IPinfo Lite API Developer Resource
Available for: Every IPinfo user
The IPinfo Lite API is our free-tier API access plan, which includes unlimited country-level geolocation information and unlimited basic ASN information. Geolocation information provided by the IPinfo Lite API service includes country and continent information, while ASN information includes ASN, organization name, and domain name.
The API has no daily or monthly limit and provides unlimited access. The API is based on our IPinfo IPinfo Lite IP database.
You can access IPinfo Lite data as a downloadable dataset as well: IPinfo Lite IP Data Downloads
Quick Reference
|Field
|Description
|Example
ip
|The client IP address or IP address being queried
8.8.8.8
asn
|Autonomous System Number
AS15169
as_name
|Organization name
Google LLC
as_domain
|Organization's domain name
google.com
country_code
|Two-letter country code (ISO 3166-1 alpha-2)
US
country
|Full country name
United States
continent_code
|Two-letter continent code
NA
continent
|Full continent name
North America
Lookup IP addresses:
curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lite/8.8.8.8?token=$TOKEN
{
"ip": "8.8.8.8",
"asn": "AS15169",
"as_name": "Google LLC",
"as_domain": "google.com",
"country_code": "US",
"country": "United States",
"continent_code": "NA",
"continent": "North America"
}
Get information on your or visitors' IP address:
curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lite/me?token=$TOKEN
{
"ip": "8.8.8.8",
"asn": "AS15169",
"as_name": "Google LLC",
"as_domain": "google.com",
"country_code": "US",
"country": "United States",
"continent_code": "NA",
"continent": "North America"
}
The API endpoint also supports explicit declaration of IP address connections (IPv4/IPv6).
|Description
|Endpoint type
|Endpoint
|General (Dual Stacked)
|Self / Client IP
curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lite/me?token=$TOKEN
|Lookup / Target IP
curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lite/8.8.8.8?token=$TOKEN
|IPv4
|Self / Client IP
curl https://v4.api.ipinfo.io/lite/me?token=$TOKEN
|Lookup / Target IP
curl https://v4.api.ipinfo.io/lite/8.8.8.8?token=$TOKEN
|IPv6
|Self / Client IP
curl https://v6.api.ipinfo.io/lite/me?token=$TOKEN
|Lookup / Target IP
curl https://v6.api.ipinfo.io/lite/8.8.8.8?token=$TOKEN
The general API endpoint is built to support both IPv4 and IPv6 connection, ensuring you can call it from either without any issues.
If the IP is anycast or bogon an additional field is returned indicating that.