Privacy Detection extended database reveals IP addresses linked to VPNs, Tor, proxies, relays, and hosting services. The database helps users to understand how we detect anonymous IP addresses so that they can use this information to build personalized cybersecurity policies.

Database Schema

The Privacy Detection extended database contains the following fields:

Field NameExampleData TypeDescrption
network45.129.35.234TEXTCIDR/IP Range or single IP address block
hostingtrueBOOLEANIndicates a hosting/cloud service/data center IP address
proxyfalseBOOLEANIndicates a open web proxy IP address
relayfalseBOOLEANIndicates location preserving anonymous relay service
torfalseBOOLEANIndicates a TOR (The Onion Router) exit node IP address
vpntrueBOOLEANIndicates Virtual Private Network (VPN) service exit node IP address
serviceNordVPNTEXTName of the privacy service provider includes VPN, Proxy and Relay service providers names
first_seen2024-10-31DATEDate when the activity on an anonymous IP address was first observed: Date in YYYY-MM-DD format, ISO-8601. Within the 3-month lookback period.
last_seen2025-01-03DATEDate when the activity on an anonymous IP address was last/recently observed: Date in YYYY-MM-DD format, ISO-8601.
confidence3INTEGERThe level (from 1 to 3) of confidence attributed to the best source associated with this range
coverage1.0FLOATFor inferred ranges (see inferred flag), represents the proportion of the range (in IP count) that we saw direct evidence of VPN activity on; the remaining percentage of the range (1 - coverage) is composed of IPs we did not directly observe. For IPs/ranges we've fully directly observed VPN evidence on, this value is 1.0.
censusfalseBOOLEANRanges where we've observed VPN software/ports on; we run scans on ports and protocols commonly associated with VPN software. Ranges with the census flag are those where these scans obtained positive results
census_portsINTEGERThe ports we've gotten positive results for when running our VPN detection census
device_activityfalseBOOLEANRanges on which we've observed device activity compatible with VPN usage (outside of known infrastructure area; simultaneous use around a large area; pingable and/or associated with hosting providers)
inferredfalseBOOLEANWhether the range associated with the record is the result of direct observation or inference based on neighboring IPs
vpn_configtrueBOOLEANRanges where we confirmed VPN activity by directly running VPN software from almost 200 different providers and collecting exit IPs
whoisfalseBOOLEANRanges where we've observed VPN software/ports on AND have a WHOIS association with either VPNs in general or specific VPN providers. e.g. if our ipsec scan returned a positive result for an IP and its WHOIS record indicates that it is owned by a VPN provider, this flag will be true.

A screen image showing the table provided by our Privacy Detection Extended Database Download

Confidence intervals defined:

Confidence LevelDescription
3Direct observation of commercial use (vpn_config)
2Direct observation of VPN software running on the range (census) + registrar information associated with VPNs or specific providers OR highly convincing device activity (large spread of devices on pingable networks that are not associated with carrier traffic and known to be associated with hosting providers)
1Direct observation of VPN software running on the range (census) without known association to specific providers or VPNs in general OR device data that is suspicious but not associated with hosting ranges

Sample Databases

Filename references:

File FormatFilename / SlugTerminal Command
CSVipinfo_privacy_extended.csv.gzcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_privacy_extended.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_privacy_extended.csv.gz
MMDBipinfo_privacy_extended.mmdbcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_privacy_extended.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_privacy_extended.mmdb
JSONipinfo_privacy_extended.json.gzcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_privacy_extended.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_privacy_extended.json.gz
Parquetipinfo_privacy_extended.parquetcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_privacy_extended.parquet?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_privacy_extended.parquet

