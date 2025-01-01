Code Snippets

The Code Snippets page provides practical examples and commands for leveraging IPinfo's data, services, and libraries.

Extract only IPv4 addresses using the IPinfo CLI from any text

-o stands for only and -4 is for IPv4.

cat ./acesss_logs | ipinfo grepip -o -4 Copy

Create an IPinfo summary report from IP addresseses

The command will return a link where your summary report will be available.

cat iplist.txt | curl -XPOST --data-binary @- "ipinfo.io/tools/summarize-ips?cli=1" Copy

Create an IPinfo map from IP addresseses

The command will provide a link for your IPinfo map.

cat iplist.txt | curl -XPOST --data-binary @- "https://ipinfo.io/tools/map?cli=1" Copy

Get a list of IPv4 prefixes owned by an ASN using JQ