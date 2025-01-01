IPinfo Integration Guide: Bring Your Own License (BYOL)

IPinfo provides access to its data services in four ways:

When it comes to the API service and data downloads, access is controlled by an IPinfo Access Token (a 14-character alphanumeric token).

The idea behind Bring Your Own License (BYOL) is simple:

  • If a platform wants to support IPinfo services, its users can sign up for IPinfo and provide their own access token.
  • The integration platform acts as an intermediate layer, making API requests or database downloads on behalf of the user using their token.
  • The platform itself never manages global IPinfo tokens each user brings their own.

Recommended reading: Data Downloads vs API, or Both?

BYOL Integration: IPinfo API Service

API Endpoints

  • Current: https://api.ipinfo.io
  • Legacy: https://ipinfo.io (still supported indefinitely; but not recommended)

Both support HTTPS and can be hardcoded in your integration.

Key resources:

Best Practices for API Integration

  • Start with IPinfo Lite API to validate your integration.
    • You can even integrate the Lite API directly into the platform, as the IPinfo Lite API has a commercial/redistribution-friendly license.
    • You can create a project specific access token to support IPinfo Lite API access across all users.
  • Use official IPinfo SDKs/libraries for built-in caching, async requests, and bulk lookups.
  • Implement asynchronous requests and use bulk endpoints for enrichment.
  • Cache responses to avoid duplicate lookups and reduce quota usage.
  • Handle errors and rate limits gracefully:
    • 429 → rate limited (retry with backoff)
    • 403 → invalid token
  • Timeouts/retries as per your SLA
  • Keep integration dynamic since responses depend on the customer’s subscription tier.

Examples:

BYOL Integration: IPinfo Data Downloads

Supported Formats for data downloads:

  • MMDB (recommended for lookups)
  • Parquet (recommended for analytics)
  • CSV and JSON (compressed, uncompress before ingestion)

References:

Best Practices for Data Downloads

  • Start with IPinfo Lite IP database.
    • You can integrate the Lite Data Downloads directly into the platform, as the IPinfo Lite Data Downloads has a commercial/redistribution-friendly license.
    • You can create a project specific access token to support IPinfo Lite Data Downloads access across all users.
  • Use stable download URLs from the filename reference.
  • Develop against sample datasets before using production data.
  • Validate dataset integrity with the checksums endpoint:
  • Automate download, verification, and refresh.
  • Prioritize MMDB file format for optimal IP lookup performance.
  • Be mindful of update cadence (daily, weekly, biweekly, monthly).

Example:

BYOL Integration: Production Readiness

Moving from prototype to production? Follow these steps:

  • Staging Rollout: Deploy to a non-production environment and replay representative traffic.
  • Validation Checklist
    • Schema alignment
    • Authentication flow works with BYOL tokens
    • Rate limits respected; backoff logic in place
    • Caching strategy documented
    • Errors handled (timeouts, retries, rate limits)
  • Monitoring
    • Request counts, latency, and error codes
    • Cache hit/miss ratio
    • Alerts for quota breaches and failures
  • Security Review
    • Access controls for stored datasets
    • Data retention policies

Go-Live Checklist

  • Correct datasets + refresh cadence configured
  • Authentication tested with BYOL credentials
  • Throughput within limits; graceful retry/backoff implemented
  • Dashboards/alerts created for usage and errors
  • Runbook in place for incidents (contacts, rollback steps)
  • Contract/licensing terms reflected in deployment notes

Where to get help

  • Support: For technical assistance, please contact support@ipinfo.io and include your environment, integration method, and a brief description of the error/goal to speed up troubleshooting.
  • Partner contact: Your IPinfo partner manager for commercial or scope questions.
  • Feedback on these docs: We welcome feedback to improve our docs. Please send suggestions to alliances@ipinfo.io

Staying up to date

  • Release notes & dataset changes: Subscribe to IPinfo product newsletter to track schema updates, new fields, and deprecations.
  • Roadmap & feature requests: Share requests and priorities via your partner manager.
