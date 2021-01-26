IP WHOIS Developer Resource
Comprehensive, contextual, and updated IP WHOIS database allows you to look up an IP address and domain ownership, point of contact, organization, networks etc. The different types of WHOIS database we offer are:
- RWHOIS
- RIR WHOIS
- Additional Databases
- WHOIS ASN (Autonomous System Numbers)
- WHOIS MNT (Maintainer)
- WHOIS NET (Network)
- WHOIS ORG (Organization)
- WHOIS POC (Point of Contact)
RWHOIS Database
Parsed and normalized data we have collected from different Referral Whois (RWHOIS) servers. We also provide additional fields to provide context to the data. The RWHOIS database contains the following fields:
|Field Name
|Example
|Data Type
|Description
range
|50.28.18.195
|TEXT
|IP Address range/netblock
id
|NETBLK-GRADOCEROPUB.50.28.18.195/32
|TEXT
|Raw netblock identifier from WHOIS
name
|Grado Cero Publicidad S.A. de C.V.
|TEXT
|Name of netblock
descr
|GRADOCEROPUB-50.28.18.195
|TEXT
|Description
host
|rwhois.liquidweb.com:4321
|TEXT
|RWHOIS server hostname and port
country
|MX
|TEXT
|Stated country of the IP address/hostname in ISO 3166 format
email
|mailto:webmaster@gradocero.com
|TEXT
|Contact email information
abuse
|mailto:abuse@sourcedns.com
|TEXT
|Abuse email information
domain
|gradocero.com
|TEXT
|Domain associated with the netblock
country.1
|MX
|TEXT
|Secondary country information
city
|Naucalpan de Juarez
|TEXT
|City information
street
|Calle Andes #46
|TEXT
|Street information
postal
|53125
|TEXT
|Postal Code information
updated
|2021-01-26 00:00:00
|TEXT
|Update date in the WHOIS registry
imported
|2021-01-27 04:44:47.206483
|TEXT
|Imported date in the WHOIS registry
RIR WHOIS Database
RIR WHOIS data is created by parsing IP WHOIS data from the Regional Internet Registries (RIR). Aside from normalizing and structuring the data from different RIR, we include additional contexts and insights. The RIR WHOIS Database can be found from here:
|Field Name
|Example
|Data Type
|Description
range
|45.142.160.224-45.142.161.255
|TEXT
|IP Address range/netblock
id
|PL-DOMYNET-NETWORK
|TEXT
|Raw netblock identifier from WHOIS
name
|DomyNet Sp. z o.o.
|TEXT
|Name of netblock
country
|PL
|TEXT
|ISO 3166 country code
status
|ASSIGNED PA
|TEXT
|Range assignment type (https://www.ripe.net/publications/docs/ripe-733)
tech
|PK9274-RIPE
|TEXT
|ID for technical contact of WHOIS record
maintainer
|MNT-PL-DOMYNET-1
|TEXT
|ID for contact authorized to update WHOIS record for netblock
admin
|PK9274-RIPE
|TEXT
|ID for administrative contact of netblock
source
|ripe
|TEXT
|RIR associated with record (RIPE, ARIN, etc.)
whois_domain
|domynet.pl
|TEXT
|Domain name (from WHOIS entry)
updated
|2020-01-09
|TEXT
|Last updated date (taken from WHOIS entry)
org
|ORG-DSZO39-RIPE
|TEXT
|ID or name of organization responsible for netblock
rdns_domain
|domynet.pl
|TEXT
|Domain associated with IP range (only available if a majority of IPs within range share a common reverse DNS domain)
domain
|domynet.pl
|TEXT
|Domain associated with netblock (based on our data sets)
geoloc
|52.2260524 20.9941955
|TEXT
|Latitude/longitude coordinates indicating where users of network are located
org_address
|ul. Lindleya 16/301 02-013 Warszawa POLAND
|TEXT
|Address of the associated organization
asn
|AS208348
|TEXT
|Autonomous system number for organization that routes traffic for IP (based on BGP routing data)
as_name
|DomyNet Sp. z o.o.
|TEXT
|Name of AS (based on our data sets and data processing)
as_domain
|domynet.pl
|TEXT
|Domain of AS (based on our data sets and data processing)
as_type
|isp
|TEXT
|ISP, business, or hosting (based on around 20 different features and our custom training set)
Information and sample of other RIR databases data can be found here.
Sample Databases
- RWHOIS Sample Database — CSV
- RIR WHOIS Sample Database — CSV
- RWHOIS Sample Database — JSON
- RIR WHOIS Sample Database — JSON
- RWHOIS Sample Database — MMDB
- RIR WHOIS Sample Database — MMDB