Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Learn more
  1. Tools
  2. CIDR Converter

CIDR to IP Range Converter Tool

CIDR notation is a compact representation of IP address blocks that consists of an IP address and a suffix that represents number of bits for the network address.

Example:

The IPv4 block 192.168.100.0/22 represents the 1024 IPv4 addresses from 192.168.100.0 to 192.168.103.255, because the equivalent of 192.168.100.0 is 11000000.10101000.01100100.00000000 where the bold part is the prefix and rest of the bits represent host addresses. So, the last address here would be, 11000000.10101000.01100111.11111111 which is 192.168.103.255.

Try different tools

CLI

The official CLI for the IPinfo supports nearly every feature and API we offer.

Try out

Pingable IP Finder

Pingable IP address lookup is a free tool to help you find IP addresses that can be pinged using the ICMP protocol.

Try out