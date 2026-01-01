IPinfo Places API Copy Page

The IPinfo Places API identifies the real-world location associated with an IP address at the building level. It matches IP addresses observed on venue Wi-Fi networks to verified physical places such as hotels, airports, museums, stadiums, transit stations, and 30+ other categories.

Place name : The name of the venue or building associated with the IP address. This information can be used to identify the brand of the business as well.

: The name of the venue or building associated with the IP address. This information can be used to identify the brand of the business as well. Location category : One of 30+ standardized location tags (e.g., hotel , museum , airport ).

: One of 30+ standardized location tags (e.g., , , ). Network SSID : The Wi-Fi network name observed at the venue.

: The Wi-Fi network name observed at the venue. Coordinates: The building-level latitude and longitude of the matched place.

IPinfo Places is currently in public beta. Access is available via API. Additional fields and data (including brand, building dimensions, polygon boundaries, BSSIDs, and last-seen date) are available for select use cases. Contact sales to discuss.

Quick Reference

API Schema JSON Copy { "$schema" : "http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#" , "title" : "IPinfo Places API Response" , "description" : "Schema for IPinfo Places API response" , "type" : "object" , "properties" : { "ip" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The IP address being queried." , "example" : "65.144.40.106" } , "name" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The name of the venue or building associated with the IP address." , "example" : "Museum of History and Industry (MOHAI)" } , "category" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The location category tag for the venue." , "example" : "museum" } , "ssid" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The Wi-Fi network name (SSID) observed at the venue." , "example" : "MOHAI-Guest" } , "latitude" : { "type" : "number" , "description" : "The latitude coordinate of the matched place." , "example" : 47.6275 } , "longitude" : { "type" : "number" , "description" : "The longitude coordinate of the matched place." , "example" : -122.3367 } } }

Field Description Example ip The IP address being queried. 65.144.40.106 name The name of the venue or building associated with the IP address. Museum of History and Industry (MOHAI) category The location category tag for the venue. See the full list of supported categories below. museum ssid The Wi-Fi network name (SSID) observed at the venue. MOHAI-Guest latitude The latitude coordinate of the matched place. 47.6275 longitude The longitude coordinate of the matched place. -122.3367

Lookup an IP address

Bash Copy curl https://api.ipinfo.io/places/65.144.40.106?token= $TOKEN

JSON Copy { "ip" : "65.144.40.106" , "name" : "Museum of History and Industry (MOHAI)" , "category" : "museum" , "ssid" : "MOHAI-Guest" , "latitude" : 47.6275 , "longitude" : -122.3367 }

Airport Stadium Landmark Hotel Museum Bash Copy curl https://api.ipinfo.io/places/12.11.109.230?token= $TOKEN JSON Copy { "ip" : "12.11.109.230" , "name" : "John F. Kennedy International Airport" , "category" : "airport" , "ssid" : "_Free JFK WiFi" , "latitude" : 40.6461 , "longitude" : -73.7843 }

Batch lookups

The Places API is supported in the batch endpoint, allowing you to combine Places lookups with other IPinfo data in a single request.

Bash Copy curl -X POST "https://api.ipinfo.io/batch?token= $TOKEN " \ -H 'Content-Type: text/plain' \ -d 'places/65.144.40.106 places/1.0.141.187'

JSON Copy { "places/65.144.40.106" : { "ip" : "65.144.40.106" , "name" : "Museum of History and Industry (MOHAI)" , "category" : "museum" , "ssid" : "MOHAI-Guest" , "latitude" : 47.6275 , "longitude" : -122.3367 } , "places/1.0.141.187" : { "ip" : "1.0.141.187" , "name" : "Blu Monkey Hub and Hotel Chanthaburi" , "category" : "hotel" , "ssid" : "BLU MONKEY" , "latitude" : 12.6385 , "longitude" : 102.0957 } }

Supported Categories

IPinfo Places currently supports 30+ location tags. The table below lists the available categories currently. Please go to our product page for a continuously updated list of places.

Category Description Sample IP airport Airport Wi-Fi networks and terminal infrastructure. 104.0.131.52 aquarium Public aquarium visitor networks. 104.255.2.38 bar_pub Bar and pub guest Wi-Fi and entertainment venue networks. 100.12.1.130 botanical_garden Botanical garden visitor networks. 12.11.77.34 bowling_alley Bowling alley guest Wi-Fi. 104.136.188.194 bus_station Bus terminal networks and public transit hub infrastructure. 107.152.6.170 casino Casino guest networks and gaming facility infrastructure. 100.42.173.114 cinema Movie theater guest Wi-Fi. 100.33.62.82 conference_center Convention centers, exhibition halls, and event venue networks. 100.37.103.126 coworking_space Shared office environments and flexible workspace networks. 104.129.138.194 events_venue Event venue networks, including multipurpose arenas. 100.35.57.118 ferry_station Ferry terminal networks. 100.38.58.132 gallery Art gallery visitor networks. 104.228.237.131 gaming_arcade Gaming arcade networks. 104.10.99.210 golf Golf course clubhouse networks. 100.37.133.113 hotel Hotel guest networks, lobby Wi-Fi, and hospitality infrastructure. 100.0.119.125 landmark_monument Visitor networks at landmarks, monuments, and tourist attractions. 131.247.244.5 library Public library networks and community learning center infrastructure. 100.42.166.242 museum Museum visitor networks and cultural institution Wi-Fi. 103.77.192.157 music_venue Music venue guest networks and concert halls. 100.35.28.106 resort Resort guest networks and destination property infrastructure. 100.2.136.131 skating_rink Skating rink visitor networks. 104.207.216.5 sports_center Sports center networks, fitness facilities, and recreational complexes. 100.0.60.34 stadium Stadium networks and sporting event venues. 100.8.171.163 subway_station Subway and metro station networks. 107.84.152.28 theater Theater guest networks and performing arts venues. 100.1.169.2 theme_park Theme park visitor Wi-Fi and amusement attraction networks. 107.72.178.12 train_station Railway station networks and rail transit hub infrastructure. 107.152.1.54 water_park Water park visitor networks. 107.201.114.131 zoo Zoo visitor networks and wildlife park facilities. 134.204.85.54