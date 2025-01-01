IPinfo Lite Database Developer Resource

The IPinfo Lite database is part of our free IP data downloads offering. The IPinfo Lite database is our ultimate free IP database combining both country and ASN information in a single database.

The IPinfo Lite Database includes:

  • Country-level geolocation data: Country and continent information for IP addresses.
  • Basic ASN data: Autonomous System Number (ASN), organization name, and domain name.

You can access IPinfo Lite data through our unlimited requests API service: IPinfo Lite API

Database Schema

The IPinfo Lite database contains the following fields:

Field NameExampleData TypeDescrption
network154.24.39.204/30TEXTCIDR/IP range or single IP address
countryCanadaTEXTCountry name
country_codeCATEXTTwo-letter ISO 3166 country code of the IP addresses
continentNorth AmericaTEXTContinent name of the IP location
continent_codeNATEXTTwo-letter continent code of the IP location
asnAS174TEXTAutonomous System Number, an organization that owns the IP range block
as_nameCogent CommunicationsTEXTName of the AS (Autonomous System Number) organization
as_domaincogentco.comTEXTOfficial domain or website of the ASN organization

A screen image showing the table provided by our IPinfo Lite Database Download

Sample Databases

Filename Reference

File FormatFilename / SlugTerminal Command
CSVipinfo_lite.csv.gzcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_lite.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_lite.csv.gz
MMDBipinfo_lite.mmdbcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_lite.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_lite.mmdb
JSONipinfo_lite.json.gzcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_lite.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_lite.json.gz
Parquetipinfo_lite.parquetcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_lite.parquet?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_lite.parquet

Attribution and Licensing

Our IPinfo Lite data downloads service is released under Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. Simply credit IPinfo as your data source by including a link to our website on your platform.

Mention us in your website or repository.

<p>IP address data powered by <a href="https://ipinfo.io">IPinfo</a></p>

Or, give us a shoutout in the social media:

I recently used @IPinfo's free IP database to power my use case. The accuracy is incredible!

If you are using our IPinfo Lite data in a significant project, you can request us to feature your logo on our IPinfo Lite homepage.

Alternative Database Schema

IP to Country + ASN

The IP to Country + ASN (country_asn) data downloads are structured based on the IP ranges (start_ip and end_ip). This was the previous version of the IPinfo Lite API service. However, we decided to move to a CIDR/network database structure and improve the schema structure.

Field NameExampleData TypeDescription
start_ip1.0.16.0TEXTStarting IP address of an IP address range
end_ip1.0.31.255TEXTEnding IP address of an IP address range
countryJPTEXTISO 3166 country code of the location
country_nameJapanTEXTName of the country
continentASTEXTContinent code of the country
continent_nameAsiaTEXTName of the continent
asnAS2519TEXTAutonomous System Number
as_nameARTERIA Networks CorporationTEXTName of the AS (Autonomous System) organization
as_domainarteria-net.comTEXTOfficial domain or website of the AS organization

A screen image showing the table provided by our IP to Country + ASN Database Download with keys as rows

File FormatFilename / SlugTerminal Command
CSVcountry_asn.csv.gzcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/free/country_asn.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o country_asn.csv.gz
MMDBcountry_asn.mmdbcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/free/country_asn.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o country_asn.mmdb
JSONcountry_asn.json.gzcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/free/country_asn.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o country_asn.json.gz

Samples

IP to Country

The IP to Country (country) data downloads are structured based on the IP ranges (start_ip and end_ip). This is the location data subset of the IP to Country + ASN database.

Field NameExampleData TypeDescription
start_ip217.220.0.0TEXTStarting IP address of an IP address range
end_ip217.223.255.255TEXTEnding IP address of an IP address range
countryITTEXTISO 3166 country code of the location
country_nameItalyTEXTName of the country
continentEUTEXTContinent code of the country
continent_nameEuropeTEXTName of the continent

A screen image showing the table provided by our IP to Country Database Download with keys as rows

File FormatFilename / SlugTerminal Command
CSVcountry.csv.gzcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/free/country.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o country.csv.gz
MMDBcountry.mmdbcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/free/country.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o country.mmdb
JSONcountry.json.gzcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/free/country.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o country.json.gz

Samples

IP to ASN (Free)

The IP to ASN - Free (asn) data downloads are structured based on the IP ranges (start_ip and end_ip). This is the ASN data subset of the IP to Country + ASN database.

Field NameExampleData TypeDescription
start_ip1.0.0.0TEXTStarting IP address of an IP address range
end_ip1.0.0.255TEXTEnding IP address of an IP address range
asnAS13335TEXTAutonomous System Number
nameCloudflare, Inc.TEXTName of the AS (Autonomous System) organization
domaincloudflare.comTEXTOfficial domain or website of the AS organization

A screen image showing the table provided by our IP to ASN free Database Download

File FormatFilename / SlugTerminal Command
CSVasn.csv.gzcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/free/asn.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o asn.csv.gz
MMDBasn.mmdbcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/free/asn.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o asn.mmdb
JSONasn.json.gzcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/free/asn.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o asn.json.gz

Samples

Links

We highly encourage projects and software that use our data to be posted on our IPinfo community for bragging rights and enabling other users to learn. The IPinfo Lite API project is dedicated to supporting enterprise, large organization open-source projects, and our community members alike. Sharing your story helps us learn and grow.