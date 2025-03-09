{ "$schema" : "http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#" , "title" : "IPinfo Max API Response" , "description" : "Schema for IPinfo Max API response" , "type" : "object" , "properties" : { "ip" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The IP address being queried." , "example" : "154.202.74.115" } , "hostname" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The hostname associated with the IP address." , "example" : "generic.hostname.com" } , "geo" : { "type" : "object" , "description" : "Geographic location information for the IP address." , "properties" : { "city" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The city where the IP address is located." , "example" : "Lille" } , "region" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The region or state where the IP address is located." , "example" : "Hauts-de-France" } , "region_code" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The two-letter region code in ISO 3166 format." , "example" : "HDF" } , "country" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The country where the IP address is located." , "example" : "France" } , "country_code" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The ISO 3166 country code of the IP address." , "example" : "FR" } , "continent" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The continent where the IP address is located." , "example" : "Europe" } , "continent_code" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The two-letter continent code." , "example" : "EU" } , "latitude" : { "type" : "number" , "description" : "The latitude coordinate of the IP address location." , "example" : 50.63297 } , "longitude" : { "type" : "number" , "description" : "The longitude coordinate of the IP address location." , "example" : 3.05858 } , "timezone" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The local timezone of the IP address location, formatted according to the IANA Time Zone Database." , "example" : "Europe/Paris" } , "postal_code" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The postal or zip code associated with the IP address location." , "example" : "59000" } , "dma_code" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The Designated Market Area (DMA) code, representing a TV media market region." , "example" : "59" } , "geoname_id" : { "type" : "integer" , "description" : "The unique numerical identifier for geographic locations from Geonames.org." , "example" : 2998324 } , "radius" : { "type" : "integer" , "description" : "The location accuracy radius in kilometers." , "example" : 200 } , "last_changed" : { "type" : "string" , "format" : "date" , "description" : "The date when the IP address's location was last updated, in YYYY-MM-DD format (ISO-8601)." , "example" : "2025-06-15" } } } , "as" : { "type" : "object" , "description" : "Autonomous System (AS) information for the IP address." , "properties" : { "asn" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The Autonomous System Number (ASN) identifying the organization that owns or operates the IP address." , "example" : "AS16276" } , "name" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The official name of the Autonomous System (AS) organization." , "example" : "OVH SAS" } , "domain" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The official domain name of the Autonomous System (AS) organization." , "example" : "ovhcloud.com" } , "type" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The type of the Autonomous System (AS) organization, such as hosting, ISP, education, government, or business." , "example" : "hosting" , "enum" : [ "hosting" , "isp" , "education" , "government" , "business" ] } , "last_changed" : { "type" : "string" , "format" : "date" , "description" : "The date when the IP address's ASN was last updated, in YYYY-MM-DD format (ISO-8601)." , "example" : "2025-03-09" } } } , "mobile" : { "type" : "object" , "description" : "Mobile carrier information for the IP address." , "properties" : { "name" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The name of the mobile carrier organization." , "example" : "dtac" } , "mcc" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The Mobile Country Code (MCC) of the carrier." , "example" : "520" } , "mnc" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The Mobile Network Code (MNC) of the carrier." , "example" : "05" } } } , "anonymous" : { "type" : "object" , "description" : "Anonymity and privacy service detection information." , "properties" : { "name" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The name of the privacy service provider. When is_vpn is true, this reflects the VPN provider name. Otherwise, when is_res_proxy is true, it reflects the residential proxy service name." , "example" : "SwiftProxy.io" } , "last_seen" : { "type" : "string" , "format" : "date" , "description" : "The last recorded date this IP was detected as a residential proxy or VPN, in YYYY-MM-DD format (ISO-8601). The timezone is UTC. Support for additional anonymization types is coming soon." , "example" : "2025-12-03" } , "percent_days_seen" : { "type" : "integer" , "description" : "The percentage of days the IP was active as a residential proxy in the last 7-day observation period." , "example" : 13 } , "is_proxy" : { "type" : "boolean" , "description" : "Indicates whether the IP address is an open web proxy." , "example" : false } , "is_relay" : { "type" : "boolean" , "description" : "Indicates whether the IP address is part of an anonymous relay service, such as iCloud Private Relay." , "example" : false } , "is_tor" : { "type" : "boolean" , "description" : "Indicates whether the IP address is a TOR (The Onion Router) exit node." , "example" : false } , "is_vpn" : { "type" : "boolean" , "description" : "Indicates whether the IP address is a Virtual Private Network (VPN) exit node." , "example" : false } , "is_res_proxy" : { "type" : "boolean" , "description" : "Indicates whether the IP address is a Residential Proxy IP." , "example" : false } } } , "is_anonymous" : { "type" : "boolean" , "description" : "Indicates whether the IP address is anonymous. true if any flag in the anonymous object is true, including is_res_proxy. Note: this differs from IPinfo Plus, where residential proxy data is not included." , "example" : true } , "is_anycast" : { "type" : "boolean" , "description" : "Indicates whether the IP address is an anycast IP. true if the IP address maps to multiple physical servers." , "example" : false } , "is_hosting" : { "type" : "boolean" , "description" : "Indicates whether the IP address is an internet service hosting IP address." , "example" : true } , "is_mobile" : { "type" : "boolean" , "description" : "Indicates whether the IP address belongs to a mobile network." , "example" : false } , "is_satellite" : { "type" : "boolean" , "description" : "Indicates whether the IP address is part of a satellite internet connection." , "example" : false } } }