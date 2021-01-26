IP WHOIS Developer Resource

RWHOIS

RIR WHOIS

Additional Databases WHOIS ASN (Autonomous System Numbers) WHOIS MNT (Maintainer) WHOIS NET (Network) WHOIS ORG (Organization) WHOIS POC (Point of Contact)



RWHOIS Database

Parsed and normalized data we have collected from different Referral Whois (RWHOIS) servers. We also provide additional fields to provide context to the data. The RWHOIS database contains the following fields:

Field Name Example Data Type Description range 50.28.18.195 TEXT IP Address range/netblock id NETBLK-GRADOCEROPUB.50.28.18.195/32 TEXT Raw netblock identifier from WHOIS name Grado Cero Publicidad S.A. de C.V. TEXT Name of netblock descr GRADOCEROPUB-50.28.18.195 TEXT Description host rwhois.liquidweb.com:4321 TEXT RWHOIS server hostname and port country MX TEXT Stated country of the IP address/hostname in ISO 3166 format email mailto:webmaster@gradocero.com TEXT Contact email information abuse mailto:abuse@sourcedns.com TEXT Abuse email information domain gradocero.com TEXT Domain associated with the netblock country.1 MX TEXT Secondary country information city Naucalpan de Juarez TEXT City information street Calle Andes #46 TEXT Street information postal 53125 TEXT Postal Code information updated 2021-01-26 00:00:00 TEXT Update date in the WHOIS registry imported 2021-01-27 04:44:47.206483 TEXT Imported date in the WHOIS registry

RIR WHOIS Database

RIR WHOIS data is created by parsing IP WHOIS data from the Regional Internet Registries (RIR). Aside from normalizing and structuring the data from different RIR, we include additional contexts and insights. The RIR WHOIS Database can be found from here:

Field Name Example Data Type Description range 45.142.160.224-45.142.161.255 TEXT IP Address range/netblock id PL-DOMYNET-NETWORK TEXT Raw netblock identifier from WHOIS name DomyNet Sp. z o.o. TEXT Name of netblock country PL TEXT ISO 3166 country code status ASSIGNED PA TEXT Range assignment type (https://www.ripe.net/publications/docs/ripe-733) tech PK9274-RIPE TEXT ID for technical contact of WHOIS record maintainer MNT-PL-DOMYNET-1 TEXT ID for contact authorized to update WHOIS record for netblock admin PK9274-RIPE TEXT ID for administrative contact of netblock source ripe TEXT RIR associated with record (RIPE, ARIN, etc.) whois_domain domynet.pl TEXT Domain name (from WHOIS entry) updated 2020-01-09 TEXT Last updated date (taken from WHOIS entry) org ORG-DSZO39-RIPE TEXT ID or name of organization responsible for netblock rdns_domain domynet.pl TEXT Domain associated with IP range (only available if a majority of IPs within range share a common reverse DNS domain) domain domynet.pl TEXT Domain associated with netblock (based on our data sets) geoloc 52.2260524 20.9941955 TEXT Latitude/longitude coordinates indicating where users of network are located org_address ul. Lindleya 16/301 02-013 Warszawa POLAND TEXT Address of the associated organization asn AS208348 TEXT Autonomous system number for organization that routes traffic for IP (based on BGP routing data) as_name DomyNet Sp. z o.o. TEXT Name of AS (based on our data sets and data processing) as_domain domynet.pl TEXT Domain of AS (based on our data sets and data processing) as_type isp TEXT ISP, business, or hosting (based on around 20 different features and our custom training set)

Information and sample of other RIR databases data can be found here.

