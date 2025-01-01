IPinfo Core
City-level precision with essential IP privacy context. Make confident location-based decisions with industry-leading accuracy.
Scalable & Cost-Effective
Industry-leading geolocation accuracy that fits your business needs and budget.
16 IP Data Attributes
Comprehensive geolocation details, ASN, anonymity and mobile indicators.
Database Download or API
Choose the best ingestion method for your infrastructure.
Full Accuracy
Updated Daily
IPv4 and IPv6
Chat and Email Support
Why Choose IPinfo Core?
IPinfo Core delivers precise city-level geolocation data enhanced with essential contextual intelligence. Built on our industry-leading probe network infrastructure, it provides the accuracy, reliability, and detailed insights businesses need to power location-aware applications.
What's Included in IPinfo Core
Sample Response
Available Data Fields
|Field Name
|Description
|ip
|IP address queried
|city
|City of the IP location
|region
|Region name of the IP location
|country
|Country name of the IP location
|loc
|Latitude and longitude coordinates
|postal
|Postal or ZIP code
|timezone
|Local timezone
|is_anycast
|Whether the IP is using anycast routing
|is_mobile
|True if the IP is associated with a mobile network or carrier
|is_anonymous
|True if the IP is associated with VPN, proxy, Tor, or a relay
|is_hosting
|True if the IP belongs to a hosting or data center infrastructure
|is_satellite
|True if the IP is associated with a satellite connection
|asn.asn
|Autonomous System Number (ASN)
|asn.name
|Name of the ASN organization
|asn.domain
|Domain or website of the ASN organization
|asn.route
|Route prefix for the ASN
|asn.type
|Type of organization (ISP, business, hosting, etc.)
Trusted by Global Innovators
Our 5 Steps to Achieving Unmatched IP Data Accuracy
While all IP data providers begin with the same foundational sources — Whois records and geofeeds for basic information — they stop after basic analysis and cross-referencing. IPinfo implements three additional, advanced phases of analysis.
At the heart of our process is our proprietary global probe network, which has mapped every IP address on the planet. This unique approach delivers an unmatched level of accuracy that sets our data apart.
Collect & Clean
Like all IP data companies, we collect starting data from multiple sources to build the foundation.
Learn
Our proprietary algorithms analyze 20+ terabytes of data each day to clean and score each IP record.
Establish Ground-Truth
900+ global Probe Servers triangulate and map every IP in real time with ground-truth precision.
Validate
Our purpose-built hint engine analyzes 400Bn IP measurements each week to validate all data.
Update
Our data is constantly updated, ensuring that our users always have the most reliable, high-quality data.
Ready to Start With IPinfo Core?
Easy API Access
Start using our fast & easy API right away. Setup takes only a few minutes.
IP Database Download
Leverage raw IP datasets, customize your data feeds, and choose your ideal format.
How Teams Around the World Leverage IPinfo Core
IPinfo Core supports thousands of organizations across various industries, including digital marketing, ecommerce, and cybersecurity. By providing accurate geolocation and IP behavior attributes, IPinfo Core enables smarter decision-making in personalization, security, compliance, and beyond.
Cybersecurity & Fraud Prevention
Security teams rely on IPinfo Core to identify and mitigate high-risk activities, such as fraudulent login attempts or malicious traffic. With real-time insights into IP attributes like anonymity and mobility, SOCs and IAM platforms can respond quickly, ensuring robust protection against threats.
Personalized Content & Localization
Ecommerce platforms and streaming services use IPinfo Core to identify user locations and connection types to deliver tailored experiences. Adjusting content, currency, or language dynamically increases engagement and drives higher conversion rates, creating seamless user journeys across any device or location.
Digital Marketing & Adtech
Marketers refine geo-targeting with IPinfo Core, ensuring ads reach the right audience at the right time. Filtering out anonymous or anycast traffic helps campaigns achieve better click-through rates, improved ROI, and optimal ad spend efficiency—no more wasted impressions on questionable traffic sources.
Regulatory Compliance, GDPR & Gametech
Gaming platforms and enterprises use IPinfo Core to enforce regional restrictions and comply with regulations such as GDPR. Accurately identifying user locations ensures adherence to local laws and minimizes risks associated with processing sensitive data.
To explore more, check out our full list of use cases.
The data is available right away, and you can try it on the website or use the API. The plans are flexible and can be adjusted to our changing request volumes. Most competitors, when it comes to their IP privacy data, require you to commit to a larger response – some back-and-forth with emails, going for a more expensive plan right away. And that's something we didn't want.
German Gomez-Herrero
CTO, Vio.com
The implementation was absolutely flawless. Getting set up with IPinfo was very easy.
Zsolt Kocsmarszky
Founder & CEO, PingPong
Geolocation is a really important point for our customers. When an account logs on and is involved in suspicious activities that look like security risks, it’s very important to be able to identify where that person normally logs on versus the location of the suspicious activity. It’s a vital piece of context to make decisions on how to respond to that particular area of risk.
Nicolas Dard
VP of Product, Oort
Made for Developers,
Trusted by Enterprises
Our expert in-house team diligently maintains and supports IPinfo Core, ensuring you always have accurate, up-to-date IP data at your fingertips. With libraries for more than a dozen popular programming languages—from Ruby to Rust and PHP to Perl—integrating our API is quick and seamless. Explore our developer docs to see just how easy it is to get started.
Real Reviews from Real Users
Verified User
Works great and meets all of my security needs
My experience has been only good, particularly when I had to mark and count traffic for security needs. All the information is easily accessible even for...Read more on G2
Verified User
Low cost, easy to implement and it works as intended
We use IPinfo for location based pricing on our website which helps us to guarantee that proper information is being show...Read more on G2
Verified User
Top class IP data provider
From my experience, IPinfo is one of the best IP lookup services on the Internet. It provides a vast amount of information about any IP address that you may pro...Read more on G2
Verified User
IPinfo.io is a reliable and easy-to-use IP data provider
I like that IPinfo.io offers a wide range of IP data services, such as geolocation, ASN, company, VPN detection...Read more on G2
Get Started With IPinfo Core
City-level geolocation with essential IP context—fast, accurate, and easy to use.
Start at 150k Requests
Scale as you need—no hidden fees, and flexible tiers to match your growth.
Privacy Detection
Know when an IP is hiding its identity via VPN, proxy, Tor, or relay-based services.
Database Download or API
Choose between our lightning-fast API or data downloads in JSON, MMDB, CSV, or Parquet formats.
ASN Details
Get full ASN context, including number, name, domain, route, and type identifying ISPs, businesses, or hosting providers.
Daily Data Refresh
Depend on constantly updated IP intelligence for precise, real-time decision making.
Additional IP Context
Detect if an IP is associated with mobile carrier, satellite-based, hosting, or using anycast.
Accurate Geolocation
Access city-level IP geolocation with timezone, postal code, and location coordinates.
99.99% Uptime and Basic Support
Depend on high-availability infrastructure and responsive support to keep your systems running.
Custom IP Data Solutions for Your Enterprise
Need more than a million monthly requests or specialized IP data? Our Enterprise team is here to help. We’ll tailor a plan to your exact needs—whether you require custom data fields, an OEM relationship, database downloads or dedicated support.
- High-Volume API Requests
- Bespoke Data Combinations
- OEM Partnerships
- Database Downloads