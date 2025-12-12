IP to Privacy Detection Data
Available in: IPinfo Core (Limited), IPinfo Plus, IPinfo IP to Privacy Detection API (Enterprise), and IPinfo IP to Privacy Detection Extended API (Enterprise)
- The IPinfo Core API returns only limited information via IP flags for detecting non-residential IP addresses.
- The IPinfo Plus API returns a summary anonymous IP detection response via the
/anonymousendpoint, while in the enterprise plan it is returned via the
/privacyendpoint.
- The IPinfo IP to Privacy Detection Extended API includes additional confidence, coverage, and signal fields.
IPinfo Core
IPinfo Core returns limited privacy detection data as part of the broader IP lookup response, indicating whether an IP address is anonymous or associated with a hosting provider.
API Schema
{
"$schema": "http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#",
"title": "IPinfo Core API - IP Flags Response",
"description": "Schema for IPinfo Core - Privacy detection flags in the IP lookup response",
"type": "object",
"properties": {
"is_anonymous": {
"type": "boolean",
"description": "Indicates whether the IP address is associated with an anonymization service such as a VPN, proxy, Tor, or relay.",
"example": true
},
"is_hosting": {
"type": "boolean",
"description": "Indicates whether the IP address belongs to a hosting provider, cloud service, or data center.",
"example": true
}
}
}
|Field
|Type
|Description
|Example
is_anonymous
|boolean
|Indicates whether the IP address is associated with an anonymization service such as a VPN, proxy, Tor, or relay.
true
is_hosting
|boolean
|Indicates whether the IP address belongs to a hosting provider, cloud service, or data center.
true
# With token query parameter
$ curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lookup/89.187.171.166?token=$TOKEN
$ curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lookup/me?token=$TOKEN
API Response
{
"is_anonymous": true,
"is_hosting": true
}
IPinfo Plus
IPinfo Plus returns a summary of anonymous IP detection, indicating whether the IP is a VPN, proxy, Tor exit node, or relay.
API Schema
{
"$schema": "http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#",
"title": "IPinfo Plus API - Anonymous IP Detection Response",
"description": "Schema for IPinfo Plus - Anonymous IP Detection API response",
"type": "object",
"properties": {
"name": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The name of the VPN, proxy, or anonymization service associated with the IP address.",
"example": "CyberGhost"
},
"is_proxy": {
"type": "boolean",
"description": "Indicates whether the IP address is associated with a proxy service.",
"example": false
},
"is_relay": {
"type": "boolean",
"description": "Indicates whether the IP address is associated with a relay service.",
"example": false
},
"is_tor": {
"type": "boolean",
"description": "Indicates whether the IP address is a Tor exit node.",
"example": false
},
"is_vpn": {
"type": "boolean",
"description": "Indicates whether the IP address is associated with a VPN service.",
"example": true
}
}
}
|Field
|Type
|Description
|Example
name
|string
|The name of the VPN, proxy, or anonymization service associated with the IP address.
CyberGhost
is_proxy
|boolean
|Indicates whether the IP address is associated with a proxy service.
false
is_relay
|boolean
|Indicates whether the IP address is associated with a relay service.
false
is_tor
|boolean
|Indicates whether the IP address is a Tor exit node.
false
is_vpn
|boolean
|Indicates whether the IP address is associated with a VPN service.
true
# With token query parameter
$ curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lookup/89.187.171.166/anonymous?token=$TOKEN
$ curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lookup/me/anonymous?token=$TOKEN
API Response
{
"name": "CyberGhost",
"is_proxy": false,
"is_relay": false,
"is_tor": false,
"is_vpn": true
}
IPinfo IP to Privacy Detection API (Enterprise)
IPinfo IP to Privacy Detection API returns privacy detection data including VPN, proxy, Tor, relay, and hosting signals for an IP address.
API Schema
{
"$schema": "http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#",
"title": "IPinfo IP to Privacy Detection API Response",
"description": "Schema for IPinfo IP to Privacy Detection API response",
"type": "object",
"properties": {
"vpn": {
"type": "boolean",
"description": "Indicates whether the IP address is associated with a VPN service.",
"example": true
},
"proxy": {
"type": "boolean",
"description": "Indicates whether the IP address is associated with a proxy service.",
"example": false
},
"tor": {
"type": "boolean",
"description": "Indicates whether the IP address is a Tor exit node.",
"example": false
},
"relay": {
"type": "boolean",
"description": "Indicates whether the IP address is associated with a relay service.",
"example": false
},
"hosting": {
"type": "boolean",
"description": "Indicates whether the IP address is associated with a hosting or cloud provider.",
"example": true
},
"service": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The name of the VPN, proxy, or anonymization service associated with the IP address.",
"example": "CyberGhost"
}
}
}
|Field
|Type
|Description
|Example
vpn
|boolean
|Indicates whether the IP address is associated with a VPN service.
true
proxy
|boolean
|Indicates whether the IP address is associated with a proxy service.
false
tor
|boolean
|Indicates whether the IP address is a Tor exit node.
false
relay
|boolean
|Indicates whether the IP address is associated with a relay service.
false
hosting
|boolean
|Indicates whether the IP address is associated with a hosting or cloud provider.
true
service
|string
|The name of the VPN, proxy, or anonymization service associated with the IP address.
CyberGhost
# With token query parameter
$ curl https://ipinfo.io/89.187.171.166/privacy?token=$TOKEN
$ curl https://ipinfo.io/me/privacy?token=$TOKEN
API Response
{
"vpn": true,
"proxy": false,
"tor": false,
"relay": false,
"hosting": true,
"service": "CyberGhost"
}
IPinfo IP to Privacy Detection Extended API (Enterprise)
IPinfo IP to Privacy Detection Extended API returns all fields from the standard Privacy Detection API, plus additional confidence, coverage, and detection signal fields.
API Schema
{
"$schema": "http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#",
"title": "IPinfo IP to Privacy Detection Extended API Response",
"description": "Schema for IPinfo IP to Privacy Detection Extended API response",
"type": "object",
"properties": {
"vpn": {
"type": "boolean",
"description": "Indicates whether the IP address is an exit node of a Virtual Private Network (VPN) service.",
"example": true
},
"proxy": {
"type": "boolean",
"description": "Indicates whether the IP address is associated with an open web proxy service.",
"example": false
},
"tor": {
"type": "boolean",
"description": "Indicates whether the IP address is a Tor (The Onion Router) exit node.",
"example": false
},
"relay": {
"type": "boolean",
"description": "Indicates whether the IP address is part of a location-preserving anonymous relay service.",
"example": false
},
"hosting": {
"type": "boolean",
"description": "Indicates whether the IP address belongs to a hosting provider, cloud service, or data center.",
"example": true
},
"service": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The name of the privacy service provider, including VPN, proxy, and relay service providers.",
"example": "CyberGhost"
},
"confidence": {
"type": "integer",
"description": "The confidence level (1–3) attributed to the best detection source for this IP range. Level 3 indicates direct observation of commercial VPN use; level 2 indicates observed VPN software with provider association or strong device activity signals; level 1 indicates observed VPN software without a known provider association.",
"example": 3
},
"coverage": {
"type": "number",
"description": "For inferred IP ranges, the proportion of the range (by IP count) where direct VPN activity was observed. For ranges with full direct evidence, this value is 1.0.",
"example": 1.0
},
"census": {
"type": "boolean",
"description": "Indicates whether VPN software or associated ports were detected on this IP range through active port scanning.",
"example": true
},
"census_ports": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The ports that returned positive results during VPN detection census scans.",
"example": "500"
},
"device_activity": {
"type": "boolean",
"description": "Indicates whether device activity patterns consistent with VPN usage were observed on this IP range, such as simultaneous use across a large geographic area or association with hosting providers.",
"example": false
},
"inferred": {
"type": "boolean",
"description": "Indicates whether the privacy classification is based on direct observation or inferred from activity on neighboring IP addresses.",
"example": false
},
"vpn_config": {
"type": "boolean",
"description": "Indicates whether VPN activity was confirmed by directly running VPN software from known providers and collecting exit IPs.",
"example": true
},
"whois": {
"type": "boolean",
"description": "Indicates whether VPN software or ports were detected on this range and the WHOIS record associates the IP with a VPN provider or VPN-related activity.",
"example": false
},
"first_seen": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The date when anonymous activity on this IP address was first observed, in ISO 8601 format (YYYY-MM-DD). Within a 3-month lookback period.",
"example": "2025-12-12"
},
"last_seen": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The date when anonymous activity on this IP address was most recently observed, in ISO 8601 format (YYYY-MM-DD).",
"example": "2025-12-12"
}
}
}
|Field
|Type
|Description
|Example
vpn
|boolean
|Indicates whether the IP address is an exit node of a Virtual Private Network (VPN) service.
true
proxy
|boolean
|Indicates whether the IP address is associated with an open web proxy service.
false
tor
|boolean
|Indicates whether the IP address is a Tor (The Onion Router) exit node.
false
relay
|boolean
|Indicates whether the IP address is part of a location-preserving anonymous relay service.
false
hosting
|boolean
|Indicates whether the IP address belongs to a hosting provider, cloud service, or data center.
true
service
|string
|The name of the privacy service provider, including VPN, proxy, and relay service providers.
CyberGhost
confidence
|integer
|The confidence level (1–3) attributed to the best detection source for this IP range. Level 3: direct commercial VPN use observed. Level 2: VPN software with provider association or strong device activity. Level 1: VPN software observed without a known provider association.
3
coverage
|number
|For inferred IP ranges, the proportion of the range (by IP count) where direct VPN activity was observed. For ranges with full direct evidence, this value is
1.0.
1.0
census
|boolean
|Indicates whether VPN software or associated ports were detected on this IP range through active port scanning.
true
census_ports
|string
|The ports that returned positive results during VPN detection census scans.
500
device_activity
|boolean
|Indicates whether device activity patterns consistent with VPN usage were observed, such as simultaneous use across a large geographic area or association with hosting providers.
false
inferred
|boolean
|Indicates whether the privacy classification is based on direct observation or inferred from activity on neighboring IP addresses.
false
vpn_config
|boolean
|Indicates whether VPN activity was confirmed by directly running VPN software from known providers and collecting exit IPs.
true
whois
|boolean
|Indicates whether VPN software or ports were detected on this range and the WHOIS record associates the IP with a VPN provider or VPN-related activity.
false
first_seen
|string
|The date when anonymous activity on this IP address was first observed, in ISO 8601 format (YYYY-MM-DD). Within a 3-month lookback period.
2025-12-12
last_seen
|string
|The date when anonymous activity on this IP address was most recently observed, in ISO 8601 format (YYYY-MM-DD).
2025-12-12
# With token query parameter
$ curl https://ipinfo.io/89.187.171.166/privacy?token=$TOKEN
$ curl https://ipinfo.io/me/privacy?token=$TOKEN
API Response
{
"vpn": true,
"proxy": false,
"tor": false,
"relay": false,
"hosting": true,
"service": "CyberGhost",
"confidence": 3,
"coverage": 1,
"census": true,
"census_ports": "500",
"device_activity": false,
"inferred": false,
"vpn_config": true,
"whois": false,
"first_seen": "2025-12-12",
"last_seen": "2025-12-12"
}