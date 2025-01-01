IPinfo on Google Cloud Platform
This document explores how to use our IP database within the Google Cloud Platform (GCP)'s data warehouse platform, BigQuery, delivered through Google Marketplace.
IPinfo Datasets available on Google Cloud Platform
The GCP integration allows our users to access the following features:
- Automatic loading into BigQuery: No need for custom scripts; data is automatically loaded into BigQuery.
- Built-in metadata: Tracks updates and ensures data freshness.
- Efficient query functions: Ready-to-use, highly optimized query functions with clear documentation.
- Centralized data: Simplifies IP data enrichment across other datasets and logs in BigQuery.
Just like our Cloud Data Push and Snowflake datasets, we keep your GCP IP datasets in your BigQuery environment up to date with regular updates — you don’t need to do anything after the initial subscription. The data you query on your BQ environment is the latest data we have!
Available Datasets
We offer our IPinfo Lite database through the Google Cloud Analytics Hub platform, but for our premium databases like IPinto Core, IPinfo Plus, and any custom IP databases, we offer them through the Google Cloud Marketplace. Getting started only takes a click of a button.
|IP Database
|Region
|Access
|Features
|IPinfo Lite
|US / Default
|Self Serve – Free
|Accurate country and ASN info for free—no fees, no credit card, and unlimited usage.
|EU
|IPinfo Core
|US / Default
|Self Serve - Premium
|Provides city-level accuracy along with key IP privacy details, such as VPN, hosting, satellite, and carrier detection.
|EU
|IPinfo Plus
|US / Default
|Comprehensive IP data with detailed context, including service classifications, confidence scores, and stability metrics.
|EU
|Any IP database
|Any Region / Any Data
|On Request
|Any and all IP data available to be offered by IPinfo.
Features
IPinfo BigQuery Datasets
Customers can access IPinfo IP data in BigQuery in the following ways:
|Database Type
|Source
|Access
|IPinfo Lite (Free)
|Available on GCP Analytics Hub
|Self-serve
|IPinfo Core and Plus
|Available on Google Cloud Marketplace
|Self-serve
|Custom IP Datasets
|Contact sales team via listing form
|Contact to purchase
IP Lookup Mechanism
IP datasets require specialized solutions to look up IP addresses. We recommend using our lookup method instead of building your own, as it’s optimized for the best performance. Our query functions support both IPv4 and IPv6 and offer an extremely efficient and easy-to-use solution.
|Database
|Dataset Name
|Table
|Query Function
|IPinfo Lite
lite
lite
lite
|IPinfo Lite – EU
lite_eu
|IPinfo Core
core
core
core
|IPinfo Core – EU
core_eu
|IPinfo Plus
plus
plus
plus
|IPinfo Plus – EU
plus_eu
Bringing log data from Cloud Logging
As the IPinfo data resides in BigQuery, you can bring in log data from GCP Cloud Logging and perform IP metadata enrichment (geolocation, privacy, ASN, etc.) inside BigQuery. We recommend checking the documentation provided by Google. Visit View logs routed to BigQuery.
We recommend ensuring that only distinct IP addresses are enriched instead of all the IP addresses in a log.
SELECT ip, ipinfo_lite.lite(ip)
FROM (SELECT DISTINCT ip FROM my_ips)
As Cloud Logging supports many different sources, IPinfo's data inside BigQuery acts as a powerful data enrichment and analytics platform.
IPinfo Lite database on GCP BigQuery
IPinfo's Lite data is available on Google Cloud Analytics Hub:
Resources included
The IPinfo Lite BigQuery Dataset contains the following resources:
|Resources
|Type
|Description
lite
|TABLE
|The main IPinfo Lite Dataset. Full accuracy and daily updated (from our end).
ip_sample
|TABLE
|Sample of IP addresses to test out queries and learn.
lite (available in routines)
|FUNCTION
|Query function, lookup IP address against the IP table
gen_ranges (available in routines)
|FUNCTION
|Helper function used to support the Query function
Using the
lite query function
We include a IP lookup function with our BigQuery datasets. It’s located in the dataset’s routine directory and shares the same name as the IP data table. No custom code is needed to start using it.
Example:
SELECT
ip,
ipinfo_lite.lite(ip) as lite
FROM
ipinfo_lite.ip_sample;
Code notes:
- ip_sample holds some random IP addresses.
lite()is the UDF packaged with the dataset. The UDF name matches the dataset name, with () indicating it's a function.
Besides getting all the data at once, you can also specify individual columns of data that you need.
SELECT
ip,
ipinfo_lite.lite(ip).country as lite
FROM
ipinfo_lite.ip_sample;
IPinfo Core, IPinfo Plus, and other data on GCP Analytics Hub
Other than our IPinfo Lite database, we also have our data in Google Cloud Marketplace. The databases themselves come with our query UDF, and there is no friction to get started today.
We welcome your feedback and if you have any feature requests or need support using the BQ IPinfo dataset, please create a post in our IPinfo Community.