IP ASN API Data Copy Page

Available in: IPinfo Lite (Limited), IPinfo Core, IPinfo Plus, and IPinfo Enterprise

Along with detailed ASN information, the paid API tiers provide access to the dedicated ASN API service, which returns information related to the ASN (Autonomous System Number) of the current or queried IP.

In the IPinfo Lite plan, the API will return the ASN, AS Organization name, and AS Domain name.

In the IPinfo Core and IPinfo Plus API tiers, you will have access to the ASN, AS Organization name, AS Domain name, and AS type. IPinfo Plus additionally includes the date the ASN record was last changed. This also includes access to the ASN API service (ASN → ASN Information).

In the IPinfo Enterprise API services, you will have the ASN, AS Organization name, AS Domain name, AS type, and AS route/prefix information for the queried IP address. This also includes access to the ASN API service for ASN Information.

IPinfo Lite

IPinfo Lite returns limited ASN data as part of the broader IP lookup response, including the ASN, AS Organization name, and AS Domain name.

API Schema JSON Copy { "$schema" : "http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#" , "title" : "IPinfo Lite API - ASN Response" , "description" : "Schema for IPinfo Lite - ASN fields in the IP lookup response" , "type" : "object" , "properties" : { "asn" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The Autonomous System Number (ASN) associated with the IP address." , "example" : "AS15169" } , "as_name" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The name of the organization that owns the ASN." , "example" : "Google LLC" } , "as_domain" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The domain name associated with the ASN." , "example" : "google.com" } } }

Field Type Description Example asn string The Autonomous System Number (ASN) associated with the IP address. AS15169 as_name string The name of the organization that owns the ASN. Google LLC as_domain string The domain name associated with the ASN. google.com

Full Response Specific Fields Bash Copy $ curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lite/8.8.8.8?token= $TOKEN $ curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lite/me?token= $TOKEN API Response JSON Copy { "asn" : "AS15169" , "as_name" : "Google LLC" , "as_domain" : "google.com" , }

IPinfo Core

IPinfo Core returns ASN data including the ASN, AS Organization name, AS Domain name, and AS type.

API Schema JSON Copy { "$schema" : "http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#" , "title" : "IPinfo Core API - ASN Response" , "description" : "Schema for IPinfo Core - ASN API response" , "type" : "object" , "properties" : { "asn" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The Autonomous System Number (ASN) associated with the IP address." , "example" : "AS52778" } , "name" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The name of the organization that owns the ASN." , "example" : "SANER TELECOM INFORMATICA LTDA ME" } , "domain" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The domain name associated with the ASN." , "example" : "vilanet.com.br" } , "type" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The type of the ASN, such as isp, business, hosting, or education." , "example" : "isp" } } }

Field Type Description Example asn string The Autonomous System Number (ASN) associated with the IP address. AS52778 name string The name of the organization that owns the ASN. SANER TELECOM INFORMATICA LTDA ME domain string The domain name associated with the ASN. vilanet.com.br type string The type of the ASN, such as isp, business, hosting, or education. isp

Full Response Specific Fields Bash Copy $ curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lookup/177.155.240.88/as?token= $TOKEN $ curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lookup/me/as?token= $TOKEN API Response JSON Copy { "asn" : "AS52778" , "name" : "SANER TELECOM INFORMATICA LTDA ME" , "domain" : "vilanet.com.br" , "type" : "isp" }

IPinfo Plus

IPinfo Plus returns all Core ASN fields plus the date the ASN record was last changed.

API Schema JSON Copy { "$schema" : "http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#" , "title" : "IPinfo Plus API - ASN Response" , "description" : "Schema for IPinfo Plus - ASN API response" , "type" : "object" , "properties" : { "asn" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The Autonomous System Number (ASN) associated with the IP address." , "example" : "AS52778" } , "name" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The name of the organization that owns the ASN." , "example" : "SANER TELECOM INFORMATICA LTDA ME" } , "domain" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The domain name associated with the ASN." , "example" : "vilanet.com.br" } , "type" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The type of the ASN, such as isp, business, hosting, or education." , "example" : "isp" } , "last_changed" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The date when the ASN record was last updated, in ISO 8601 format (YYYY-MM-DD)." , "example" : "2024-06-04" } } }

Field Type Description Example asn string The Autonomous System Number (ASN) associated with the IP address. AS52778 name string The name of the organization that owns the ASN. SANER TELECOM INFORMATICA LTDA ME domain string The domain name associated with the ASN. vilanet.com.br type string The type of the ASN, such as isp, business, hosting, or education. isp last_changed string The date when the ASN record was last updated, in ISO 8601 format (YYYY-MM-DD). 2024-06-04

Full Response Specific Fields Bash Copy $ curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lookup/177.155.240.88/as?token= $TOKEN $ curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lookup/me/as?token= $TOKEN API Response JSON Copy { "asn" : "AS52778" , "name" : "SANER TELECOM INFORMATICA LTDA ME" , "domain" : "vilanet.com.br" , "type" : "isp" , "last_changed" : "2024-06-04" }

IPinfo Enterprise

IPinfo Enterprise returns all Core ASN fields plus the AS route/prefix associated with the queried IP address.

API Schema JSON Copy { "$schema" : "http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#" , "title" : "IPinfo Enterprise API - ASN Response" , "description" : "Schema for IPinfo Enterprise - ASN API response" , "type" : "object" , "properties" : { "asn" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The Autonomous System Number (ASN) associated with the IP address." , "example" : "AS52778" } , "name" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The name of the organization that owns the ASN." , "example" : "SANER TELECOM INFORMATICA LTDA ME" } , "domain" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The domain name associated with the ASN." , "example" : "vilanet.com.br" } , "route" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The IP route or prefix associated with the ASN for the queried IP address, in CIDR notation." , "example" : "177.155.240.0/23" } , "type" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The type of the ASN, such as isp, business, hosting, or education." , "example" : "isp" } } }

Field Type Description Example asn string The Autonomous System Number (ASN) associated with the IP address. AS52778 name string The name of the organization that owns the ASN. SANER TELECOM INFORMATICA LTDA ME domain string The domain name associated with the ASN. vilanet.com.br route string The IP route or prefix associated with the ASN for the queried IP address, in CIDR notation. 177.155.240.0/23 type string The type of the ASN, such as isp, business, hosting, or education. isp

Full Response Specific Fields Bash Copy $ curl https://ipinfo.io/177.155.240.88/asn?token= $TOKEN $ curl https://ipinfo.io/me/asn?token= $TOKEN API Response JSON Copy { "asn" : "AS52778" , "name" : "SANER TELECOM INFORMATICA LTDA ME" , "domain" : "vilanet.com.br" , "route" : "177.155.240.0/23" , "type" : "isp" }

In the paid plans, you also get access to the standalone ASN API service, which provides information on the queried ASN.

Bash Copy curl https://ipinfo.io/AS7922/json?token= $TOKEN

JSON Copy { "asn" : "AS7922" , "name" : "Comcast Cable Communications, LLC" , "country" : "US" , "allocated" : "1997-02-14" , "registry" : "arin" , "domain" : "comcast.com" , "num_ips" : 71224576 , "type" : "isp" , "prefixes" : [ { "netblock" : "104.69.216.0/22" , "id" : "AKAMAI" , "name" : "Akamai Technologies, Inc." , "country" : "US" } , { "netblock" : "104.69.220.0/23" , "id" : "AKAMAI" , "name" : "Akamai Technologies, Inc." , "country" : "US" } ] , "prefixes6" : [ { "netblock" : "2601::/20" , "id" : "COMCAST6NET" , "name" : "Comcast Cable Communications, LLC" , "country" : "US" } , ] }

You can learn more about the ASN API from its documentation page.