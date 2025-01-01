IPinfo Lite Database Developer Resource

The IPinfo Lite database is part of our free IP data downloads offering. The IPinfo Lite database is our ultimate free IP database combining both country and ASN information in a single database.

The IPinfo Lite Database includes:

Country-level geolocation data : Country and continent information for IP addresses.

: Country and continent information for IP addresses. Basic ASN data: Autonomous System Number (ASN), organization name, and domain name.

You can access IPinfo Lite data through our unlimited requests API service: IPinfo Lite API

Database Schema

The IPinfo Lite database contains the following fields:

Field Name Example Data Type Descrption network 154.24.39.204/30 TEXT CIDR/IP range or single IP address country Canada TEXT Country name country_code CA TEXT Two-letter ISO 3166 country code of the IP addresses continent North America TEXT Continent name of the IP location continent_code NA TEXT Two-letter continent code of the IP location asn AS174 TEXT Autonomous System Number, an organization that owns the IP range block as_name Cogent Communications TEXT Name of the AS (Autonomous System Number) organization as_domain cogentco.com TEXT Official domain or website of the ASN organization

Sample Databases

Filename Reference

File Format Filename / Slug Terminal Command CSV ipinfo_lite.csv.gz curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_lite.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_lite.csv.gz MMDB ipinfo_lite.mmdb curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_lite.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_lite.mmdb JSON ipinfo_lite.json.gz curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_lite.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_lite.json.gz Parquet ipinfo_lite.parquet curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_lite.parquet?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_lite.parquet

Attribution and Licensing

Our IPinfo Lite data downloads service is released under Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. Simply credit IPinfo as your data source by including a link to our website on your platform.

Mention us in your website or repository.

< p > IP address data powered by < a href = "https://ipinfo.io" > IPinfo </ a > </ p > Copy

Or, give us a shoutout in the social media:

I recently used @IPinfo's free IP database to power my use case. The accuracy is incredible! Copy

If you are using our IPinfo Lite data in a significant project, you can request us to feature your logo on our IPinfo Lite homepage.

Alternative Database Schema

IP to Country + ASN The IP to Country + ASN ( country_asn ) data downloads are structured based on the IP ranges ( start_ip and end_ip ). This was the previous version of the IPinfo Lite API service. However, we decided to move to a CIDR/network database structure and improve the schema structure. Field Name Example Data Type Description start_ip 1.0.16.0 TEXT Starting IP address of an IP address range end_ip 1.0.31.255 TEXT Ending IP address of an IP address range country JP TEXT ISO 3166 country code of the location country_name Japan TEXT Name of the country continent AS TEXT Continent code of the country continent_name Asia TEXT Name of the continent asn AS2519 TEXT Autonomous System Number as_name ARTERIA Networks Corporation TEXT Name of the AS (Autonomous System) organization as_domain arteria-net.com TEXT Official domain or website of the AS organization File Format Filename / Slug Terminal Command CSV country_asn.csv.gz curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/free/country_asn.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o country_asn.csv.gz MMDB country_asn.mmdb curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/free/country_asn.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o country_asn.mmdb JSON country_asn.json.gz curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/free/country_asn.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o country_asn.json.gz Samples IP to Country + ASN Sample Database — CSV

IP to Country + ASN Sample Database — JSON

IP to Country + ASN Sample Database — MMDB

IP to Country The IP to Country ( country ) data downloads are structured based on the IP ranges ( start_ip and end_ip ). This is the location data subset of the IP to Country + ASN database. Field Name Example Data Type Description start_ip 217.220.0.0 TEXT Starting IP address of an IP address range end_ip 217.223.255.255 TEXT Ending IP address of an IP address range country IT TEXT ISO 3166 country code of the location country_name Italy TEXT Name of the country continent EU TEXT Continent code of the country continent_name Europe TEXT Name of the continent File Format Filename / Slug Terminal Command CSV country.csv.gz curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/free/country.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o country.csv.gz MMDB country.mmdb curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/free/country.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o country.mmdb JSON country.json.gz curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/free/country.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o country.json.gz Samples IP to Country Sample Database — CSV

IP to Country Sample Database — JSON

IP to Country Sample Database — MMDB

IP to ASN (Free) The IP to ASN - Free ( asn ) data downloads are structured based on the IP ranges ( start_ip and end_ip ). This is the ASN data subset of the IP to Country + ASN database. Field Name Example Data Type Description start_ip 1.0.0.0 TEXT Starting IP address of an IP address range end_ip 1.0.0.255 TEXT Ending IP address of an IP address range asn AS13335 TEXT Autonomous System Number name Cloudflare, Inc. TEXT Name of the AS (Autonomous System) organization domain cloudflare.com TEXT Official domain or website of the AS organization File Format Filename / Slug Terminal Command CSV asn.csv.gz curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/free/asn.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o asn.csv.gz MMDB asn.mmdb curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/free/asn.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o asn.mmdb JSON asn.json.gz curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/free/asn.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o asn.json.gz Samples IP to ASN Database Sample Database — CSV

IP to ASN Database Sample Database — JSON

IP to ASN Database Sample Database — MMDB

We highly encourage projects and software that use our data to be posted on our IPinfo community for bragging rights and enabling other users to learn. The IPinfo Lite API project is dedicated to supporting enterprise, large organization open-source projects, and our community members alike. Sharing your story helps us learn and grow.