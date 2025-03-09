IPinfo Plus API Developer Resource

The IPinfo Plus API is our most popular API service that provides detailed IP address data, including geolocation, ASN information, mobile carrier details, and privacy-related flags.

  • Geolocation information: City, Region/State, Country, Postal code etc. and accuracy radius and last change date.
  • ASN information: ASN (Autonomous System Number), AS Name, ASN Domain, ASN Type and last change date
  • Anonymous IP address: Identifies whether an IP address is associated with privacy services such as VPNs, proxies, Tor nodes, or relay services.
  • Carrier information: Provides details about the mobile carrier, including the carrier name, Mobile Country Code (MCC), and Mobile Network Code (MNC).
  • Network flags: Anonymous IP address (VPN, proxy, Tor, or relay), Hosting IP address (data center or server IP), Anycast IP, Carrier mobile IP flag, and Satellite IP address

You can access IPinfo Plus data as a downloadable dataset as well: IPinfo Plus IP Data Downloads

Quick Reference

FieldDescriptionExample
ipThe IP address being queried.51.68.57.72
hostnameThe hostname associated with the IP address.generic.hostname.com
geocityThe city where the IP address is located.Lille
regionThe region or state where the IP address is located.Hauts-de-France
region_codeThe two-letter region code in ISO 3166 format.HDF
countryThe country where the IP address is located.France
country_codeThe ISO 3166 country code of the IP address.FR
continentThe continent where the IP address is located.Europe
continent_codeThe two-letter continent code.EU
latitudeThe latitude coordinate of the IP address location.50.63297
longitudeThe longitude coordinate of the IP address location.3.05858
timezoneThe local timezone of the IP address location, formatted according to the IANA Time Zone Database.Europe/Paris
postal_codeThe postal or zip code associated with the IP address location.59000
dma_codeThe Designated Market Area (DMA) code, representing a TV media market region.59
geoname_idThe unique numerical identifier for geographic locations from Geonames.org.2998324
radiusThe location accuracy radius in kilometers.200
last_changedThe date when the IP address's location was last updated, in YYYY-MM-DD format (ISO-8601).2025-06-15
asasnThe Autonomous System Number (ASN) identifying the organization that owns or operates the IP address.AS16276
nameThe official name of the Autonomous System (AS) organization.OVH SAS
domainThe official domain name of the Autonomous System (AS) organization.ovhcloud.com
typeThe type of the Autonomous System (AS) organization, such as hosting, ISP, education, government, or business.hosting
last_changedThe date when the IP address's ASN was last updated, in YYYY-MM-DD format (ISO-8601).2025-03-09
mobilenameThe name of the mobile carrier organization.dtac
mccThe Mobile Country Code (MCC) of the carrier.520
mncThe Mobile Network Code (MNC) of the carrier.05
anonymousis_proxyIndicates whether the IP address is an open web proxy.false
is_relayIndicates whether the IP address is part of an anonymous relay service, such as iCloud Private Relay.false
is_torIndicates whether the IP address is a TOR (The Onion Router) exit node.false
is_vpnIndicates whether the IP address is a Virtual Private Network (VPN) exit node.true
nameThe name of the privacy service provider, such as a VPN, Proxy, or Relay service provider.NordVPN
is_anonymousIndicates whether the IP address is anonymous. true if the IP address is associated with an IP privacy service.false
is_anycastIndicates whether the IP address is an anycast IP. true if the IP address maps to multiple physical servers.false
is_hostingIndicates whether the IP address is an internet service hosting IP address.true
is_mobileIndicates whether the IP address belongs to a mobile network.false
is_satelliteIndicates whether the IP address is part of a satellite internet connection.false

Lookup IP addresses:

curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lookup/51.68.57.72?token=$TOKEN

{
  "ip": "51.68.57.72",
  "hostname": "ip72.ip-51-68-57.eu",
  "geo": {
    "city": "Lille",
    "region": "Hauts-de-France",
    "region_code": "HDF",
    "country": "France",
    "country_code": "FR",
    "continent": "Europe",
    "continent_code": "EU",
    "latitude": 50.63297,
    "longitude": 3.05858,
    "timezone": "Europe/Paris",
    "postal_code": "59000",
    "dma_code": "59",
    "geoname_id": "2998324",
    "radius": 200,
    "last_changed": "2025-06-15"
  },
  "as": {
    "asn": "AS16276",
    "name": "OVH SAS",
    "domain": "ovhcloud.com",
    "type": "hosting",
    "last_changed": "2025-03-09"
  },
  "mobile": {},
  "anonymous": {
    "is_proxy": false,
    "is_relay": false,
    "is_tor": false,
    "is_vpn": false
  },
  "is_anonymous": false,
  "is_anycast": false,
  "is_hosting": true,
  "is_mobile": false,
  "is_satellite": false
}

Get information on your or visitors' IP address:

curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lookup/me?token=$TOKEN
Carrier IP address 
{
VPN IP address 
{

The IPinfo Plus also supports ASN lookups via the ASN API.

The API endpoint also supports explicit declaration of IP address connections (IPv4/IPv6).

DescriptionEndpoint typeEndpoint
General (Dual Stacked)Self / Client IPcurl https://api.ipinfo.io/lookup/me?token=$TOKEN
Lookup / Target IPcurl https://api.ipinfo.io/lookup/8.8.8.8?token=$TOKEN
IPv4Self / Client IPcurl https://v4.api.ipinfo.io/lookup/me?token=$TOKEN
Lookup / Target IPcurl https://v4.api.ipinfo.io/lookup/8.8.8.8?token=$TOKEN
IPv6Self / Client IPcurl https://v6.api.ipinfo.io/lookup/me?token=$TOKEN
Lookup / Target IPcurl https://v6.api.ipinfo.io/lookup/8.8.8.8?token=$TOKEN

The general API endpoint is built to support both IPv4 and IPv6 connections, ensuring compatibility with either protocol.

Alternative API Schema

Our legacy API is still maintained with fresh data, and we are committed to providing continued service to existing customers.

IPinfo Standard (Legacy)

IPinfo Standard has been upgraded to the IPinfo Plus API tier.

curl  https://ipinfo.io/8.8.8.8/json?token=$TOKEN

{
  "ip": "8.8.8.8",
  "hostname": "dns.google",
  "anycast": true,
  "city": "Mountain View",
  "region": "California",
  "country": "US",
  "loc": "37.4056,-122.0775",
  "postal": "94043",
  "timezone": "America/Los_Angeles",
  "asn": {
    "asn": "AS15169",
    "name": "Google LLC",
    "domain": "google.com",
    "route": "8.8.8.0/24",
    "type": "business"
  },
  "privacy": {
    "vpn": false,
    "proxy": false,
    "tor": false,
    "relay": false,
    "hosting": false,
    "service": ""
  }
}