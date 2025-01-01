IP to ASN Database Developer Resource

We recommend using our IPinfo Lite Data Downloads as the database is currently unavailable to new users. Although updated regularly, this is our legacy data download.

The IP to ASN database provides AS level information from IP address range such as ASN, AS name and AS domain or official website. It is part of our free IP data downloads offering. The database is updated daily, provides full accuracy and includes both IPv4 and IPv6 information in one database download.

Database Schema

The IP to ASN Database database contains the following fields:

Field Name Example Data Type Description start_ip 1.0.0.0 TEXT Starting IP address of an IP address range end_ip 1.0.0.255 TEXT Ending IP address of an IP address range asn AS13335 TEXT Autonomous System Number name Cloudflare, Inc. TEXT Name of the AS (Autonomous System) organization domain cloudflare.com TEXT Official domain or website of the AS organization

Sample Database