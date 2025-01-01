IP API Responses Developer Resource
Below is a description of all the information you'll get for the various plans we offer:
IPinfo Business
Our IPinfo Business plan includes access to multiple data fields besides ASN and geolocation, including
privacy,
abuse,
company,
carrier and limited
domains hosted on the IP.
curl https://ipinfo.io/8.8.8.8/json?token=$TOKEN
{
"ip": "8.8.8.8",
"hostname": "dns.google",
"anycast": true,
"city": "Mountain View",
"region": "California",
"country": "US",
"loc": "37.4056,-122.0775",
"postal": "94043",
"timezone": "America/Los_Angeles",
"asn": {
"asn": "AS15169",
"name": "Google LLC",
"domain": "google.com",
"route": "8.8.8.0/24",
"type": "hosting"
},
"company": {
"name": "Google LLC",
"domain": "google.com",
"type": "hosting"
},
"privacy": {
"vpn": false,
"proxy": false,
"tor": false,
"relay": false,
"hosting": true,
"service": ""
},
"abuse": {
"address": "US, CA, Mountain View, 1600 Amphitheatre Parkway, 94043",
"country": "US",
"email": "network-abuse@google.com",
"name": "Abuse",
"network": "8.8.8.0/24",
"phone": "+1-650-253-0000"
},
"domains": {
"ip": "8.8.8.8",
"total": 9791,
"domains": [
"musicool.cn",
"kagou.vip",
"nmgk2.com",
"91xiazai.com",
"bits-hyderabad.ac.in"
]
}
}
You can also query domains data separately. Check how you can find domains hosted on IP using Hosted Domains API.
curl https://ipinfo.io/domains/8.8.8.8?token=$TOKEN
{
"ip": "8.8.8.8",
"total": 11606,
"domains": [
"41.cn",
"onionflix.cc",
"newmax.info",
"ftempurl.com",
"itempurl.com"
]
}
IPinfo Enterprise
Our IPinfo Enterprise plan includes access to everything in IPinfo Business plan plus
IP Whois,
IP Ranges,
IP Activity and full
domains hosted on the IP.
IP Ranges API
curl https://ipinfo.io/ranges/comcast.net?token=$TOKEN
{
"domain": "comcast.net",
"num_ranges": "37330",
"ranges": [
"23.24.240.0/29",
"23.24.240.64/29",
"23.24.240.128/28",
"23.24.240.152/29",
"23.24.240.168/29",
"23.24.240.192/29",
"23.24.240.208/29",
"23.24.241.40/29",
"23.24.241.72/29",
"23.24.241.96/29",
"23.24.241.112/28",
"23.24.241.136/29",
"23.24.241.168/29",
"23.24.241.184/29",
...
]
}
Hosted Domains API
The Hosted Domains API in the IPinfo Enterprise plan includes higher limits. Whereas in the IPinfo Business plan, you can only get five domains per page, in the IPinfo Enterprise plan, you can get up to 1000 domains.
curl https://ipinfo.io/domains/8.8.8.8?token=$TOKEN
{
"ip": "8.8.8.8",
"total": "37330",
"domains": [
"41.cn",
"onionflix.cc",
"newmax.info",
"ftempurl.com",
"itempurl.com",
"authrock.com",
"ctempurl.com",
"mtqnia.com",
"server-panel.net",
"gtempurl.com",
"htempurl.com",
...
]
}