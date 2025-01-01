IP Database Downloads Filename Reference Developer Resource

Reference Table includes:

Database download names

Database file types: CSV, JSON, MMDB, and Parquet filename references

The CSV and JSON files are compressed in gzip format

Database download command using curl. Example:

curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/standard_location.json.gz?token= $TOKEN -o location.json.gz Copy

File Format Filename / Slug Terminal Command CSV ipinfo_lite.csv.gz curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_lite.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_lite.csv.gz MMDB ipinfo_lite.mmdb curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_lite.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_lite.mmdb JSON ipinfo_lite.json.gz curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_lite.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_lite.json.gz Parquet ipinfo_lite.parquet curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_lite.parquet?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_lite.parquet

File Format Filename / Slug Terminal Command CSV standard_location.csv.gz curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/standard_location.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o location.csv.gz MMDB standard_location.mmdb curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/standard_location.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o location.mmdb JSON standard_location.json.gz curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/standard_location.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o location.json.gz Parquet standard_location.parquet curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/standard_location.parquet?token=$TOKEN -o location.parquet

File Format Filename / Slug Terminal Command CSV ipinfo_asn.csv.gz curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_asn.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_asn.csv.gz MMDB ipinfo_asn.mmdb curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_asn.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_asn.mmdb Parquet ipinfo_asn.parquet curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_asn.parquet?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_asn.parquet

File Format Filename / Slug Terminal Command CSV ipinfo_privacy.csv.gz curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_privacy.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_privacy.csv.gz MMDB ipinfo_privacy.mmdb curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_privacy.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_privacy.mmdb JSON ipinfo_privacy.json.gz curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_privacy.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_privacy.json.gz Parquet ipinfo_privacy.parquet curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_privacy.parquet?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_privacy.parquet

File Format Filename / Slug Terminal Command CSV standard_company.csv.gz curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/standard_company.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o company.csv.gz MMDB standard_company.mmdb curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/standard_company.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o company.mmdb JSON standard_company.json.gz curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/standard_company.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o company.json.gz Parquet standard_company.parquet curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/standard_company.parquet?token=$TOKEN -o company.parquet

File Format Filename / Slug Terminal Command CSV ipinfo_carrier.csv.gz curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_carrier.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_carrier.csv.gz MMDB ipinfo_carrier.mmdb curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_carrier.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_carrier.mmdb JSON ipinfo_carrier.json.gz curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_carrier.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_carrier.json.gz Parquet ipinfo_carrier.parquet curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_carrier.parquet?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_carrier.parquet

File Format Filename / Slug Terminal Command CSV standard_ip_hosted_domains.csv.gz curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/standard_ip_hosted_domains.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o domains.csv.gz MMDB standard_ip_hosted_domains.mmdb curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/standard_ip_hosted_domains.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o domains.mmdb JSON standard_ip_hosted_domains.json.gz curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/standard_ip_hosted_domains.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o domains.json.gz

File Format Filename / Slug Terminal Command CSV standard_abuse.csv.gz curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/standard_abuse.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o abuse.csv.gz MMDB standard_abuse.mmdb curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/standard_abuse.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o abuse.mmdb JSON standard_abuse.json.gz curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/standard_abuse.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o abuse.json.gz

File Format Filename / Slug Terminal Command CSV rir.csv.gz curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/rir.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o rir.csv.gz JSON rir.json.gz curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/rir.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o rir.json.gz

File Format Filename / Slug Terminal Command CSV rwhois.csv.gz curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/rwhois.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o rwhois.csv.gz JSON rwhois.json.gz curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/rwhois.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o rwhois.json.gz

File Format Filename / Slug Terminal Command CSV location_extended_v2.csv.gz curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/location_extended_v2.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o location_extended.csv.gz MMDB location_extended_v2.mmdb curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/location_extended_v2.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o location_extended.mmdb JSON location_extended_v2.json.gz curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/location_extended_v2.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o location_extended.json.gz

File Format Filename / Slug Terminal Command CSV privacy_extended_v2.csv.gz curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/privacy_extended_v2.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o privacy_extended.csv.gz MMDB privacy_extended_v2.mmdb curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/privacy_extended_v2.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o privacy_extended.mmdb JSON privacy_extended_v2.json.gz curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/privacy_extended_v2.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o privacy_extended.json.gz

File Format Filename / Slug Terminal Command CSV resproxy.csv.gz curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/resproxy.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o resproxy.csv.gz MMDB resproxy.mmdb curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/resproxy.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o resproxy.mmdb JSON resproxy.json.gz curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/resproxy.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o resproxy.json.gz Parquet resproxy.parquet curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/resproxy.parquet?token=$TOKEN -o resproxy.parquet

If you are interested in learning which database format suits your needs, check out our article: How to choose the best file format for your IPinfo database?