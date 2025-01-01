IPinfo Business

Our IPinfo Business plan includes access to multiple data fields besides ASN and geolocation, including privacy , abuse , company , carrier and limited domains hosted on the IP.

curl https://ipinfo.io/8.8.8.8/json?token= $TOKEN Copy

{ "ip" : "8.8.8.8" , "hostname" : "dns.google" , "anycast" : true , "city" : "Mountain View" , "region" : "California" , "country" : "US" , "loc" : "37.4056,-122.0775" , "postal" : "94043" , "timezone" : "America/Los_Angeles" , "asn" : { "asn" : "AS15169" , "name" : "Google LLC" , "domain" : "google.com" , "route" : "8.8.8.0/24" , "type" : "hosting" } , "company" : { "name" : "Google LLC" , "domain" : "google.com" , "type" : "hosting" } , "privacy" : { "vpn" : false , "proxy" : false , "tor" : false , "relay" : false , "hosting" : true , "service" : "" } , "abuse" : { "address" : "US, CA, Mountain View, 1600 Amphitheatre Parkway, 94043" , "country" : "US" , "email" : "network-abuse@google.com" , "name" : "Abuse" , "network" : "8.8.8.0/24" , "phone" : "+1-650-253-0000" } , "domains" : { "ip" : "8.8.8.8" , "total" : 9791 , "domains" : [ "musicool.cn" , "kagou.vip" , "nmgk2.com" , "91xiazai.com" , "bits-hyderabad.ac.in" ] } } Copy

You can also query domains data separately. Check how you can find domains hosted on IP using Hosted Domains API.

curl https://ipinfo.io/domains/8.8.8.8?token= $TOKEN Copy