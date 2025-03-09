IPinfo Plus API Developer Resource

The IPinfo Plus API is our most popular API service that provides detailed IP address data, including geolocation, ASN information, mobile carrier details, and privacy-related flags.

Geolocation information : City, Region/State, Country, Postal code etc. and accuracy radius and last change date.

: City, Region/State, Country, Postal code etc. and accuracy radius and last change date. ASN information : ASN (Autonomous System Number), AS Name, ASN Domain, ASN Type and last change date

: ASN (Autonomous System Number), AS Name, ASN Domain, ASN Type and last change date Anonymous IP address : Identifies whether an IP address is associated with privacy services such as VPNs, proxies, Tor nodes, or relay services.

: Identifies whether an IP address is associated with privacy services such as VPNs, proxies, Tor nodes, or relay services. Carrier information : Provides details about the mobile carrier, including the carrier name, Mobile Country Code (MCC), and Mobile Network Code (MNC).

: Provides details about the mobile carrier, including the carrier name, Mobile Country Code (MCC), and Mobile Network Code (MNC). Network flags: Anonymous IP address (VPN, proxy, Tor, or relay), Hosting IP address (data center or server IP), Anycast IP, Carrier mobile IP flag, and Satellite IP address

You can access IPinfo Plus data as a downloadable dataset as well: IPinfo Plus IP Data Downloads

Quick Reference

Field Description Example ip The IP address being queried. 51.68.57.72 hostname The hostname associated with the IP address. generic.hostname.com geo city The city where the IP address is located. Lille region The region or state where the IP address is located. Hauts-de-France region_code The two-letter region code in ISO 3166 format. HDF country The country where the IP address is located. France country_code The ISO 3166 country code of the IP address. FR continent The continent where the IP address is located. Europe continent_code The two-letter continent code. EU latitude The latitude coordinate of the IP address location. 50.63297 longitude The longitude coordinate of the IP address location. 3.05858 timezone The local timezone of the IP address location, formatted according to the IANA Time Zone Database. Europe/Paris postal_code The postal or zip code associated with the IP address location. 59000 dma_code The Designated Market Area (DMA) code, representing a TV media market region. 59 geoname_id The unique numerical identifier for geographic locations from Geonames.org. 2998324 radius The location accuracy radius in kilometers. 200 last_changed The date when the IP address's location was last updated, in YYYY-MM-DD format (ISO-8601). 2025-06-15 as asn The Autonomous System Number (ASN) identifying the organization that owns or operates the IP address. AS16276 name The official name of the Autonomous System (AS) organization. OVH SAS domain The official domain name of the Autonomous System (AS) organization. ovhcloud.com type The type of the Autonomous System (AS) organization, such as hosting, ISP, education, government, or business. hosting last_changed The date when the IP address's ASN was last updated, in YYYY-MM-DD format (ISO-8601). 2025-03-09 mobile name The name of the mobile carrier organization. dtac mcc The Mobile Country Code (MCC) of the carrier. 520 mnc The Mobile Network Code (MNC) of the carrier. 05 anonymous is_proxy Indicates whether the IP address is an open web proxy. false is_relay Indicates whether the IP address is part of an anonymous relay service, such as iCloud Private Relay. false is_tor Indicates whether the IP address is a TOR (The Onion Router) exit node. false is_vpn Indicates whether the IP address is a Virtual Private Network (VPN) exit node. true name The name of the privacy service provider, such as a VPN, Proxy, or Relay service provider. NordVPN is_anonymous Indicates whether the IP address is anonymous. true if the IP address is associated with an IP privacy service. false is_anycast Indicates whether the IP address is an anycast IP. true if the IP address maps to multiple physical servers. false is_hosting Indicates whether the IP address is an internet service hosting IP address. true is_mobile Indicates whether the IP address belongs to a mobile network. false is_satellite Indicates whether the IP address is part of a satellite internet connection. false

Lookup IP addresses:

curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lookup/51.68.57.72?token= $TOKEN Copy

{ "ip" : "51.68.57.72" , "hostname" : "ip72.ip-51-68-57.eu" , "geo" : { "city" : "Lille" , "region" : "Hauts-de-France" , "region_code" : "HDF" , "country" : "France" , "country_code" : "FR" , "continent" : "Europe" , "continent_code" : "EU" , "latitude" : 50.63297 , "longitude" : 3.05858 , "timezone" : "Europe/Paris" , "postal_code" : "59000" , "dma_code" : "59" , "geoname_id" : "2998324" , "radius" : 200 , "last_changed" : "2025-06-15" } , "as" : { "asn" : "AS16276" , "name" : "OVH SAS" , "domain" : "ovhcloud.com" , "type" : "hosting" , "last_changed" : "2025-03-09" } , "mobile" : { } , "anonymous" : { "is_proxy" : false , "is_relay" : false , "is_tor" : false , "is_vpn" : false } , "is_anonymous" : false , "is_anycast" : false , "is_hosting" : true , "is_mobile" : false , "is_satellite" : false } Copy

Get information on your or visitors' IP address:

curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lookup/me?token= $TOKEN Copy

Carrier IP address { Copy

VPN IP address { Copy

The IPinfo Plus also supports ASN lookups via the ASN API.

The API endpoint also supports explicit declaration of IP address connections (IPv4/IPv6).

Description Endpoint type Endpoint General (Dual Stacked) Self / Client IP curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lookup/me?token=$TOKEN Lookup / Target IP curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lookup/8.8.8.8?token=$TOKEN IPv4 Self / Client IP curl https://v4.api.ipinfo.io/lookup/me?token=$TOKEN Lookup / Target IP curl https://v4.api.ipinfo.io/lookup/8.8.8.8?token=$TOKEN IPv6 Self / Client IP curl https://v6.api.ipinfo.io/lookup/me?token=$TOKEN Lookup / Target IP curl https://v6.api.ipinfo.io/lookup/8.8.8.8?token=$TOKEN

The general API endpoint is built to support both IPv4 and IPv6 connections, ensuring compatibility with either protocol.

Alternative API Schema

Our legacy API is still maintained with fresh data, and we are committed to providing continued service to existing customers.