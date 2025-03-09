IPinfo Max API
The IPinfo Max API is our most comprehensive API service, building on all IPinfo Plus features with full anonymization coverage including residential proxy behavioral signals.
- Geolocation information: City, Region/State, Country, Postal code etc. and accuracy radius and last change date.
- ASN information: ASN (Autonomous System Number), AS Name, ASN Domain, ASN Type and last change date
- Anonymous IP address: Identifies whether an IP address is associated with privacy services such as VPNs, proxies, Tor nodes, relay services.
- Residential Proxy detection: Residential proxy information as well as time-bound behavioral activity and frequency metadata.
- Carrier information: Provides details about the mobile carrier, including the carrier name, Mobile Country Code (MCC), and Mobile Network Code (MNC).
- Network flags: Anonymous IP address (VPN, proxy, Tor, or relay), Hosting IP address (data center or server IP), Anycast IP, Carrier mobile IP flag, and Satellite IP address
Quick Reference
API Schema
JSON
{
"$schema": "http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#",
"title": "IPinfo Max API Response",
"description": "Schema for IPinfo Max API response",
"type": "object",
"properties": {
"ip": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The IP address being queried.",
"example": "154.202.74.115"
},
"hostname": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The hostname associated with the IP address.",
"example": "generic.hostname.com"
},
"geo": {
"type": "object",
"description": "Geographic location information for the IP address.",
"properties": {
"city": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The city where the IP address is located.",
"example": "Lille"
},
"region": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The region or state where the IP address is located.",
"example": "Hauts-de-France"
},
"region_code": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The two-letter region code in ISO 3166 format.",
"example": "HDF"
},
"country": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The country where the IP address is located.",
"example": "France"
},
"country_code": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The ISO 3166 country code of the IP address.",
"example": "FR"
},
"continent": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The continent where the IP address is located.",
"example": "Europe"
},
"continent_code": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The two-letter continent code.",
"example": "EU"
},
"latitude": {
"type": "number",
"description": "The latitude coordinate of the IP address location.",
"example": 50.63297
},
"longitude": {
"type": "number",
"description": "The longitude coordinate of the IP address location.",
"example": 3.05858
},
"timezone": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The local timezone of the IP address location, formatted according to the IANA Time Zone Database.",
"example": "Europe/Paris"
},
"postal_code": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The postal or zip code associated with the IP address location.",
"example": "59000"
},
"dma_code": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The Designated Market Area (DMA) code, representing a TV media market region.",
"example": "59"
},
"geoname_id": {
"type": "integer",
"description": "The unique numerical identifier for geographic locations from Geonames.org.",
"example": 2998324
},
"radius": {
"type": "integer",
"description": "The location accuracy radius in kilometers.",
"example": 200
},
"last_changed": {
"type": "string",
"format": "date",
"description": "The date when the IP address's location was last updated, in YYYY-MM-DD format (ISO-8601).",
"example": "2025-06-15"
}
}
},
"as": {
"type": "object",
"description": "Autonomous System (AS) information for the IP address.",
"properties": {
"asn": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The Autonomous System Number (ASN) identifying the organization that owns or operates the IP address.",
"example": "AS16276"
},
"name": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The official name of the Autonomous System (AS) organization.",
"example": "OVH SAS"
},
"domain": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The official domain name of the Autonomous System (AS) organization.",
"example": "ovhcloud.com"
},
"type": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The type of the Autonomous System (AS) organization, such as hosting, ISP, education, government, or business.",
"example": "hosting",
"enum": ["hosting", "isp", "education", "government", "business"]
},
"last_changed": {
"type": "string",
"format": "date",
"description": "The date when the IP address's ASN was last updated, in YYYY-MM-DD format (ISO-8601).",
"example": "2025-03-09"
}
}
},
"mobile": {
"type": "object",
"description": "Mobile carrier information for the IP address.",
"properties": {
"name": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The name of the mobile carrier organization.",
"example": "dtac"
},
"mcc": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The Mobile Country Code (MCC) of the carrier.",
"example": "520"
},
"mnc": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The Mobile Network Code (MNC) of the carrier.",
"example": "05"
}
}
},
"anonymous": {
"type": "object",
"description": "Anonymity and privacy service detection information.",
"properties": {
"name": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The name of the privacy service provider. When is_vpn is true, this reflects the VPN provider name. Otherwise, when is_res_proxy is true, it reflects the residential proxy service name.",
"example": "SwiftProxy.io"
},
"last_seen": {
"type": "string",
"format": "date",
"description": "The last recorded date this IP was detected as a residential proxy or VPN, in YYYY-MM-DD format (ISO-8601). The timezone is UTC. Support for additional anonymization types is coming soon.",
"example": "2025-12-03"
},
"percent_days_seen": {
"type": "integer",
"description": "The percentage of days the IP was active as a residential proxy in the last 7-day observation period.",
"example": 13
},
"is_proxy": {
"type": "boolean",
"description": "Indicates whether the IP address is an open web proxy.",
"example": false
},
"is_relay": {
"type": "boolean",
"description": "Indicates whether the IP address is part of an anonymous relay service, such as iCloud Private Relay.",
"example": false
},
"is_tor": {
"type": "boolean",
"description": "Indicates whether the IP address is a TOR (The Onion Router) exit node.",
"example": false
},
"is_vpn": {
"type": "boolean",
"description": "Indicates whether the IP address is a Virtual Private Network (VPN) exit node.",
"example": false
},
"is_res_proxy": {
"type": "boolean",
"description": "Indicates whether the IP address is a Residential Proxy IP.",
"example": false
}
}
},
"is_anonymous": {
"type": "boolean",
"description": "Indicates whether the IP address is anonymous. true if any flag in the anonymous object is true, including is_res_proxy. Note: this differs from IPinfo Plus, where residential proxy data is not included.",
"example": true
},
"is_anycast": {
"type": "boolean",
"description": "Indicates whether the IP address is an anycast IP. true if the IP address maps to multiple physical servers.",
"example": false
},
"is_hosting": {
"type": "boolean",
"description": "Indicates whether the IP address is an internet service hosting IP address.",
"example": true
},
"is_mobile": {
"type": "boolean",
"description": "Indicates whether the IP address belongs to a mobile network.",
"example": false
},
"is_satellite": {
"type": "boolean",
"description": "Indicates whether the IP address is part of a satellite internet connection.",
"example": false
}
}
}
|Field
|Description
|Example
ip
|The IP address being queried.
154.202.74.115
hostname
|The hostname associated with the IP address.
generic.hostname.com
geo
city
|The city where the IP address is located.
Lille
region
|The region or state where the IP address is located.
Hauts-de-France
region_code
|The two-letter region code in ISO 3166 format.
HDF
country
|The country where the IP address is located.
France
country_code
|The ISO 3166 country code of the IP address.
FR
continent
|The continent where the IP address is located.
Europe
continent_code
|The two-letter continent code.
EU
latitude
|The latitude coordinate of the IP address location.
50.63297
longitude
|The longitude coordinate of the IP address location.
3.05858
timezone
|The local timezone of the IP address location, formatted according to the IANA Time Zone Database.
Europe/Paris
postal_code
|The postal or zip code associated with the IP address location.
59000
dma_code
|The Designated Market Area (DMA) code, representing a TV media market region.
59
geoname_id
|The unique numerical identifier for geographic locations from Geonames.org.
2998324
radius
|The location accuracy radius in kilometers.
200
last_changed
|The date when the IP address's location was last updated, in YYYY-MM-DD format (ISO-8601).
2025-06-15
as
asn
|The Autonomous System Number (ASN) identifying the organization that owns or operates the IP address.
AS16276
name
|The official name of the Autonomous System (AS) organization.
OVH SAS
domain
|The official domain name of the Autonomous System (AS) organization.
ovhcloud.com
type
|The type of the Autonomous System (AS) organization, such as hosting, ISP, education, government, or business.
hosting
last_changed
|The date when the IP address's ASN was last updated, in YYYY-MM-DD format (ISO-8601).
2025-03-09
mobile
name
|The name of the mobile carrier organization.
dtac
mcc
|The Mobile Country Code (MCC) of the carrier.
520
mnc
|The Mobile Network Code (MNC) of the carrier.
05
anonymous
name
|The name of the privacy service provider. When
is_vpn is
true, this reflects the VPN provider name. Otherwise, when
is_res_proxy is
true, it reflects the residential proxy service name.
SwiftProxy.io
last_seen
|The last recorded date this IP was detected as a residential proxy or VPN, in YYYY-MM-DD format (ISO-8601). The timezone is UTC. Support for additional anonymization types is coming soon.
2026-03-07
percent_days_seen
|The percentage of days the IP was active as a residential proxy in the last 7-day observation period.
13
is_proxy
|Indicates whether the IP address is an open web proxy.
false
is_relay
|Indicates whether the IP address is part of an anonymous relay service, such as iCloud Private Relay.
false
is_tor
|Indicates whether the IP address is a TOR (The Onion Router) exit node.
false
is_vpn
|Indicates whether the IP address is a Virtual Private Network (VPN) exit node.
false
is_res_proxy
|Indicates whether the IP address is a Residential Proxy IP.
false
is_anonymous
|Indicates whether the IP address is anonymous.
true if any flag in the
anonymous object is true, including
is_res_proxy. Note: residential proxy IPs are included in this flag in the Max API, unlike IPinfo Plus.
true
is_anycast
|Indicates whether the IP address is an anycast IP.
true if the IP address maps to multiple physical servers.
false
is_hosting
|Indicates whether the IP address is an internet service hosting IP address.
true
is_mobile
|Indicates whether the IP address belongs to a mobile network.
false
is_satellite
|Indicates whether the IP address is part of a satellite internet connection.
false
Lookup IP addresses:
Bash
curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lookup/154.202.74.115?token=$TOKEN
JSON
{
"ip": "154.202.74.115",
"hostname": "generic.hostname.com",
"geo": {
"city": "Lille",
"region": "Hauts-de-France",
"region_code": "HDF",
"country": "France",
"country_code": "FR",
"continent": "Europe",
"continent_code": "EU",
"latitude": 50.63297,
"longitude": 3.05858,
"timezone": "Europe/Paris",
"postal_code": "59000",
"dma_code": "59",
"geoname_id": "2998324",
"radius": 200,
"last_changed": "2025-06-15"
},
"as": {
"asn": "AS16276",
"name": "OVH SAS",
"domain": "ovhcloud.com",
"type": "hosting",
"last_changed": "2025-03-09"
},
"mobile": {},
"anonymous": {
"name": "SwiftProxy.io",
"last_seen": "2026-03-07",
"percent_days_seen": 13,
"is_proxy": false,
"is_relay": false,
"is_tor": false,
"is_vpn": false,
"is_res_proxy": true
},
"is_anonymous": true,
"is_anycast": false,
"is_hosting": true,
"is_mobile": false,
"is_satellite": false
}
Get information on your or visitors' IP address:
Bash
curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lookup/me?token=$TOKEN
The IPinfo Max also supports ASN lookups via the ASN API.
The API endpoint also supports explicit declaration of IP address connections (IPv4/IPv6).
|Description
|Endpoint type
|Endpoint
|General (Dual Stacked)
|Self / Client IP
curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lookup/me?token=$TOKEN
|Lookup / Target IP
curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lookup/8.8.8.8?token=$TOKEN
|IPv4
|Self / Client IP
curl https://v4.api.ipinfo.io/lookup/me?token=$TOKEN
|Lookup / Target IP
curl https://v4.api.ipinfo.io/lookup/8.8.8.8?token=$TOKEN
|IPv6
|Self / Client IP
curl https://v6.api.ipinfo.io/lookup/me?token=$TOKEN
|Lookup / Target IP
curl https://v6.api.ipinfo.io/lookup/8.8.8.8?token=$TOKEN
The general API endpoint is built to support both IPv4 and IPv6 connections, ensuring compatibility with either protocol.
Alternative API Schema
Our legacy API is still maintained with fresh data, and we are committed to providing continued service to existing customers.
IPinfo Standard (Legacy)
IPinfo Standard has been upgraded to the IPinfo Max API tier.
Bash
curl https://ipinfo.io/8.8.8.8/json?token=$TOKEN
JSON
{
"ip": "8.8.8.8",
"hostname": "dns.google",
"anycast": true,
"city": "Mountain View",
"region": "California",
"country": "US",
"loc": "37.4056,-122.0775",
"postal": "94043",
"timezone": "America/Los_Angeles",
"asn": {
"asn": "AS15169",
"name": "Google LLC",
"domain": "google.com",
"route": "8.8.8.0/24",
"type": "business"
},
"privacy": {
"vpn": false,
"proxy": false,
"tor": false,
"relay": false,
"hosting": false,
"service": ""
}
}
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