IPinfo Core Database Developer Resource
IPinfo Core is a robust IP database that combines our location, ASN, network flags data in a single database.
Database Schema
The IPinfo Core database contains the following fields:
|Field Name
|Example
|Data Type
|Descrption
|network
66.202.64.131
|TEXT
|CIDR/IP range or single IP address
|city
Chicago
|TEXT
|City of the IP address
|region
Illinois
|TEXT
|Region/State of the IP address
|region_code
IL
|TEXT
|Region code in two-letter format in ISO 3166
|country
United States
|TEXT
|Name of the country of the IP address
|country_code
US
|TEXT
|ISO 3166 country code of the IP address
|continent
North America
|TEXT
|Name of the continent
|continent_code
NA
|TEXT
|Continent name code in two-letter format
|latitude
41.85003
|FLOAT
|Latitude value of the IP address
|longitude
-87.65005
|FLOAT
|Longitude value of the IP address
|timezone
America/Chicago
|TEXT
|Local timezone of the IP address location
|postal_code
60666
|TEXT
|Postal code or zip code of the IP address
|asn
AS7029
|TEXT
|Autonomous System Number (ASN)
|as_name
Windstream Communications LLC
|TEXT
|Name of the ASN organization
|as_domain
windstream.com
|TEXT
|Organization domain name of the ASN
|as_type
isp
|TEXT
|ASN Type: ISP, Hosting, Education, Government or Business
|is_anonymous
false
|BOOLEAN
|Indicates whether the IP address is anonymous.
|is_anycast
false
|BOOLEAN
|dicates whether the IP address is an internet service hosting IP address
|is_hosting
false
|BOOLEAN
|Indicates whether the IP address is an hosting/cloud/data center IP address
|is_mobile
false
|BOOLEAN
|Indicates whether the IP address belongs to a mobile network
|is_satellite
false
|BOOLEAN
|Indicates whether the IP address is part of a satellite internet connection
Sample Databases
- IPinfo Core Database Sample — CSV
- IPinfo Core Database Sample — JSON
- IPinfo Core Database Sample — MMDB
Filename references:
|File Format
|Filename / Slug
|Terminal Command
|CSV
|ipinfo_core.csv.gz
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_core.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_core.csv.gz
|MMDB
|ipinfo_core.mmdb
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_core.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_core.mmdb
|JSON
|ipinfo_core.json.gz
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_core.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_core.json.gz
|Parquet
|ipinfo_core.parquet
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_core.parquet?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_core.parquet