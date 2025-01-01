IPinfo Lite Database Developer Resource
The IPinfo Lite database is part of our free IP data downloads offering. The IPinfo Lite database is our ultimate free IP database combining both country and ASN information in a single database.
The IPinfo Lite Database includes:
- Country-level geolocation data: Country and continent information for IP addresses.
- Basic ASN data: Autonomous System Number (ASN), organization name, and domain name.
You can access IPinfo Lite data through our unlimited requests API service: IPinfo Lite API
Database Schema
The IPinfo Lite database contains the following fields:
|Field Name
|Example
|Data Type
|Descrption
|network
154.24.39.204/30
|TEXT
|CIDR/IP range or single IP address
|country
Canada
|TEXT
|Country name
|country_code
CA
|TEXT
|Two-letter ISO 3166 country code of the IP addresses
|continent
North America
|TEXT
|Continent name of the IP location
|continent_code
NA
|TEXT
|Two-letter continent code of the IP location
|asn
AS174
|TEXT
|Autonomous System Number, an organization that owns the IP range block
|as_name
Cogent Communications
|TEXT
|Name of the AS (Autonomous System Number) organization
|as_domain
cogentco.com
|TEXT
|Official domain or website of the ASN organization
Sample Databases
- IPinfo Lite Database Sample — CSV
- IPinfo Lite Database Sample — JSON
- IPinfo Lite Database Sample — MMDB
Filename Reference
|File Format
|Filename / Slug
|Terminal Command
|CSV
|ipinfo_lite.csv.gz
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_lite.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_lite.csv.gz
|MMDB
|ipinfo_lite.mmdb
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_lite.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_lite.mmdb
|JSON
|ipinfo_lite.json.gz
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_lite.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_lite.json.gz
|Parquet
|ipinfo_lite.parquet
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_lite.parquet?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_lite.parquet
Attribution and Licensing
Our IPinfo Lite data downloads service is released under Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. Simply credit IPinfo as your data source by including a link to our website on your platform.
Mention us in your website or repository.
<p>IP address data powered by <a href="https://ipinfo.io">IPinfo</a></p>
Or, give us a shoutout in the social media:
I recently used @IPinfo's free IP database to power my use case. The accuracy is incredible!
If you are using our IPinfo Lite data in a significant project, you can request us to feature your logo on our IPinfo Lite homepage.
Alternative Database Schema
IP to Country + ASN
The IP to Country + ASN (
country_asn) data downloads are structured based on the IP ranges (
start_ip and
end_ip). This was the previous version of the IPinfo Lite API service. However, we decided to move to a CIDR/network database structure and improve the schema structure.
|Field Name
|Example
|Data Type
|Description
start_ip
|1.0.16.0
|TEXT
|Starting IP address of an IP address range
end_ip
|1.0.31.255
|TEXT
|Ending IP address of an IP address range
country
|JP
|TEXT
|ISO 3166 country code of the location
country_name
|Japan
|TEXT
|Name of the country
continent
|AS
|TEXT
|Continent code of the country
continent_name
|Asia
|TEXT
|Name of the continent
asn
|AS2519
|TEXT
|Autonomous System Number
as_name
|ARTERIA Networks Corporation
|TEXT
|Name of the AS (Autonomous System) organization
as_domain
|arteria-net.com
|TEXT
|Official domain or website of the AS organization
|File Format
|Filename / Slug
|Terminal Command
|CSV
|country_asn.csv.gz
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/free/country_asn.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o country_asn.csv.gz
|MMDB
|country_asn.mmdb
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/free/country_asn.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o country_asn.mmdb
|JSON
|country_asn.json.gz
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/free/country_asn.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o country_asn.json.gz
Samples
- IP to Country + ASN Sample Database — CSV
- IP to Country + ASN Sample Database — JSON
- IP to Country + ASN Sample Database — MMDB
IP to Country
The IP to Country (
country) data downloads are structured based on the IP ranges (
start_ip and
end_ip). This is the location data subset of the IP to Country + ASN database.
|Field Name
|Example
|Data Type
|Description
start_ip
|217.220.0.0
|TEXT
|Starting IP address of an IP address range
end_ip
|217.223.255.255
|TEXT
|Ending IP address of an IP address range
country
|IT
|TEXT
|ISO 3166 country code of the location
country_name
|Italy
|TEXT
|Name of the country
continent
|EU
|TEXT
|Continent code of the country
continent_name
|Europe
|TEXT
|Name of the continent
|File Format
|Filename / Slug
|Terminal Command
|CSV
|country.csv.gz
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/free/country.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o country.csv.gz
|MMDB
|country.mmdb
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/free/country.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o country.mmdb
|JSON
|country.json.gz
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/free/country.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o country.json.gz
Samples
IP to ASN (Free)
The IP to ASN - Free (
asn) data downloads are structured based on the IP ranges (
start_ip and
end_ip). This is the ASN data subset of the IP to Country + ASN database.
|Field Name
|Example
|Data Type
|Description
|start_ip
1.0.0.0
|TEXT
|Starting IP address of an IP address range
|end_ip
1.0.0.255
|TEXT
|Ending IP address of an IP address range
|asn
AS13335
|TEXT
|Autonomous System Number
|name
Cloudflare, Inc.
|TEXT
|Name of the AS (Autonomous System) organization
|domain
cloudflare.com
|TEXT
|Official domain or website of the AS organization
|File Format
|Filename / Slug
|Terminal Command
|CSV
|asn.csv.gz
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/free/asn.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o asn.csv.gz
|MMDB
|asn.mmdb
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/free/asn.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o asn.mmdb
|JSON
|asn.json.gz
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/free/asn.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o asn.json.gz
Samples
Links
We highly encourage projects and software that use our data to be posted on our IPinfo community for bragging rights and enabling other users to learn. The IPinfo Lite API project is dedicated to supporting enterprise, large organization open-source projects, and our community members alike. Sharing your story helps us learn and grow.