Code Snippets
The Code Snippets page provides practical examples and commands for leveraging IPinfo's data, services, and libraries.
Extract only IPv4 addresses using the IPinfo CLI from any text
-o stands for only and
-4 is for IPv4.
cat ./acesss_logs | ipinfo grepip -o -4
Create an IPinfo summary report from IP addresseses
The command will return a link where your summary report will be available.
cat iplist.txt | curl -XPOST --data-binary @- "ipinfo.io/tools/summarize-ips?cli=1"
Create an IPinfo map from IP addresseses
The command will provide a link for your IPinfo map.
cat iplist.txt | curl -XPOST --data-binary @- "https://ipinfo.io/tools/map?cli=1"
Get a list of IPv4 prefixes owned by an ASN using JQ
curl "ipinfo.io/AS7922/json?token=$TOKEN" | jq -r '.prefixes[].netblock'