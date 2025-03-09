IPinfo Plus API Developer Resource
The IPinfo Plus API is our most popular API service that provides detailed IP address data, including geolocation, ASN information, mobile carrier details, and privacy-related flags.
- Geolocation information: City, Region/State, Country, Postal code etc. and accuracy radius and last change date.
- ASN information: ASN (Autonomous System Number), AS Name, ASN Domain, ASN Type and last change date
- Anonymous IP address: Identifies whether an IP address is associated with privacy services such as VPNs, proxies, Tor nodes, or relay services.
- Carrier information: Provides details about the mobile carrier, including the carrier name, Mobile Country Code (MCC), and Mobile Network Code (MNC).
- Network flags: Anonymous IP address (VPN, proxy, Tor, or relay), Hosting IP address (data center or server IP), Anycast IP, Carrier mobile IP flag, and Satellite IP address
You can access IPinfo Plus data as a downloadable dataset as well: IPinfo Plus IP Data Downloads
Quick Reference
|Field
|Description
|Example
ip
|The IP address being queried.
51.68.57.72
hostname
|The hostname associated with the IP address.
generic.hostname.com
geo
city
|The city where the IP address is located.
Lille
region
|The region or state where the IP address is located.
Hauts-de-France
region_code
|The two-letter region code in ISO 3166 format.
HDF
country
|The country where the IP address is located.
France
country_code
|The ISO 3166 country code of the IP address.
FR
continent
|The continent where the IP address is located.
Europe
continent_code
|The two-letter continent code.
EU
latitude
|The latitude coordinate of the IP address location.
50.63297
longitude
|The longitude coordinate of the IP address location.
3.05858
timezone
|The local timezone of the IP address location, formatted according to the IANA Time Zone Database.
Europe/Paris
postal_code
|The postal or zip code associated with the IP address location.
59000
dma_code
|The Designated Market Area (DMA) code, representing a TV media market region.
59
geoname_id
|The unique numerical identifier for geographic locations from Geonames.org.
2998324
radius
|The location accuracy radius in kilometers.
200
last_changed
|The date when the IP address's location was last updated, in YYYY-MM-DD format (ISO-8601).
2025-06-15
as
asn
|The Autonomous System Number (ASN) identifying the organization that owns or operates the IP address.
AS16276
name
|The official name of the Autonomous System (AS) organization.
OVH SAS
domain
|The official domain name of the Autonomous System (AS) organization.
ovhcloud.com
type
|The type of the Autonomous System (AS) organization, such as hosting, ISP, education, government, or business.
hosting
last_changed
|The date when the IP address's ASN was last updated, in YYYY-MM-DD format (ISO-8601).
2025-03-09
mobile
name
|The name of the mobile carrier organization.
dtac
mcc
|The Mobile Country Code (MCC) of the carrier.
520
mnc
|The Mobile Network Code (MNC) of the carrier.
05
anonymous
is_proxy
|Indicates whether the IP address is an open web proxy.
false
is_relay
|Indicates whether the IP address is part of an anonymous relay service, such as iCloud Private Relay.
false
is_tor
|Indicates whether the IP address is a TOR (The Onion Router) exit node.
false
is_vpn
|Indicates whether the IP address is a Virtual Private Network (VPN) exit node.
true
name
|The name of the privacy service provider, such as a VPN, Proxy, or Relay service provider.
NordVPN
is_anonymous
|Indicates whether the IP address is anonymous.
true if the IP address is associated with an IP privacy service.
false
is_anycast
|Indicates whether the IP address is an anycast IP.
true if the IP address maps to multiple physical servers.
false
is_hosting
|Indicates whether the IP address is an internet service hosting IP address.
true
is_mobile
|Indicates whether the IP address belongs to a mobile network.
false
is_satellite
|Indicates whether the IP address is part of a satellite internet connection.
false
Lookup IP addresses:
curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lookup/51.68.57.72?token=$TOKEN
{
"ip": "51.68.57.72",
"hostname": "ip72.ip-51-68-57.eu",
"geo": {
"city": "Lille",
"region": "Hauts-de-France",
"region_code": "HDF",
"country": "France",
"country_code": "FR",
"continent": "Europe",
"continent_code": "EU",
"latitude": 50.63297,
"longitude": 3.05858,
"timezone": "Europe/Paris",
"postal_code": "59000",
"dma_code": "59",
"geoname_id": "2998324",
"radius": 200,
"last_changed": "2025-06-15"
},
"as": {
"asn": "AS16276",
"name": "OVH SAS",
"domain": "ovhcloud.com",
"type": "hosting",
"last_changed": "2025-03-09"
},
"mobile": {},
"anonymous": {
"is_proxy": false,
"is_relay": false,
"is_tor": false,
"is_vpn": false
},
"is_anonymous": false,
"is_anycast": false,
"is_hosting": true,
"is_mobile": false,
"is_satellite": false
}
Get information on your or visitors' IP address:
curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lookup/me?token=$TOKEN
Carrier IP address
{
VPN IP address
{
The IPinfo Plus also supports ASN lookups via the ASN API.
The API endpoint also supports explicit declaration of IP address connections (IPv4/IPv6).
|Description
|Endpoint type
|Endpoint
|General (Dual Stacked)
|Self / Client IP
curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lookup/me?token=$TOKEN
|Lookup / Target IP
curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lookup/8.8.8.8?token=$TOKEN
|IPv4
|Self / Client IP
curl https://v4.api.ipinfo.io/lookup/me?token=$TOKEN
|Lookup / Target IP
curl https://v4.api.ipinfo.io/lookup/8.8.8.8?token=$TOKEN
|IPv6
|Self / Client IP
curl https://v6.api.ipinfo.io/lookup/me?token=$TOKEN
|Lookup / Target IP
curl https://v6.api.ipinfo.io/lookup/8.8.8.8?token=$TOKEN
The general API endpoint is built to support both IPv4 and IPv6 connections, ensuring compatibility with either protocol.
Alternative API Schema
Our legacy API is still maintained with fresh data, and we are committed to providing continued service to existing customers.
IPinfo Standard (Legacy)
IPinfo Standard has been upgraded to the IPinfo Plus API tier.
curl https://ipinfo.io/8.8.8.8/json?token=$TOKEN
{
"ip": "8.8.8.8",
"hostname": "dns.google",
"anycast": true,
"city": "Mountain View",
"region": "California",
"country": "US",
"loc": "37.4056,-122.0775",
"postal": "94043",
"timezone": "America/Los_Angeles",
"asn": {
"asn": "AS15169",
"name": "Google LLC",
"domain": "google.com",
"route": "8.8.8.0/24",
"type": "business"
},
"privacy": {
"vpn": false,
"proxy": false,
"tor": false,
"relay": false,
"hosting": false,
"service": ""
}
}