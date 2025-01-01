IP API Responses Developer Resource

Below is a description of all the information you'll get for the various plans we offer:

IPinfo Business

Our IPinfo Business plan includes access to multiple data fields besides ASN and geolocation, including privacy , abuse , company , carrier and limited domains hosted on the IP.

curl https://ipinfo.io/8.8.8.8/json?token= $TOKEN Copy

{ "ip" : "8.8.8.8" , "hostname" : "dns.google" , "anycast" : true , "city" : "Mountain View" , "region" : "California" , "country" : "US" , "loc" : "37.4056,-122.0775" , "postal" : "94043" , "timezone" : "America/Los_Angeles" , "asn" : { "asn" : "AS15169" , "name" : "Google LLC" , "domain" : "google.com" , "route" : "8.8.8.0/24" , "type" : "hosting" } , "company" : { "name" : "Google LLC" , "domain" : "google.com" , "type" : "hosting" } , "privacy" : { "vpn" : false , "proxy" : false , "tor" : false , "relay" : false , "hosting" : true , "service" : "" } , "abuse" : { "address" : "US, CA, Mountain View, 1600 Amphitheatre Parkway, 94043" , "country" : "US" , "email" : "network-abuse@google.com" , "name" : "Abuse" , "network" : "8.8.8.0/24" , "phone" : "+1-650-253-0000" } , "domains" : { "ip" : "8.8.8.8" , "total" : 9791 , "domains" : [ "musicool.cn" , "kagou.vip" , "nmgk2.com" , "91xiazai.com" , "bits-hyderabad.ac.in" ] } } Copy

You can also query domains data separately. Check how you can find domains hosted on IP using Hosted Domains API.

curl https://ipinfo.io/domains/8.8.8.8?token= $TOKEN Copy

{ "ip" : "8.8.8.8" , "total" : 11606 , "domains" : [ "41.cn" , "onionflix.cc" , "newmax.info" , "ftempurl.com" , "itempurl.com" ] } Copy

IPinfo Enterprise

Our IPinfo Enterprise plan includes access to everything in IPinfo Business plan plus IP Whois , IP Ranges , IP Activity and full domains hosted on the IP.

IP Ranges API

curl https://ipinfo.io/ranges/comcast.net?token= $TOKEN Copy

{ "domain" : "comcast.net" , "num_ranges" : "37330" , "ranges" : [ "23.24.240.0/29" , "23.24.240.64/29" , "23.24.240.128/28" , "23.24.240.152/29" , "23.24.240.168/29" , "23.24.240.192/29" , "23.24.240.208/29" , "23.24.241.40/29" , "23.24.241.72/29" , "23.24.241.96/29" , "23.24.241.112/28" , "23.24.241.136/29" , "23.24.241.168/29" , "23.24.241.184/29" , ... ] } Copy

Hosted Domains API

The Hosted Domains API in the IPinfo Enterprise plan includes higher limits. Whereas in the IPinfo Business plan, you can only get five domains per page, in the IPinfo Enterprise plan, you can get up to 1000 domains.

curl https://ipinfo.io/domains/8.8.8.8?token= $TOKEN Copy