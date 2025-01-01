IPinfo Lite API Developer Resource

Available for: Every IPinfo user

The IPinfo Lite API is our free-tier API access plan, which includes unlimited country-level geolocation information and unlimited basic ASN information. Geolocation information provided by the IPinfo Lite API service includes country and continent information, while ASN information includes ASN, organization name, and domain name.

The API has no daily or monthly limit and provides unlimited access. The API is based on our IPinfo IPinfo Lite IP database.

You can access IPinfo Lite data as a downloadable dataset as well: IPinfo Lite IP Data Downloads

Quick Reference

FieldDescriptionExample
ipThe client IP address or IP address being queried8.8.8.8
asnAutonomous System NumberAS15169
as_nameOrganization nameGoogle LLC
as_domainOrganization's domain namegoogle.com
country_codeTwo-letter country code (ISO 3166-1 alpha-2)US
countryFull country nameUnited States
continent_codeTwo-letter continent codeNA
continentFull continent nameNorth America

Lookup IP addresses:

curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lite/8.8.8.8?token=$TOKEN

{
  "ip": "8.8.8.8",
  "asn": "AS15169",
  "as_name": "Google LLC",
  "as_domain": "google.com",
  "country_code": "US",
  "country": "United States",
  "continent_code": "NA",
  "continent": "North America"
}

Get information on your or visitors' IP address:

curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lite/me?token=$TOKEN

{
  "ip": "8.8.8.8",
  "asn": "AS15169",
  "as_name": "Google LLC",
  "as_domain": "google.com",
  "country_code": "US",
  "country": "United States",
  "continent_code": "NA",
  "continent": "North America"
}

The API endpoint also supports explicit declaration of IP address connections (IPv4/IPv6).

DescriptionEndpoint typeEndpoint
General (Dual Stacked)Self / Client IPcurl https://api.ipinfo.io/lite/me?token=$TOKEN
Lookup / Target IPcurl https://api.ipinfo.io/lite/8.8.8.8?token=$TOKEN
IPv4Self / Client IPcurl https://v4.api.ipinfo.io/lite/me?token=$TOKEN
Lookup / Target IPcurl https://v4.api.ipinfo.io/lite/8.8.8.8?token=$TOKEN
IPv6Self / Client IPcurl https://v6.api.ipinfo.io/lite/me?token=$TOKEN
Lookup / Target IPcurl https://v6.api.ipinfo.io/lite/8.8.8.8?token=$TOKEN

The general API endpoint is built to support both IPv4 and IPv6 connection, ensuring you can call it from either without any issues.

If the IP is anycast or bogon an additional field is returned indicating that.