IP ASN API Data
Available in: IPinfo Lite (Limited), IPinfo Core, IPinfo Plus, and IPinfo Enterprise
Along with detailed ASN information, the paid API tiers provide access to the dedicated ASN API service, which returns information related to the ASN (Autonomous System Number) of the current or queried IP.
- In the IPinfo Lite plan, the API will return the ASN, AS Organization name, and AS Domain name.
- In the IPinfo Core and IPinfo Plus API tiers, you will have access to the ASN, AS Organization name, AS Domain name, and AS type. IPinfo Plus additionally includes the date the ASN record was last changed. This also includes access to the ASN API service (ASN → ASN Information).
- In the IPinfo Enterprise API services, you will have the ASN, AS Organization name, AS Domain name, AS type, and AS route/prefix information for the queried IP address. This also includes access to the ASN API service for ASN Information.
IPinfo Lite
IPinfo Lite returns limited ASN data as part of the broader IP lookup response, including the ASN, AS Organization name, and AS Domain name.
API Schema
{
"$schema": "http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#",
"title": "IPinfo Lite API - ASN Response",
"description": "Schema for IPinfo Lite - ASN fields in the IP lookup response",
"type": "object",
"properties": {
"asn": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The Autonomous System Number (ASN) associated with the IP address.",
"example": "AS15169"
},
"as_name": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The name of the organization that owns the ASN.",
"example": "Google LLC"
},
"as_domain": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The domain name associated with the ASN.",
"example": "google.com"
}
}
}
|Field
|Type
|Description
|Example
asn
|string
|The Autonomous System Number (ASN) associated with the IP address.
AS15169
as_name
|string
|The name of the organization that owns the ASN.
Google LLC
as_domain
|string
|The domain name associated with the ASN.
google.com
# With token query parameter
$ curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lite/8.8.8.8?token=$TOKEN
$ curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lite/me?token=$TOKEN
API Response
{
//...
"asn": "AS15169",
"as_name": "Google LLC",
"as_domain": "google.com",
//...
}
IPinfo Core
IPinfo Core returns ASN data including the ASN, AS Organization name, AS Domain name, and AS type.
API Schema
{
"$schema": "http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#",
"title": "IPinfo Core API - ASN Response",
"description": "Schema for IPinfo Core - ASN API response",
"type": "object",
"properties": {
"asn": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The Autonomous System Number (ASN) associated with the IP address.",
"example": "AS52778"
},
"name": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The name of the organization that owns the ASN.",
"example": "SANER TELECOM INFORMATICA LTDA ME"
},
"domain": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The domain name associated with the ASN.",
"example": "vilanet.com.br"
},
"type": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The type of the ASN, such as isp, business, hosting, or education.",
"example": "isp"
}
}
}
|Field
|Type
|Description
|Example
asn
|string
|The Autonomous System Number (ASN) associated with the IP address.
AS52778
name
|string
|The name of the organization that owns the ASN.
SANER TELECOM INFORMATICA LTDA ME
domain
|string
|The domain name associated with the ASN.
vilanet.com.br
type
|string
|The type of the ASN, such as isp, business, hosting, or education.
isp
# With token query parameter
$ curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lookup/177.155.240.88/as?token=$TOKEN
$ curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lookup/me/as?token=$TOKEN
API Response
{
"asn": "AS52778",
"name": "SANER TELECOM INFORMATICA LTDA ME",
"domain": "vilanet.com.br",
"type": "isp"
}
IPinfo Plus
IPinfo Plus returns all Core ASN fields plus the date the ASN record was last changed.
API Schema
{
"$schema": "http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#",
"title": "IPinfo Plus API - ASN Response",
"description": "Schema for IPinfo Plus - ASN API response",
"type": "object",
"properties": {
"asn": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The Autonomous System Number (ASN) associated with the IP address.",
"example": "AS52778"
},
"name": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The name of the organization that owns the ASN.",
"example": "SANER TELECOM INFORMATICA LTDA ME"
},
"domain": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The domain name associated with the ASN.",
"example": "vilanet.com.br"
},
"type": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The type of the ASN, such as isp, business, hosting, or education.",
"example": "isp"
},
"last_changed": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The date when the ASN record was last updated, in ISO 8601 format (YYYY-MM-DD).",
"example": "2024-06-04"
}
}
}
|Field
|Type
|Description
|Example
asn
|string
|The Autonomous System Number (ASN) associated with the IP address.
AS52778
name
|string
|The name of the organization that owns the ASN.
SANER TELECOM INFORMATICA LTDA ME
domain
|string
|The domain name associated with the ASN.
vilanet.com.br
type
|string
|The type of the ASN, such as isp, business, hosting, or education.
isp
last_changed
|string
|The date when the ASN record was last updated, in ISO 8601 format (YYYY-MM-DD).
2024-06-04
# With token query parameter
$ curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lookup/177.155.240.88/as?token=$TOKEN
$ curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lookup/me/as?token=$TOKEN
API Response
{
"asn": "AS52778",
"name": "SANER TELECOM INFORMATICA LTDA ME",
"domain": "vilanet.com.br",
"type": "isp",
"last_changed": "2024-06-04"
}
IPinfo Enterprise
IPinfo Enterprise returns all Core ASN fields plus the AS route/prefix associated with the queried IP address.
API Schema
{
"$schema": "http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#",
"title": "IPinfo Enterprise API - ASN Response",
"description": "Schema for IPinfo Enterprise - ASN API response",
"type": "object",
"properties": {
"asn": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The Autonomous System Number (ASN) associated with the IP address.",
"example": "AS52778"
},
"name": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The name of the organization that owns the ASN.",
"example": "SANER TELECOM INFORMATICA LTDA ME"
},
"domain": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The domain name associated with the ASN.",
"example": "vilanet.com.br"
},
"route": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The IP route or prefix associated with the ASN for the queried IP address, in CIDR notation.",
"example": "177.155.240.0/23"
},
"type": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The type of the ASN, such as isp, business, hosting, or education.",
"example": "isp"
}
}
}
|Field
|Type
|Description
|Example
asn
|string
|The Autonomous System Number (ASN) associated with the IP address.
AS52778
name
|string
|The name of the organization that owns the ASN.
SANER TELECOM INFORMATICA LTDA ME
domain
|string
|The domain name associated with the ASN.
vilanet.com.br
route
|string
|The IP route or prefix associated with the ASN for the queried IP address, in CIDR notation.
177.155.240.0/23
type
|string
|The type of the ASN, such as isp, business, hosting, or education.
isp
# With token query parameter
$ curl https://ipinfo.io/177.155.240.88/asn?token=$TOKEN
$ curl https://ipinfo.io/me/asn?token=$TOKEN
API Response
{
"asn": "AS52778",
"name": "SANER TELECOM INFORMATICA LTDA ME",
"domain": "vilanet.com.br",
"route": "177.155.240.0/23",
"type": "isp"
}
In the paid plans, you also get access to the standalone ASN API service, which provides information on the queried ASN.
curl https://ipinfo.io/AS7922/json?token=$TOKEN
{
"asn": "AS7922",
"name": "Comcast Cable Communications, LLC",
"country": "US",
"allocated": "1997-02-14",
"registry": "arin",
"domain": "comcast.com",
"num_ips": 71224576,
"type": "isp",
"prefixes": [
{
"netblock": "104.69.216.0/22",
"id": "AKAMAI",
"name": "Akamai Technologies, Inc.",
"country": "US"
},
{
"netblock": "104.69.220.0/23",
"id": "AKAMAI",
"name": "Akamai Technologies, Inc.",
"country": "US"
}
],
"prefixes6": [
{
"netblock": "2601::/20",
"id": "COMCAST6NET",
"name": "Comcast Cable Communications, LLC",
"country": "US"
},
// ...
]
}
You can learn more about the ASN API from its documentation page.