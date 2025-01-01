IP Database Downloads Filename Reference Developer Resource
Reference Table includes:
- Database download names
- Database file types:
CSV,
JSON,
MMDB, and
Parquet filename references
- The
CSV and
JSON files are compressed in
gzip format
- Database download command using
curl. Example:
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/standard_location.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o location.json.gz
|File Format
|Filename / Slug
|Terminal Command
|CSV
|ipinfo_lite.csv.gz
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_lite.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_lite.csv.gz
|MMDB
|ipinfo_lite.mmdb
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_lite.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_lite.mmdb
|JSON
|ipinfo_lite.json.gz
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_lite.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_lite.json.gz
|Parquet
|ipinfo_lite.parquet
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_lite.parquet?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_lite.parquet
|File Format
|Filename / Slug
|Terminal Command
|CSV
|standard_location.csv.gz
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/standard_location.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o location.csv.gz
|MMDB
|standard_location.mmdb
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/standard_location.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o location.mmdb
|JSON
|standard_location.json.gz
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/standard_location.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o location.json.gz
|Parquet
|standard_location.parquet
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/standard_location.parquet?token=$TOKEN -o location.parquet
|File Format
|Filename / Slug
|Terminal Command
|CSV
|ipinfo_asn.csv.gz
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_asn.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_asn.csv.gz
|MMDB
|ipinfo_asn.mmdb
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_asn.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_asn.mmdb
|Parquet
|ipinfo_asn.parquet
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_asn.parquet?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_asn.parquet
|File Format
|Filename / Slug
|Terminal Command
|CSV
|ipinfo_privacy.csv.gz
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_privacy.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_privacy.csv.gz
|MMDB
|ipinfo_privacy.mmdb
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_privacy.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_privacy.mmdb
|JSON
|ipinfo_privacy.json.gz
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_privacy.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_privacy.json.gz
|Parquet
|ipinfo_privacy.parquet
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_privacy.parquet?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_privacy.parquet
|File Format
|Filename / Slug
|Terminal Command
|CSV
|standard_company.csv.gz
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/standard_company.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o company.csv.gz
|MMDB
|standard_company.mmdb
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/standard_company.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o company.mmdb
|JSON
|standard_company.json.gz
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/standard_company.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o company.json.gz
|Parquet
|standard_company.parquet
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/standard_company.parquet?token=$TOKEN -o company.parquet
|File Format
|Filename / Slug
|Terminal Command
|CSV
|ipinfo_carrier.csv.gz
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_carrier.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_carrier.csv.gz
|MMDB
|ipinfo_carrier.mmdb
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_carrier.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_carrier.mmdb
|JSON
|ipinfo_carrier.json.gz
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_carrier.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_carrier.json.gz
|Parquet
|ipinfo_carrier.parquet
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_carrier.parquet?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_carrier.parquet
|File Format
|Filename / Slug
|Terminal Command
|CSV
|standard_ip_hosted_domains.csv.gz
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/standard_ip_hosted_domains.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o domains.csv.gz
|MMDB
|standard_ip_hosted_domains.mmdb
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/standard_ip_hosted_domains.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o domains.mmdb
|JSON
|standard_ip_hosted_domains.json.gz
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/standard_ip_hosted_domains.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o domains.json.gz
|File Format
|Filename / Slug
|Terminal Command
|CSV
|standard_abuse.csv.gz
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/standard_abuse.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o abuse.csv.gz
|MMDB
|standard_abuse.mmdb
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/standard_abuse.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o abuse.mmdb
|JSON
|standard_abuse.json.gz
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/standard_abuse.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o abuse.json.gz
|File Format
|Filename / Slug
|Terminal Command
|CSV
|rir.csv.gz
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/rir.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o rir.csv.gz
|JSON
|rir.json.gz
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/rir.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o rir.json.gz
|File Format
|Filename / Slug
|Terminal Command
|CSV
|rwhois.csv.gz
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/rwhois.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o rwhois.csv.gz
|JSON
|rwhois.json.gz
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/rwhois.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o rwhois.json.gz
|File Format
|Filename / Slug
|Terminal Command
|CSV
|location_extended_v2.csv.gz
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/location_extended_v2.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o location_extended.csv.gz
|MMDB
|location_extended_v2.mmdb
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/location_extended_v2.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o location_extended.mmdb
|JSON
|location_extended_v2.json.gz
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/location_extended_v2.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o location_extended.json.gz
|File Format
|Filename / Slug
|Terminal Command
|CSV
|privacy_extended_v2.csv.gz
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/privacy_extended_v2.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o privacy_extended.csv.gz
|MMDB
|privacy_extended_v2.mmdb
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/privacy_extended_v2.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o privacy_extended.mmdb
|JSON
|privacy_extended_v2.json.gz
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/privacy_extended_v2.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o privacy_extended.json.gz
|File Format
|Filename / Slug
|Terminal Command
|CSV
|resproxy.csv.gz
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/resproxy.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o resproxy.csv.gz
|MMDB
|resproxy.mmdb
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/resproxy.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o resproxy.mmdb
|JSON
|resproxy.json.gz
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/resproxy.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o resproxy.json.gz
|Parquet
|resproxy.parquet
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/resproxy.parquet?token=$TOKEN -o resproxy.parquet
If you are interested in learning which database format suits your needs, check out our article: How to choose the best file format for your IPinfo database?