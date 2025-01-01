IPinfo Business

Our IPinfo Business plan includes access to multiple data fields besides ASN and geolocation, including privacy, abuse, company, carrier and limited domains hosted on the IP.

curl  https://ipinfo.io/8.8.8.8/json?token=$TOKEN

{
  "ip": "8.8.8.8",
  "hostname": "dns.google",
  "anycast": true,
  "city": "Mountain View",
  "region": "California",
  "country": "US",
  "loc": "37.4056,-122.0775",
  "postal": "94043",
  "timezone": "America/Los_Angeles",
  "asn": {
    "asn": "AS15169",
    "name": "Google LLC",
    "domain": "google.com",
    "route": "8.8.8.0/24",
    "type": "hosting"
  },
  "company": {
    "name": "Google LLC",
    "domain": "google.com",
    "type": "hosting"
  },
  "privacy": {
    "vpn": false,
    "proxy": false,
    "tor": false,
    "relay": false,
    "hosting": true,
    "service": ""
  },
  "abuse": {
    "address": "US, CA, Mountain View, 1600 Amphitheatre Parkway, 94043",
    "country": "US",
    "email": "network-abuse@google.com",
    "name": "Abuse",
    "network": "8.8.8.0/24",
    "phone": "+1-650-253-0000"
  },
  "domains": {
    "ip": "8.8.8.8",
    "total": 9791,
    "domains": [
      "musicool.cn",
      "kagou.vip",
      "nmgk2.com",
      "91xiazai.com",
      "bits-hyderabad.ac.in"
    ]
  }
}

You can also query domains data separately. Check how you can find domains hosted on IP using Hosted Domains API.

curl https://ipinfo.io/domains/8.8.8.8?token=$TOKEN

{
  "ip": "8.8.8.8",
  "total": 11606,
  "domains": [
    "41.cn",
    "onionflix.cc",
    "newmax.info",
    "ftempurl.com",
    "itempurl.com"
  ]
}