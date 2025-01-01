ASN Database Developer Resource

The ASN (Autonomous System Number) database provides AS-related data such as IP ranges within the AS, ASN, domain name of the AS, name of the AS, AS type (ISP, hosting, government, education, business), and country of the AS.

Database Schema

The ASN database contains the following fields:

Field Name Example Data Type Description network 115.76.56.0/23 TEXT CIDR or single IP address of the IP address block asn AS7552 TEXT Autonomous System Number (ASN) domain viettel.com.vn TEXT Organization domain name of the ASN name Viettel Group TEXT Name of the ASN organization type isp TEXT ASN Type: ISP, Hosting, Education, Government or Business country VN TEXT ISO 3166 two letter country code of the ASN declared in the WHOIS records

Sample Databases

Filename references

File Format Filename / Slug Terminal Command CSV ipinfo_asn.csv.gz curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_asn.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_asn.csv.gz MMDB ipinfo_asn.mmdb curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_asn.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_asn.mmdb JSON ipinfo_asn.json.gz curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_asn.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_asn.json.gz Parquet ipinfo_asn.parquet curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_asn.parquet?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_asn.parquet

Alternative Database Schema