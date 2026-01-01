Most bid decisions ignore what the IP is telling you. This tool walks through every signal, from hosting detection to geolocation confidence, so you can see exactly what you're working with before you bid.

This IP is flagged as hosting/datacenter infrastructure. How do you want to bid?

True when the IP belongs to a hosting provider, cloud service, or data center rather than a residential or business ISP.

The is_hosting flag identifies IPs assigned to infrastructure — cloud platforms, VPS providers, colocation facilities — rather than residential or business ISPs. In ad contexts, hosting IPs are the clearest SIVT (Sophisticated Invalid Traffic) signal, but the decision is yours.

For illustrative purposes only. This tool is intended as a starting point for thinking through pre-bid IP validation. Signal availability, thresholds, and decision logic should be defined based on your specific campaign requirements, risk tolerance, and technical setup. IPinfo does not guarantee any particular outcome from applying these signals.