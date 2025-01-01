IP to ASN Database Developer Resource
We recommend using our IPinfo Lite Data Downloads as the database is currently unavailable to new users. Although updated regularly, this is our legacy data download.
The IP to ASN database provides AS level information from IP address range such as ASN, AS name and AS domain or official website. It is part of our free IP data downloads offering. The database is updated daily, provides full accuracy and includes both IPv4 and IPv6 information in one database download.
Database Schema
The IP to ASN Database database contains the following fields:
|Field Name
|Example
|Data Type
|Description
|start_ip
1.0.0.0
|TEXT
|Starting IP address of an IP address range
|end_ip
1.0.0.255
|TEXT
|Ending IP address of an IP address range
|asn
AS13335
|TEXT
|Autonomous System Number
|name
Cloudflare, Inc.
|TEXT
|Name of the AS (Autonomous System) organization
|domain
cloudflare.com
|TEXT
|Official domain or website of the AS organization
Sample Database
- IP to ASN Database Sample Database — CSV
- IP to ASN Database Sample Database — JSON
- IP to ASN Database Sample Database — MMDB