetcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_privacy.parquet?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_privacy.parquet

IP to Company Database

File FormatFilename / SlugTerminal Command
CSVstandard_company.csv.gzcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/standard_company.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o company.csv.gz
MMDBstandard_company.mmdbcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/standard_company.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o company.mmdb
JSONstandard_company.json.gzcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/standard_company.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o company.json.gz
Parquetstandard_company.parquetcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/standard_company.parquet?token=$TOKEN -o company.parquet

IP to Mobile Carrier Database

File FormatFilename / SlugTerminal Command
CSVipinfo_carrier.csv.gzcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_carrier.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_carrier.csv.gz
MMDBipinfo_carrier.mmdbcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_carrier.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_carrier.mmdb
JSONipinfo_carrier.json.gzcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_carrier.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_carrier.json.gz
Parquetipinfo_carrier.parquetcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_carrier.parquet?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_carrier.parquet

Hosted Domains Database

File FormatFilename / SlugTerminal Command
CSVstandard_ip_hosted_domains.csv.gzcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/standard_ip_hosted_domains.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o domains.csv.gz
MMDBstandard_ip_hosted_domains.mmdbcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/standard_ip_hosted_domains.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o domains.mmdb
JSONstandard_ip_hosted_domains.json.gzcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/standard_ip_hosted_domains.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o domains.json.gz

Abuse Contact Database

File FormatFilename / SlugTerminal Command
CSVstandard_abuse.csv.gzcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/standard_abuse.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o abuse.csv.gz
MMDBstandard_abuse.mmdbcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/standard_abuse.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o abuse.mmdb
JSONstandard_abuse.json.gzcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/standard_abuse.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o abuse.json.gz

RIR WHOIS

File FormatFilename / SlugTerminal Command
CSVrir.csv.gzcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/rir.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o rir.csv.gz
JSONrir.json.gzcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/rir.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o rir.json.gz

RWHOIS

File FormatFilename / SlugTerminal Command
CSVrwhois.csv.gzcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/rwhois.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o rwhois.csv.gz
JSONrwhois.json.gzcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/rwhois.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o rwhois.json.gz

IP to Geolocation Extended Database

File FormatFilename / SlugTerminal Command
CSVlocation_extended_v2.csv.gzcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/location_extended_v2.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o location_extended.csv.gz
MMDBlocation_extended_v2.mmdbcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/location_extended_v2.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o location_extended.mmdb
JSONlocation_extended_v2.json.gzcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/location_extended_v2.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o location_extended.json.gz

IP to Privacy Detection Extended Database

File FormatFilename / SlugTerminal Command
CSVprivacy_extended_v2.csv.gzcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/privacy_extended_v2.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o privacy_extended.csv.gz
MMDBprivacy_extended_v2.mmdbcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/privacy_extended_v2.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o privacy_extended.mmdb
JSONprivacy_extended_v2.json.gzcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/privacy_extended_v2.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o privacy_extended.json.gz

Residential Proxy Detection Database

File FormatFilename / SlugTerminal Command
CSVresproxy.csv.gzcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/resproxy.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o resproxy.csv.gz
MMDBresproxy.mmdbcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/resproxy.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o resproxy.mmdb
JSONresproxy.json.gzcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/resproxy.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o resproxy.json.gz
Parquetresproxy.parquetcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/resproxy.parquet?token=$TOKEN -o resproxy.parquet

If you are interested in learning which database format suits your needs, check out our article: How to choose the best file format for your IPinfo database?