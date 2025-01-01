ASN Database Developer Resource

The ASN (Autonomous System Number) database provides AS-related data such as IP ranges within the AS, ASN, domain name of the AS, name of the AS, AS type (ISP, hosting, government, education, business), and country of the AS.

Database Schema

The ASN database contains the following fields:

Field NameExampleData TypeDescription
network115.76.56.0/23TEXTCIDR or single IP address of the IP address block
asnAS7552TEXTAutonomous System Number (ASN)
domainviettel.com.vnTEXTOrganization domain name of the ASN
nameViettel GroupTEXTName of the ASN organization
typeispTEXTASN Type: ISP, Hosting, Education, Government or Business
countryVNTEXTISO 3166 two letter country code of the ASN declared in the WHOIS records

A screen image showing the table provided by our ASN Database Download

Sample Databases

Filename references

File FormatFilename / SlugTerminal Command
CSVipinfo_asn.csv.gzcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_asn.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_asn.csv.gz
MMDBipinfo_asn.mmdbcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_asn.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_asn.mmdb
JSONipinfo_asn.json.gzcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_asn.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_asn.json.gz
Parquetipinfo_asn.parquetcurl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_asn.parquet?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_asn.parquet

Alternative Database Schema

standard_asn

The standard_asn data download is structured based on IP ranges (start_ip and end_ip) and includes the join_key column.

Field NameExampleData TypeDescription
start_ip125.113.0.0TEXTStarting IP address of the ASN IP address block
end_ip125.113.255.255TEXTEnding IP address of the ASN IP address block
join_key125.113.0.0TEXTSpecial variable to facilitate database join operation
asnAS4134TEXTAutonomous System Number (ASN)
domainchinatelecom.com.cnTEXTDomain name of the AS
nameCHINANET-BACKBONETEXTName of the ASN
typeispTEXTASN Type: ISP, Hosting, Education, Government or Business
countryCNTEXTISO 3166 country code of the ASN from the WHOIS records

A screen GIF showing the table provided by our ASN Database Download

A screen image showing the table provided by our ASN Database Download with keys as rows

Samples

