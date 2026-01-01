IPinfo Places API
The IPinfo Places API identifies the real-world location associated with an IP address at the building level. It matches IP addresses observed on venue Wi-Fi networks to verified physical places such as hotels, airports, museums, stadiums, transit stations, and 30+ other categories.
- Place name: The name of the venue or building associated with the IP address. This information can be used to identify the brand of the business as well.
- Location category: One of 30+ standardized location tags (e.g.,
hotel,
museum,
airport).
- Network SSID: The Wi-Fi network name observed at the venue.
- Coordinates: The building-level latitude and longitude of the matched place.
IPinfo Places is currently in public beta. Access is available via API. Additional fields and data (including brand, building dimensions, polygon boundaries, BSSIDs, and last-seen date) are available for select use cases. Contact sales to discuss.
Quick Reference
API Schema
{
"$schema": "http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#",
"title": "IPinfo Places API Response",
"description": "Schema for IPinfo Places API response",
"type": "object",
"properties": {
"ip": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The IP address being queried.",
"example": "65.144.40.106"
},
"name": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The name of the venue or building associated with the IP address.",
"example": "Museum of History and Industry (MOHAI)"
},
"category": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The location category tag for the venue.",
"example": "museum"
},
"ssid": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The Wi-Fi network name (SSID) observed at the venue.",
"example": "MOHAI-Guest"
},
"latitude": {
"type": "number",
"description": "The latitude coordinate of the matched place.",
"example": 47.6275
},
"longitude": {
"type": "number",
"description": "The longitude coordinate of the matched place.",
"example": -122.3367
}
}
}
|Field
|Description
|Example
ip
|The IP address being queried.
65.144.40.106
name
|The name of the venue or building associated with the IP address.
Museum of History and Industry (MOHAI)
category
|The location category tag for the venue. See the full list of supported categories below.
museum
ssid
|The Wi-Fi network name (SSID) observed at the venue.
MOHAI-Guest
latitude
|The latitude coordinate of the matched place.
47.6275
longitude
|The longitude coordinate of the matched place.
-122.3367
Lookup an IP address
curl https://api.ipinfo.io/places/65.144.40.106?token=$TOKEN
{
"ip": "65.144.40.106",
"name": "Museum of History and Industry (MOHAI)",
"category": "museum",
"ssid": "MOHAI-Guest",
"latitude": 47.6275,
"longitude": -122.3367
}
curl https://api.ipinfo.io/places/12.11.109.230?token=$TOKEN
{
"ip": "12.11.109.230",
"name": "John F. Kennedy International Airport",
"category": "airport",
"ssid": "_Free JFK WiFi",
"latitude": 40.6461,
"longitude": -73.7843
}
Batch lookups
The Places API is supported in the batch endpoint, allowing you to combine Places lookups with other IPinfo data in a single request.
curl -X POST "https://api.ipinfo.io/batch?token=$TOKEN" \
-H 'Content-Type: text/plain' \
-d 'places/65.144.40.106
places/1.0.141.187'
{
"places/65.144.40.106": {
"ip": "65.144.40.106",
"name": "Museum of History and Industry (MOHAI)",
"category": "museum",
"ssid": "MOHAI-Guest",
"latitude": 47.6275,
"longitude": -122.3367
},
"places/1.0.141.187": {
"ip": "1.0.141.187",
"name": "Blu Monkey Hub and Hotel Chanthaburi",
"category": "hotel",
"ssid": "BLU MONKEY",
"latitude": 12.6385,
"longitude": 102.0957
}
}
Supported Categories
IPinfo Places currently supports 30+ location tags. The table below lists the available categories currently. Please go to our product page for a continuously updated list of places.
|Category
|Description
|Sample IP
airport
|Airport Wi-Fi networks and terminal infrastructure.
|104.0.131.52
aquarium
|Public aquarium visitor networks.
|104.255.2.38
bar_pub
|Bar and pub guest Wi-Fi and entertainment venue networks.
|100.12.1.130
botanical_garden
|Botanical garden visitor networks.
|12.11.77.34
bowling_alley
|Bowling alley guest Wi-Fi.
|104.136.188.194
bus_station
|Bus terminal networks and public transit hub infrastructure.
|107.152.6.170
casino
|Casino guest networks and gaming facility infrastructure.
|100.42.173.114
cinema
|Movie theater guest Wi-Fi.
|100.33.62.82
conference_center
|Convention centers, exhibition halls, and event venue networks.
|100.37.103.126
coworking_space
|Shared office environments and flexible workspace networks.
|104.129.138.194
events_venue
|Event venue networks, including multipurpose arenas.
|100.35.57.118
ferry_station
|Ferry terminal networks.
|100.38.58.132
gallery
|Art gallery visitor networks.
|104.228.237.131
gaming_arcade
|Gaming arcade networks.
|104.10.99.210
golf
|Golf course clubhouse networks.
|100.37.133.113
hotel
|Hotel guest networks, lobby Wi-Fi, and hospitality infrastructure.
|100.0.119.125
landmark_monument
|Visitor networks at landmarks, monuments, and tourist attractions.
|131.247.244.5
library
|Public library networks and community learning center infrastructure.
|100.42.166.242
museum
|Museum visitor networks and cultural institution Wi-Fi.
|103.77.192.157
music_venue
|Music venue guest networks and concert halls.
|100.35.28.106
resort
|Resort guest networks and destination property infrastructure.
|100.2.136.131
skating_rink
|Skating rink visitor networks.
|104.207.216.5
sports_center
|Sports center networks, fitness facilities, and recreational complexes.
|100.0.60.34
stadium
|Stadium networks and sporting event venues.
|100.8.171.163
subway_station
|Subway and metro station networks.
|107.84.152.28
theater
|Theater guest networks and performing arts venues.
|100.1.169.2
theme_park
|Theme park visitor Wi-Fi and amusement attraction networks.
|107.72.178.12
train_station
|Railway station networks and rail transit hub infrastructure.
|107.152.1.54
water_park
|Water park visitor networks.
|107.201.114.131
zoo
|Zoo visitor networks and wildlife park facilities.
|134.204.85.54
Additional Data (Available on Request)
For select use cases, we can provide additional points of interest and network-level metadata.