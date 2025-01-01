IPinfo Core Database Developer Resource

IPinfo Core is a robust IP database that combines our location, ASN, network flags data in a single database.

Database Schema

The IPinfo Core database contains the following fields:

Field NameExampleData TypeDescrption
network66.202.64.131TEXTCIDR/IP range or single IP address
cityChicagoTEXTCity of the IP address
regionIllinoisTEXTRegion/State of the IP address
region_codeILTEXTRegion code in two-letter format in ISO 3166
countryUnited StatesTEXTName of the country of the IP address
country_codeUSTEXTISO 3166 country code of the IP address
continentNorth AmericaTEXTName of the continent
continent_codeNATEXTContinent name code in two-letter format
latitude41.85003FLOATLatitude value of the IP address
longitude-87.65005FLOATLongitude value of the IP address
timezoneAmerica/ChicagoTEXTLocal timezone of the IP address location
postal_code60666TEXTPostal code or zip code of the IP address
asnAS7029TEXTAutonomous System Number (ASN)
as_nameWindstream Communications LLCTEXTName of the ASN organization
as_domainwindstream.comTEXTOrganization domain name of the ASN
as_typeispTEXTASN Type: ISP, Hosting, Education, Government or Business
is_anonymousfalseBOOLEANIndicates whether the IP address is anonymous.
is_anycastfalseBOOLEANdicates whether the IP address is an internet service hosting IP address
is_hostingfalseBOOLEANIndicates whether the IP address is an hosting/cloud/data center IP address
is_mobilefalseBOOLEANIndicates whether the IP address belongs to a mobile network
is_satellitefalseBOOLEANIndicates whether the IP address is part of a satellite internet connection

A screen image showing the table provided by our IPinfo Core Database Download

Sample Databases

Filename references:

File FormatFilename / SlugTerminal Command
CSVipinfo_core.csv.gzcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_core.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_core.csv.gz
MMDBipinfo_core.mmdbcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_core.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_core.mmdb
JSONipinfo_core.json.gzcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_core.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_core.json.gz
Parquetipinfo_core.parquetcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_core.parquet?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_core.parquet

