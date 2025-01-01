IPinfo Enterprise
Our IPinfo Enterprise plan includes access to everything in IPinfo Business plan plus
IP Whois,
IP Ranges,
IP Activity and full
domains hosted on the IP.
IP Ranges API
curl https://ipinfo.io/ranges/comcast.net?token=$TOKEN
{
"domain": "comcast.net",
"num_ranges": "37330",
"ranges": [
"23.24.240.0/29",
"23.24.240.64/29",
"23.24.240.128/28",
"23.24.240.152/29",
"23.24.240.168/29",
"23.24.240.192/29",
"23.24.240.208/29",
"23.24.241.40/29",
"23.24.241.72/29",
"23.24.241.96/29",
"23.24.241.112/28",
"23.24.241.136/29",
"23.24.241.168/29",
"23.24.241.184/29",
...
]
}
Hosted Domains API
The Hosted Domains API in the IPinfo Enterprise plan includes higher limits. Whereas in the IPinfo Business plan, you can only get five domains per page, in the IPinfo Enterprise plan, you can get up to 1000 domains.
curl https://ipinfo.io/domains/8.8.8.8?token=$TOKEN
{
"ip": "8.8.8.8",
"total": "37330",
"domains": [
"41.cn",
"onionflix.cc",
"newmax.info",
"ftempurl.com",
"itempurl.com",
"authrock.com",
"ctempurl.com",
"mtqnia.com",
"server-panel.net",
"gtempurl.com",
"htempurl.com",
...
]
}