ASN Database Developer Resource
The ASN (Autonomous System Number) database provides AS-related data such as IP ranges within the AS, ASN, domain name of the AS, name of the AS, AS type (ISP, hosting, government, education, business), and country of the AS.
Database Schema
The ASN database contains the following fields:
|Field Name
|Example
|Data Type
|Description
|network
115.76.56.0/23
|TEXT
|CIDR or single IP address of the IP address block
|asn
AS7552
|TEXT
|Autonomous System Number (ASN)
|domain
viettel.com.vn
|TEXT
|Organization domain name of the ASN
|name
Viettel Group
|TEXT
|Name of the ASN organization
|type
isp
|TEXT
|ASN Type: ISP, Hosting, Education, Government or Business
|country
VN
|TEXT
|ISO 3166 two letter country code of the ASN declared in the WHOIS records
Sample Databases
Filename references
|File Format
|Filename / Slug
|Terminal Command
|CSV
|ipinfo_asn.csv.gz
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_asn.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_asn.csv.gz
|MMDB
|ipinfo_asn.mmdb
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_asn.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_asn.mmdb
|JSON
|ipinfo_asn.json.gz
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_asn.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_asn.json.gz
|Parquet
|ipinfo_asn.parquet
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/ipinfo_asn.parquet?token=$TOKEN -o ipinfo_asn.parquet
Alternative Database Schema
standard_asn
The
standard_asn data download is structured based on IP ranges (
start_ip and
end_ip) and includes the
join_key column.
|Field Name
|Example
|Data Type
|Description
|start_ip
125.113.0.0
|TEXT
|Starting IP address of the ASN IP address block
|end_ip
125.113.255.255
|TEXT
|Ending IP address of the ASN IP address block
|join_key
125.113.0.0
|TEXT
|Special variable to facilitate database
join operation
|asn
AS4134
|TEXT
|Autonomous System Number (ASN)
|domain
chinatelecom.com.cn
|TEXT
|Domain name of the AS
|name
CHINANET-BACKBONE
|TEXT
|Name of the ASN
|type
isp
|TEXT
|ASN Type: ISP, Hosting, Education, Government or Business
|country
CN
|TEXT
|ISO 3166 country code of the ASN from the WHOIS records
Samples
- Standard ASN Database Sample — CSV
- Standard ASN Database Sample — JSON
- Standard ASN Database Sample — MMDB