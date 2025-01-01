IP to ASN Database Developer Resource

We recommend using our IPinfo Lite Data Downloads as the database is currently unavailable to new users. Although updated regularly, this is our legacy data download.

The IP to ASN database provides AS level information from IP address range such as ASN, AS name and AS domain or official website. It is part of our free IP data downloads offering. The database is updated daily, provides full accuracy and includes both IPv4 and IPv6 information in one database download.

Database Schema

The IP to ASN Database database contains the following fields:

Field NameExampleData TypeDescription
start_ip1.0.0.0TEXTStarting IP address of an IP address range
end_ip1.0.0.255TEXTEnding IP address of an IP address range
asnAS13335TEXTAutonomous System Number
nameCloudflare, Inc.TEXTName of the AS (Autonomous System) organization
domaincloudflare.comTEXTOfficial domain or website of the AS organization

Sample Database

A screen image showing the table provided by our IP to ASN free Database Download

