IP to Mobile Carrier Database Developer Resource
IPinfo’s IP to Mobile Carrier Database provides insights such as IP addresses of mobile devices and their respective carrier name, mobile country code (MCC) and mobile country name (MNC).
Database Schema
The IP to Mobile Carrier Database contains the following fields:
|Field Name
|Example
|Data Type
|Description
|network
90.50.223.0/24
|TEXT
|CIDR or single IP address of the IP address block
|name
Orange
|TEXT
|Name of the mobile carrier organization
|country
FR
|TEXT
|ISO 3166 country code of the IP addresses
|mcc
208
|INTEGER
|Mobile Country Code (MCC) of the carrier
|mnc
01
|INTEGER
|Mobile Network Code (MNC) of the carrier
Sample Database
- IP Carrier Database Sample — CSV
- IP Carrier Database Sample — JSON
- IP Carrier Database Sample — MMDB
Filename references:
|File Format
|Filename / Slug
|Terminal Command
|CSV
|ipinfo_carrier.csv.gz
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_carrier.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_carrier.csv.gz
|MMDB
|ipinfo_carrier.mmdb
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_carrier.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_carrier.mmdb
|JSON
|ipinfo_carrier.json.gz
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_carrier.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_carrier.json.gz
|Parquet
|ipinfo_carrier.parquet
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_carrier.parquet?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_carrier.parquet
Alternative Database Schema
standard_carrier
The
standard_carrier data download is structured based on IP ranges (
start_ip and
end_ip) and includes the
join_key column.
|Field Name
|Example
|Data Type
|Description
|start_ip
5.208.203.0
|TEXT
|Starting IP address of an IP address range
|end_ip
5.208.203.255
|TEXT
|Ending IP address of an IP address range
|join_key
5.208.0.0
|TEXT
|Special variable to facilitate database
join operation
|name
Mobile Communication Company of Iran PLC
|TEXT
|Name of the mobile carrier
|country
IR
|TEXT
|ISO 3166 country code of the IP addresses
|mcc
432
|TEXT
|Mobile Country Code (MCC) of the carrier
|mnc
11
|TEXT
|Mobile Network Code (MNC) of the carrier
Samples
- Standard Carrier Database Sample — CSV
- Standard Carrier Database Sample — JSON
- Standard Carrier Database Sample — MMDB