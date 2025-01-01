IPinfo on Google Cloud Platform

This document explores how to use our IP database within the Google Cloud Platform (GCP)'s data warehouse platform, BigQuery, delivered through Google Marketplace.

IPinfo Datasets available on Google Cloud Platform

The GCP integration allows our users to access the following features:

Automatic loading into BigQuery : No need for custom scripts; data is automatically loaded into BigQuery.

: No need for custom scripts; data is automatically loaded into BigQuery. Built-in metadata : Tracks updates and ensures data freshness.

: Tracks updates and ensures data freshness. Efficient query functions : Ready-to-use, highly optimized query functions with clear documentation.

: Ready-to-use, highly optimized query functions with clear documentation. Centralized data: Simplifies IP data enrichment across other datasets and logs in BigQuery.

Just like our Cloud Data Push and Snowflake datasets, we keep your GCP IP datasets in your BigQuery environment up to date with regular updates — you don’t need to do anything after the initial subscription. The data you query on your BQ environment is the latest data we have!

Available Datasets

We offer our IPinfo Lite database through the Google Cloud Analytics Hub platform, but for our premium databases like IPinto Core, IPinfo Plus, and any custom IP databases, we offer them through the Google Cloud Marketplace. Getting started only takes a click of a button.

Features

IPinfo BigQuery Datasets

Customers can access IPinfo IP data in BigQuery in the following ways:

IP Lookup Mechanism

IP datasets require specialized solutions to look up IP addresses. We recommend using our lookup method instead of building your own, as it’s optimized for the best performance. Our query functions support both IPv4 and IPv6 and offer an extremely efficient and easy-to-use solution.

Bringing log data from Cloud Logging

As the IPinfo data resides in BigQuery, you can bring in log data from GCP Cloud Logging and perform IP metadata enrichment (geolocation, privacy, ASN, etc.) inside BigQuery. We recommend checking the documentation provided by Google. Visit View logs routed to BigQuery.

We recommend ensuring that only distinct IP addresses are enriched instead of all the IP addresses in a log.

SELECT ip, ipinfo_lite.lite(ip) FROM ( SELECT DISTINCT ip FROM my_ips) Copy

As Cloud Logging supports many different sources, IPinfo's data inside BigQuery acts as a powerful data enrichment and analytics platform.

IPinfo Lite database on GCP BigQuery

IPinfo's Lite data is available on Google Cloud Analytics Hub:

Resources included

The IPinfo Lite BigQuery Dataset contains the following resources:

Resources Type Description lite TABLE The main IPinfo Lite Dataset. Full accuracy and daily updated (from our end). ip_sample TABLE Sample of IP addresses to test out queries and learn. lite (available in routines) FUNCTION Query function, lookup IP address against the IP table gen_ranges (available in routines) FUNCTION Helper function used to support the Query function

Using the lite query function

We include a IP lookup function with our BigQuery datasets. It’s located in the dataset’s routine directory and shares the same name as the IP data table. No custom code is needed to start using it.

Example:

SELECT ip, ipinfo_lite.lite(ip) as lite FROM ipinfo_lite.ip_sample; Copy

Code notes:

ip_sample holds some random IP addresses.

lite() is the UDF packaged with the dataset. The UDF name matches the dataset name, with () indicating it's a function.

Besides getting all the data at once, you can also specify individual columns of data that you need.

SELECT ip, ipinfo_lite.lite(ip).country as lite FROM ipinfo_lite.ip_sample; Copy

IPinfo Core, IPinfo Plus, and other data on GCP Analytics Hub

Other than our IPinfo Lite database, we also have our data in Google Cloud Marketplace. The databases themselves come with our query UDF, and there is no friction to get started today.

We welcome your feedback and if you have any feature requests or need support using the BQ IPinfo dataset, please create a post in our IPinfo Community.