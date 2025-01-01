IPinfo Lite API Developer Resource

Available for: Every IPinfo user

The IPinfo Lite API is our free-tier API access plan, which includes unlimited country-level geolocation information and unlimited basic ASN information. Geolocation information provided by the IPinfo Lite API service includes country and continent information, while ASN information includes ASN, organization name, and domain name.

The API has no daily or monthly limit and provides unlimited access. The API is based on our IPinfo IPinfo Lite IP database.

You can access IPinfo Lite data as a downloadable dataset as well: IPinfo Lite IP Data Downloads

Quick Reference

Field Description Example ip The client IP address or IP address being queried 8.8.8.8 asn Autonomous System Number AS15169 as_name Organization name Google LLC as_domain Organization's domain name google.com country_code Two-letter country code (ISO 3166-1 alpha-2) US country Full country name United States continent_code Two-letter continent code NA continent Full continent name North America

Lookup IP addresses:

curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lite/8.8.8.8?token= $TOKEN Copy

{ "ip" : "8.8.8.8" , "asn" : "AS15169" , "as_name" : "Google LLC" , "as_domain" : "google.com" , "country_code" : "US" , "country" : "United States" , "continent_code" : "NA" , "continent" : "North America" } Copy

Get information on your or visitors' IP address:

curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lite/me?token= $TOKEN Copy

{ "ip" : "8.8.8.8" , "asn" : "AS15169" , "as_name" : "Google LLC" , "as_domain" : "google.com" , "country_code" : "US" , "country" : "United States" , "continent_code" : "NA" , "continent" : "North America" } Copy

The API endpoint also supports explicit declaration of IP address connections (IPv4/IPv6).

Description Endpoint type Endpoint General (Dual Stacked) Self / Client IP curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lite/me?token=$TOKEN Lookup / Target IP curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lite/8.8.8.8?token=$TOKEN IPv4 Self / Client IP curl https://v4.api.ipinfo.io/lite/me?token=$TOKEN Lookup / Target IP curl https://v4.api.ipinfo.io/lite/8.8.8.8?token=$TOKEN IPv6 Self / Client IP curl https://v6.api.ipinfo.io/lite/me?token=$TOKEN Lookup / Target IP curl https://v6.api.ipinfo.io/lite/8.8.8.8?token=$TOKEN

The general API endpoint is built to support both IPv4 and IPv6 connection, ensuring you can call it from either without any issues.

If the IP is anycast or bogon an additional field is returned indicating that.