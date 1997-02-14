IP Data Types Developer Resource

When you make a request to IPinfo using a token, the API returns all the data the token has access to for the target IP address.

Geolocation Data

Available in: IPinfo Lite (Limited), IPinfo Core, Standard, IPinfo Business, and IPinfo Enterprise

Our IP geolocation data is available with full access on our paid plans, and a country level geolocation version is offered in the IPinfo Lite API. The full IP geolocation response provides the country, region/state, city, postal/zip code, geographic coordinates and timezone of the queried or current IP address. The IPinfo Lite API geolocation response includes the country name, country code, continent name, and continent code.

IPinfo Core, Standard, IPinfo Business and IPinfo Enterprise Plans

curl https://ipinfo.io?token= $TOKEN Copy

{ "ip" : "54.246.228.58" , "hostname" : "ec2-54-246-228-58.eu-west-1.compute.amazonaws.com" , "city" : "Dublin" , "region" : "Leinster" , "country" : "IE" , "loc" : "53.3331,-6.2489" , "org" : "AS16509 Amazon.com, Inc." , "postal" : "D02" , "timezone" : "Europe/Dublin" } Copy

IPinfo Lite API

curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lite/8.8.8.8?token= $TOKEN Copy

{ "ip" : "8.8.8.8" , "asn" : "AS15169" , "as_name" : "Google LLC" , "as_domain" : "google.com" , "country_code" : "US" , "country" : "United States" , "continent_code" : "NA" , "continent" : "North America" } Copy

ASN Data

Available in: IPinfo Lite (Limited), IPinfo Core, Standard, IPinfo Business, and IPinfo Enterprise

ASN Data returns information related to the ASN (Autonomous System Number) of the current or queried IP. In the paid plans, the API returns ASN, ASN organization name, ASN organization type (hosting, business, ISP, education, and government), ASN organization domain, and the prefix route for the IP address. In the IPinfo Lite (free) plan, the API returns the ASN, ASN organization name, and ASN domain name.

IPinfo Core, Standard, IPinfo Business and IPinfo Enterprise Plans

curl https://ipinfo.io/8.8.8.8?token= $TOKEN Copy

{ ... "asn" : { "asn" : "AS15169" , "name" : "Google LLC" , "domain" : "google.com" , "route" : "8.8.8.0/24" , "type" : "business" } ... } Copy

In the paid plans, you also get access to the standalone ASN API service, which provides information on the queried ASN.

curl https://ipinfo.io/AS7922/json?token= $TOKEN Copy

{ "asn" : "AS7922" , "name" : "Comcast Cable Communications, LLC" , "country" : "US" , "allocated" : "1997-02-14" , "registry" : "arin" , "domain" : "comcast.com" , "num_ips" : 71224576 , "type" : "isp" , "prefixes" : [ { "netblock" : "104.69.216.0/22" , "id" : "AKAMAI" , "name" : "Akamai Technologies, Inc." , "country" : "US" } , { "netblock" : "104.69.220.0/23" , "id" : "AKAMAI" , "name" : "Akamai Technologies, Inc." , "country" : "US" } ] , "prefixes6" : [ { "netblock" : "2601::/20" , "id" : "COMCAST6NET" , "name" : "Comcast Cable Communications, LLC" , "country" : "US" } , ... ] } Copy

You can learn more about the ASN API from its documentation page.

IPinfo Lite API

curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lite/8.8.8.8?token= $token Copy

{ ... "asn" : "AS15169" , "as_name" : "Google LLC" , "as_domain" : "google.com" , ... } Copy

Privacy Data

Available in: IPinfo Core (Limited), Standard, IPinfo Business, and IPinfo Enterprise

Privacy Data or anonymous IP data returns various methods used to mask a user's true IP address, including VPN detection, proxy detection, tor usage, private relay usage, or a connection via a hosting provider, which could potentially be used to tunnel traffic, and mask the true IP address. The full anonymous IP flag response—indicating whether an IP is a VPN, proxy, Tor exit node, relay, or hosting service—along with the name of the anonymous IP service provider, is available in the standard, IPinfo Business, and IPinfo Enterprise plans. A limited response is available on the IPinfo Core plan, showing if the IP address is an anonymous IP and whether it belongs to a hosting or data center service."

Standard, IPinfo Business and IPinfo Enterprise Plans

curl https://ipinfo.io/164.90.184.99?token= $TOKEN Copy

{ ... "privacy" : { "vpn" : true , "proxy" : false , "tor" : false , "relay" : false , "hosting" : true , "service" : "TunnelBear" } ... } Copy

IPinfo Core Plan

curl https://ipinfo.io/164.90.184.99?token= $TOKEN Copy

{ ... "is_anonymous" : true , "is_hosting" : true , ... } Copy

Carrier Data

Available in: IPinfo Business, and IPinfo Enterprise

Carrier Data returns mobile carrier-related information for the IP address. The full IP to Carrier response is available across the IPinfo Business and IPinfo Enterprise plans, which include the mobile carrier's name, its country code (MCC), and network code (MNC). In limited capability, IPinfo Core also contains IP to carrier information, flagging carrier IP addresses.

Standard, IPinfo Business and IPinfo Enterprise Plans

curl "https://ipinfo.io/66.87.125.72?token= $TOKEN " Copy

{ ... "carrier" : { "name" : "Sprint Corporation" , "mcc" : "310" , "mnc" : "120" } } Copy

IPinfo Core

curl https://ipinfo.io/66.87.125.72?token= $TOKEN Copy

{ ... "is_mobile" : true , ... } Copy

Company Data

Available in: IPinfo Business, and IPinfo Enterprise

Company Data identifies the name of the organization behind the IP, the type of business, and its domain . We source this information from various publicly available datasets.

curl https://ipinfo.io/8.8.8.8?token= $TOKEN Copy

{ ... "company" : { "name" : "Google LLC" , "domain" : "google.com" , "type" : "business" } } Copy

Note: The ability of IPInfo to tell the company depends on the size of the company and how it runs its network. Suppose, WeWork NYC has rented its space to a startup. If someone from that startups visits your website, we might not be able to identify the company since it's small and uses its building's network. We will, however, be able to tell you that it's from WeWork.

Hosted Domains Data

Available in: IPinfo Business, and IPinfo Enterprise

Hosted Domains Data returns the total count of domains being hosted on the IP address and a list of domains.

curl "https://ipinfo.io/66.87.125.72?token= $TOKEN " Copy

{ ... "domains" : { "ip" : "8.8.8.8" , "total" : 11606 , "domains" : [ "41.cn" , "onionflix.cc" , "newmax.info" , "ftempurl.com" , "itempurl.com" ] } } Copy

The number of domains returned per API request depends on the user's pricing tier:

IPinfo Business tier: Up to 5 domains are returned per API request.

IPinfo Enterprise tier: Up to 1,000 domains are returned per API request.

Hosted Domains database download: Up to 1,000 domains are available per IP address entry.

Both IPinfo Business and IPinfo Enterprise users have access to a total of 1,000 domain names. However, on the IPinfo Business tier, users must go through paginated records to access more domain names.

The documentation and API parameters for the Hosted Domains endpoint are available in the Hosted Domains API documentation section.

Available in: IPinfo Business, and IPinfo Enterprise

Abuse Contact Data is contact information (usually of the network administrator) which can be used to report IP addresses that are engaged in fraudulent/malicious activites.

curl https://ipinfo.io/1.1.1.1?token= $TOKEN Copy

{ ... "abuse" : { "address" : "PO Box 3646, South Brisbane, QLD 4101, Australia" , "country" : "AU" , "email" : "abuse@apnic.net" , "name" : "APNIC RESEARCH" , "network" : "1.1.1.0/24" , "phone" : "+61-7-3858-3188" } } Copy

IP Type Data

Available in: IPinfo Lite, IPinfo Core, Standard, IPinfo Business, and IPinfo Enterprise.

If the IP address is an anycast or a bogon, the API returns a field indicating that.

Bogon Address Information

curl https://ipinfo.io/127.0.0.1?token= $TOKEN Copy

{ "ip" : "127.0.0.1" , "bogon" : true } Copy

Anycast Information

curl https://ipinfo.io/8.8.8.8?token= $TOKEN Copy

{ "ip" : "8.8.8.8" , "hostname" : "dns.google" , "anycast" : true , "city" : "Mountain View" , ... } Copy

In the IPinfo Lite API tier, anycast IPs are identified with the is_anycast response flagged persistently with a true or false response.