IPinfo Integration Guide: Bring Your Own License (BYOL)
IPinfo provides access to its data services in four ways:
When it comes to the API service and data downloads, access is controlled by an IPinfo Access Token (a 14-character alphanumeric token).
- Free accounts get access to IPinfo Lite API + IPinfo Lite database.
- Paid accounts get access to the specific APIs or databases they’re subscribed to.
The idea behind Bring Your Own License (BYOL) is simple:
- If a platform wants to support IPinfo services, its users can sign up for IPinfo and provide their own access token.
- The integration platform acts as an intermediate layer, making API requests or database downloads on behalf of the user using their token.
- The platform itself never manages global IPinfo tokens each user brings their own.
Recommended reading: Data Downloads vs API, or Both?
BYOL Integration: IPinfo API Service
API Endpoints
- Current:
https://api.ipinfo.io
- Legacy:
https://ipinfo.io(still supported indefinitely; but not recommended)
Both support HTTPS and can be hardcoded in your integration.
Key resources:
Best Practices for API Integration
- Start with IPinfo Lite API to validate your integration.
- You can even integrate the Lite API directly into the platform, as the IPinfo Lite API has a commercial/redistribution-friendly license.
- You can create a project specific access token to support IPinfo Lite API access across all users.
- Use official IPinfo SDKs/libraries for built-in caching, async requests, and bulk lookups.
- Implement asynchronous requests and use bulk endpoints for enrichment.
- Cache responses to avoid duplicate lookups and reduce quota usage.
- Handle errors and rate limits gracefully:
429→ rate limited (retry with backoff)
403→ invalid token
-
- Timeouts/retries as per your SLA
- Keep integration dynamic since responses depend on the customer’s subscription tier.
Examples:
BYOL Integration: IPinfo Data Downloads
Supported Formats for data downloads:
- MMDB (recommended for lookups)
- Parquet (recommended for analytics)
- CSV and JSON (compressed, uncompress before ingestion)
References:
Best Practices for Data Downloads
- Start with IPinfo Lite IP database.
- You can integrate the Lite Data Downloads directly into the platform, as the IPinfo Lite Data Downloads has a commercial/redistribution-friendly license.
- You can create a project specific access token to support IPinfo Lite Data Downloads access across all users.
- Use stable download URLs from the filename reference.
- Develop against sample datasets before using production data.
- Validate dataset integrity with the checksums endpoint:
- Automate download, verification, and refresh.
- Prioritize MMDB file format for optimal IP lookup performance.
- Be mindful of update cadence (daily, weekly, biweekly, monthly).
Example:
BYOL Integration: Production Readiness
Moving from prototype to production? Follow these steps:
- Staging Rollout: Deploy to a non-production environment and replay representative traffic.
- Validation Checklist
- Schema alignment
- Authentication flow works with BYOL tokens
- Rate limits respected; backoff logic in place
- Caching strategy documented
- Errors handled (timeouts, retries, rate limits)
- Monitoring
- Request counts, latency, and error codes
- Cache hit/miss ratio
- Alerts for quota breaches and failures
- Security Review
- Access controls for stored datasets
- Data retention policies
Go-Live Checklist
- Correct datasets + refresh cadence configured
- Authentication tested with BYOL credentials
- Throughput within limits; graceful retry/backoff implemented
- Dashboards/alerts created for usage and errors
- Runbook in place for incidents (contacts, rollback steps)
- Contract/licensing terms reflected in deployment notes
Where to get help
- Support: For technical assistance, please contact support@ipinfo.io and include your environment, integration method, and a brief description of the error/goal to speed up troubleshooting.
- Partner contact: Your IPinfo partner manager for commercial or scope questions.
- Feedback on these docs: We welcome feedback to improve our docs. Please send suggestions to alliances@ipinfo.io
Staying up to date
- Release notes & dataset changes: Subscribe to IPinfo product newsletter to track schema updates, new fields, and deprecations.
- Roadmap & feature requests: Share requests and priorities via your partner manager.