IP Privacy Detection Extended Database Developer Resource
Privacy Detection extended database reveals IP addresses linked to VPNs, Tor, proxies, relays, and hosting services. The database helps users to understand how we detect anonymous IP addresses so that they can use this information to build personalized cybersecurity policies.
Database Schema
The Privacy Detection extended database contains the following fields:
|Field Name
|Example
|Data Type
|Descrption
|network
45.129.35.234
|TEXT
|CIDR/IP Range or single IP address block
|hosting
true
|BOOLEAN
|Indicates a hosting/cloud service/data center IP address
|proxy
false
|BOOLEAN
|Indicates a open web proxy IP address
|relay
false
|BOOLEAN
|Indicates location preserving anonymous relay service
|tor
false
|BOOLEAN
|Indicates a TOR (The Onion Router) exit node IP address
|vpn
true
|BOOLEAN
|Indicates Virtual Private Network (VPN) service exit node IP address
|service
NordVPN
|TEXT
|Name of the privacy service provider includes VPN, Proxy and Relay service providers names
|first_seen
2024-10-31
|DATE
|Date when the activity on an anonymous IP address was first observed: Date in YYYY-MM-DD format, ISO-8601. Within the 3-month lookback period.
|last_seen
2025-01-03
|DATE
|Date when the activity on an anonymous IP address was last/recently observed: Date in YYYY-MM-DD format, ISO-8601.
|confidence
3
|INTEGER
|The level (from 1 to 3) of confidence attributed to the best source associated with this range
|coverage
1.0
|FLOAT
|For inferred ranges (see
inferred flag), represents the proportion of the range (in IP count) that we saw direct evidence of VPN activity on; the remaining percentage of the range (1 - coverage) is composed of IPs we did not directly observe. For IPs/ranges we've fully directly observed VPN evidence on, this value is 1.0.
|census
false
|BOOLEAN
|Ranges where we've observed VPN software/ports on; we run scans on ports and protocols commonly associated with VPN software. Ranges with the census flag are those where these scans obtained positive results
|census_ports
|INTEGER
|The ports we've gotten positive results for when running our VPN detection census
|device_activity
false
|BOOLEAN
|Ranges on which we've observed device activity compatible with VPN usage (outside of known infrastructure area; simultaneous use around a large area; pingable and/or associated with hosting providers)
|inferred
false
|BOOLEAN
|Whether the range associated with the record is the result of direct observation or inference based on neighboring IPs
|vpn_config
true
|BOOLEAN
|Ranges where we confirmed VPN activity by directly running VPN software from almost 200 different providers and collecting exit IPs
|whois
false
|BOOLEAN
|Ranges where we've observed VPN software/ports on AND have a WHOIS association with either VPNs in general or specific VPN providers. e.g. if our ipsec scan returned a positive result for an IP and its WHOIS record indicates that it is owned by a VPN provider, this flag will be true.
Confidence intervals defined:
|Confidence Level
|Description
|3
|Direct observation of commercial use (vpn_config)
|2
|Direct observation of VPN software running on the range (census) + registrar information associated with VPNs or specific providers OR highly convincing device activity (large spread of devices on pingable networks that are not associated with carrier traffic and known to be associated with hosting providers)
|1
|Direct observation of VPN software running on the range (census) without known association to specific providers or VPNs in general OR device data that is suspicious but not associated with hosting ranges
Sample Databases
- Privacy Detection Extended Database Sample — CSV
- Privacy Detection Extended Database Sample — JSON
- Privacy Detection Extended Database Sample — MMDB
Filename references:
|File Format
|Filename / Slug
|Terminal Command
|CSV
|ipinfo_privacy_extended.csv.gz
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_privacy_extended.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_privacy_extended.csv.gz
|MMDB
|ipinfo_privacy_extended.mmdb
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_privacy_extended.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_privacy_extended.mmdb
|JSON
|ipinfo_privacy_extended.json.gz
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_privacy_extended.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_privacy_extended.json.gz
|Parquet
|ipinfo_privacy_extended.parquet
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_privacy_extended.parquet?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_privacy_extended.parquet
