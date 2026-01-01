IPinfo - Comprehensive IP address data, IP geolocation API and database

IPinfo Places API

The IPinfo Places API identifies the real-world location associated with an IP address at the building level. It matches IP addresses observed on venue Wi-Fi networks to verified physical places such as hotels, airports, museums, stadiums, transit stations, and 30+ other categories.

  • Place name: The name of the venue or building associated with the IP address. This information can be used to identify the brand of the business as well.
  • Location category: One of 30+ standardized location tags (e.g., hotel, museum, airport).
  • Network SSID: The Wi-Fi network name observed at the venue.
  • Coordinates: The building-level latitude and longitude of the matched place.

IPinfo Places is currently in public beta. Access is available via API. Additional fields and data (including brand, building dimensions, polygon boundaries, BSSIDs, and last-seen date) are available for select use cases. Contact sales to discuss.

Quick Reference

API Schema
JSON
{
  "$schema": "http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#",
  "title": "IPinfo Places API Response",
  "description": "Schema for IPinfo Places API response",
  "type": "object",
  "properties": {
    "ip": {
      "type": "string",
      "description": "The IP address being queried.",
      "example": "65.144.40.106"
    },
    "name": {
      "type": "string",
      "description": "The name of the venue or building associated with the IP address.",
      "example": "Museum of History and Industry (MOHAI)"
    },
    "category": {
      "type": "string",
      "description": "The location category tag for the venue.",
      "example": "museum"
    },
    "ssid": {
      "type": "string",
      "description": "The Wi-Fi network name (SSID) observed at the venue.",
      "example": "MOHAI-Guest"
    },
    "latitude": {
      "type": "number",
      "description": "The latitude coordinate of the matched place.",
      "example": 47.6275
    },
    "longitude": {
      "type": "number",
      "description": "The longitude coordinate of the matched place.",
      "example": -122.3367
    }
  }
}
FieldDescriptionExample
ipThe IP address being queried.65.144.40.106
nameThe name of the venue or building associated with the IP address.Museum of History and Industry (MOHAI)
categoryThe location category tag for the venue. See the full list of supported categories below.museum
ssidThe Wi-Fi network name (SSID) observed at the venue.MOHAI-Guest
latitudeThe latitude coordinate of the matched place.47.6275
longitudeThe longitude coordinate of the matched place.-122.3367

Lookup an IP address

Bash
curl https://api.ipinfo.io/places/65.144.40.106?token=$TOKEN
JSON
{
  "ip": "65.144.40.106",
  "name": "Museum of History and Industry (MOHAI)",
  "category": "museum",
  "ssid": "MOHAI-Guest",
  "latitude": 47.6275,
  "longitude": -122.3367
}
Bash
curl https://api.ipinfo.io/places/12.11.109.230?token=$TOKEN
JSON
{
  "ip": "12.11.109.230",
  "name": "John F. Kennedy International Airport",
  "category": "airport",
  "ssid": "_Free JFK WiFi",
  "latitude": 40.6461,
  "longitude": -73.7843
}

Batch lookups

The Places API is supported in the batch endpoint, allowing you to combine Places lookups with other IPinfo data in a single request.

Bash
curl -X POST "https://api.ipinfo.io/batch?token=$TOKEN" \
  -H 'Content-Type: text/plain' \
  -d 'places/65.144.40.106
places/1.0.141.187'
JSON
{
  "places/65.144.40.106": {
    "ip": "65.144.40.106",
    "name": "Museum of History and Industry (MOHAI)",
    "category": "museum",
    "ssid": "MOHAI-Guest",
    "latitude": 47.6275,
    "longitude": -122.3367
  },
  "places/1.0.141.187": {
    "ip": "1.0.141.187",
    "name": "Blu Monkey Hub and Hotel Chanthaburi",
    "category": "hotel",
    "ssid": "BLU MONKEY",
    "latitude": 12.6385,
    "longitude": 102.0957
  }
}

Supported Categories

IPinfo Places currently supports 30+ location tags. The table below lists the available categories currently. Please go to our product page for a continuously updated list of places.

CategoryDescriptionSample IP
airportAirport Wi-Fi networks and terminal infrastructure.104.0.131.52
aquariumPublic aquarium visitor networks.104.255.2.38
bar_pubBar and pub guest Wi-Fi and entertainment venue networks.100.12.1.130
botanical_gardenBotanical garden visitor networks.12.11.77.34
bowling_alleyBowling alley guest Wi-Fi.104.136.188.194
bus_stationBus terminal networks and public transit hub infrastructure.107.152.6.170
casinoCasino guest networks and gaming facility infrastructure.100.42.173.114
cinemaMovie theater guest Wi-Fi.100.33.62.82
conference_centerConvention centers, exhibition halls, and event venue networks.100.37.103.126
coworking_spaceShared office environments and flexible workspace networks.104.129.138.194
events_venueEvent venue networks, including multipurpose arenas.100.35.57.118
ferry_stationFerry terminal networks.100.38.58.132
galleryArt gallery visitor networks.104.228.237.131
gaming_arcadeGaming arcade networks.104.10.99.210
golfGolf course clubhouse networks.100.37.133.113
hotelHotel guest networks, lobby Wi-Fi, and hospitality infrastructure.100.0.119.125
landmark_monumentVisitor networks at landmarks, monuments, and tourist attractions.131.247.244.5
libraryPublic library networks and community learning center infrastructure.100.42.166.242
museumMuseum visitor networks and cultural institution Wi-Fi.103.77.192.157
music_venueMusic venue guest networks and concert halls.100.35.28.106
resortResort guest networks and destination property infrastructure.100.2.136.131
skating_rinkSkating rink visitor networks.104.207.216.5
sports_centerSports center networks, fitness facilities, and recreational complexes.100.0.60.34
stadiumStadium networks and sporting event venues.100.8.171.163
subway_stationSubway and metro station networks.107.84.152.28
theaterTheater guest networks and performing arts venues.100.1.169.2
theme_parkTheme park visitor Wi-Fi and amusement attraction networks.107.72.178.12
train_stationRailway station networks and rail transit hub infrastructure.107.152.1.54
water_parkWater park visitor networks.107.201.114.131
zooZoo visitor networks and wildlife park facilities.134.204.85.54

Additional Data (Available on Request)

For select use cases, we can provide additional points of interest and network-level metadata.

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