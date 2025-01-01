IPinfo Business
Our IPinfo Business plan includes access to multiple data fields besides ASN and geolocation, including
privacy,
abuse,
company,
carrier and limited
domains hosted on the IP.
curl https://ipinfo.io/8.8.8.8/json?token=$TOKEN
{
"ip": "8.8.8.8",
"hostname": "dns.google",
"anycast": true,
"city": "Mountain View",
"region": "California",
"country": "US",
"loc": "37.4056,-122.0775",
"postal": "94043",
"timezone": "America/Los_Angeles",
"asn": {
"asn": "AS15169",
"name": "Google LLC",
"domain": "google.com",
"route": "8.8.8.0/24",
"type": "hosting"
},
"company": {
"name": "Google LLC",
"domain": "google.com",
"type": "hosting"
},
"privacy": {
"vpn": false,
"proxy": false,
"tor": false,
"relay": false,
"hosting": true,
"service": ""
},
"abuse": {
"address": "US, CA, Mountain View, 1600 Amphitheatre Parkway, 94043",
"country": "US",
"email": "network-abuse@google.com",
"name": "Abuse",
"network": "8.8.8.0/24",
"phone": "+1-650-253-0000"
},
"domains": {
"ip": "8.8.8.8",
"total": 9791,
"domains": [
"musicool.cn",
"kagou.vip",
"nmgk2.com",
"91xiazai.com",
"bits-hyderabad.ac.in"
]
}
}
You can also query domains data separately. Check how you can find domains hosted on IP using Hosted Domains API.
curl https://ipinfo.io/domains/8.8.8.8?token=$TOKEN
{
"ip": "8.8.8.8",
"total": 11606,
"domains": [
"41.cn",
"onionflix.cc",
"newmax.info",
"ftempurl.com",
"itempurl.com"
]
}