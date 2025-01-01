IPinfo Enterprise

Our IPinfo Enterprise plan includes access to everything in IPinfo Business plan plus IP Whois , IP Ranges , IP Activity and full domains hosted on the IP.

IP Ranges API

curl https://ipinfo.io/ranges/comcast.net?token= $TOKEN Copy

{ "domain" : "comcast.net" , "num_ranges" : "37330" , "ranges" : [ "23.24.240.0/29" , "23.24.240.64/29" , "23.24.240.128/28" , "23.24.240.152/29" , "23.24.240.168/29" , "23.24.240.192/29" , "23.24.240.208/29" , "23.24.241.40/29" , "23.24.241.72/29" , "23.24.241.96/29" , "23.24.241.112/28" , "23.24.241.136/29" , "23.24.241.168/29" , "23.24.241.184/29" , ... ] } Copy

Hosted Domains API

The Hosted Domains API in the IPinfo Enterprise plan includes higher limits. Whereas in the IPinfo Business plan, you can only get five domains per page, in the IPinfo Enterprise plan, you can get up to 1000 domains.

curl https://ipinfo.io/domains/8.8.8.8?token= $TOKEN Copy