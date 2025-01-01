IP to Mobile Carrier Database Developer Resource

IPinfo’s IP to Mobile Carrier Database provides insights such as IP addresses of mobile devices and their respective carrier name, mobile country code (MCC) and mobile country name (MNC).

Database Schema

The IP to Mobile Carrier Database contains the following fields:

Field Name Example Data Type Description network 90.50.223.0/24 TEXT CIDR or single IP address of the IP address block name Orange TEXT Name of the mobile carrier organization country FR TEXT ISO 3166 country code of the IP addresses mcc 208 INTEGER Mobile Country Code (MCC) of the carrier mnc 01 INTEGER Mobile Network Code (MNC) of the carrier

Sample Database

Filename references:

File Format Filename / Slug Terminal Command CSV ipinfo_carrier.csv.gz curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_carrier.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_carrier.csv.gz MMDB ipinfo_carrier.mmdb curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_carrier.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_carrier.mmdb JSON ipinfo_carrier.json.gz curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_carrier.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_carrier.json.gz Parquet ipinfo_carrier.parquet curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_carrier.parquet?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_carrier.parquet

Alternative Database Schema