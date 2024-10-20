Batch Enrichment API
Our
/batch API endpoint allows you to group up to 1,000 IPinfo API requests into a single request. This can significantly speed up the processing of bulk IP lookups, and it is also useful if you want to look up information across our different APIs.
Endpoints
The
/batch API endpoint is available in both the legacy (
ipinfo.io) and updated (
api.ipinfo.io) API services.
For the updated API system the batch API endpoint is available at:
api.ipinfo.io/batch
The default API endpoint (
api.ipinfo.io/batch) inherently supports the
/lookup endpoint to query IP addresses, meaning that you do not have to prefix your IP address with
/lookup. If you want to use
lite,
resproxy, or another API endpoint, please use the URL patterns method described in the next section.
api.ipinfo.io/batch/lite - Explicitly for the
lite API endpoint. When using this API endpoint, you do not need to prefix
lite/ to IP addresses. Lite calls can be added to the legacy API
ipinfo.io/batch requests as well. Please note that the
/lookup API is dedicated to our paid tier API service. Therefore, if you are on the free tier and use the default bulk API endpoint (
api.ipinfo.io/batch), you will encounter an error. For this reason, we recommend our free tier users use:
api.ipinfo.io/batch/lite.
The Bulk or Batch API works identically with the legacy API endpoint (
ipinfo.io) at the following API endpoint:
https://ipinfo.io/batch?token=$TOKEN
URL Patterns
We provide different types of IP data services through various API endpoints like
lite, general IP information lookup (
lookup),
resproxy, etc. Additionally, users may not need the full API response payload; they might only need specific information from the API response, such as
/country,
/city,
asn, etc. To support a diverse set of inputs and outputs, our batch API endpoint supports URL patterns.
115.227.65.62
lookup/71.181.13.80
lite/157.47.66.225
lookup/74.75.228.56/anonymous
lite/23.1.118.150/country_code
resproxy/164.53.56.110
Request Formats
The
/batch endpoint accepts a list of IPs or URL patterns and returns a JSON object with the inputs as keys and the responses as values. The list of IPs can be provided as a newline-separated list of URLs, a space-separated list, or as a JSON array object. Below are examples of each approach, as well as the corresponding content-type headers required.
JSON Array
curl -XPOST --data '["lite/8.8.4.4", "lite/8.8.4.4/country", "8.8.4.4/anonymous", "1.1.1.1"]' \
"api.ipinfo.io/batch?token=$TOKEN"
{
"lite/8.8.4.4/country": "United States",
"lite/8.8.4.4": {
"ip": "8.8.4.4",
"asn": "AS15169",
"as_name": "Google LLC",
"as_domain": "google.com",
"country_code": "US",
"country": "United States",
"continent_code": "NA",
"continent": "North America"
},
"8.8.4.4/anonymous": {
"is_proxy": false,
"is_relay": false,
"is_tor": false,
"is_vpn": false
},
"1.1.1.1": {
"ip": "1.1.1.1",
"hostname": "one.one.one.one",
"geo": {
"city": "Brisbane",
"region": "Queensland",
"region_code": "QLD",
"country": "Australia",
"country_code": "AU",
"continent": "Oceania",
"continent_code": "OC",
"latitude": -27.48159,
"longitude": 153.0175,
"timezone": "Australia/Brisbane",
"postal_code": "4101",
"geoname_id": "2174003",
"radius": 10,
"last_changed": "2024-10-20"
},
"as": {
"asn": "AS13335",
"name": "Cloudflare, Inc.",
"domain": "cloudflare.com",
"type": "hosting",
"last_changed": "2025-03-09"
},
"mobile": {},
"anonymous": {
"is_proxy": false,
"is_relay": false,
"is_tor": false,
"is_vpn": false
},
"is_anonymous": false,
"is_anycast": true,
"is_hosting": true,
"is_mobile": false,
"is_satellite": false
}
}
Newline-Separated List
echo -e "lite/8.8.4.4\nlite/8.8.4.4/country\n8.8.4.4/anonymous\n1.1.1.1" | \
curl -X POST \
--data-binary @- "https://api.ipinfo.io/batch?token=$TOKEN"
{
"lite/8.8.4.4/country": "United States",
"lite/8.8.4.4": {
"ip": "8.8.4.4",
"asn": "AS15169",
"as_name": "Google LLC",
"as_domain": "google.com",
"country_code": "US",
"country": "United States",
"continent_code": "NA",
"continent": "North America"
},
"1.1.1.1": {
"ip": "1.1.1.1",
"hostname": "one.one.one.one",
"geo": {
"city": "Brisbane",
"region": "Queensland",
"region_code": "QLD",
"country": "Australia",
"country_code": "AU",
"continent": "Oceania",
"continent_code": "OC",
"latitude": -27.48159,
"longitude": 153.0175,
"timezone": "Australia/Brisbane",
"postal_code": "4101",
"geoname_id": "2174003",
"radius": 10,
"last_changed": "2024-10-20"
},
"as": {
"asn": "AS13335",
"name": "Cloudflare, Inc.",
"domain": "cloudflare.com",
"type": "hosting",
"last_changed": "2025-03-09"
},
"mobile": {},
"anonymous": {
"is_proxy": false,
"is_relay": false,
"is_tor": false,
"is_vpn": false
},
"is_anonymous": false,
"is_anycast": true,
"is_hosting": true,
"is_mobile": false,
"is_satellite": false
},
"8.8.4.4/anonymous": {
"is_proxy": false,
"is_relay": false,
"is_tor": false,
"is_vpn": false
}
}
Space-Separated List
curl --request POST --url https://api.ipinfo.io/batch?token=$TOKEN \
--header 'Content-Type: text/plain' \
--data 'lite/8.8.4.4 lite/8.8.4.4/country 8.8.4.4/anonymous 1.1.1.1'
{
"lite/8.8.4.4": {
"ip": "8.8.4.4",
"asn": "AS15169",
"as_name": "Google LLC",
"as_domain": "google.com",
"country_code": "US",
"country": "United States",
"continent_code": "NA",
"continent": "North America"
},
"8.8.4.4/anonymous": {
"is_proxy": false,
"is_relay": false,
"is_tor": false,
"is_vpn": false
},
"1.1.1.1": {
"ip": "1.1.1.1",
"hostname": "one.one.one.one",
"geo": {
"city": "Brisbane",
"region": "Queensland",
"region_code": "QLD",
"country": "Australia",
"country_code": "AU",
"continent": "Oceania",
"continent_code": "OC",
"latitude": -27.48159,
"longitude": 153.0175,
"timezone": "Australia/Brisbane",
"postal_code": "4101",
"geoname_id": "2174003",
"radius": 10,
"last_changed": "2024-10-20"
},
"as": {
"asn": "AS13335",
"name": "Cloudflare, Inc.",
"domain": "cloudflare.com",
"type": "hosting",
"last_changed": "2025-03-09"
},
"mobile": {},
"anonymous": {
"is_proxy": false,
"is_relay": false,
"is_tor": false,
"is_vpn": false
},
"is_anonymous": false,
"is_anycast": true,
"is_hosting": true,
"is_mobile": false,
"is_satellite": false
},
"lite/8.8.4.4/country": "United States"
}
IP List from File
$ cat ips.txt
58.155.106.199
102.158.180.80
76.185.163.245
cat ips.txt | curl -XPOST --data-binary @- https://api.ipinfo.io/batch?token=$TOKEN
{
"58.155.106.199": {
"ip": "58.155.106.199",
"geo": {
"city": "Haidian",
"region": "Beijing",
"region_code": "BJ",
"country": "China",
"country_code": "CN",
"continent": "Asia",
"continent_code": "AS",
"latitude": 39.99064,
"longitude": 116.28868,
"timezone": "Asia/Shanghai",
"postal_code": "100000",
"geoname_id": "1809104",
"radius": 100,
"last_changed": "2025-08-03"
},
"as": {
"asn": "AS4538",
"name": "China Education and Research Network Center",
"domain": "cernet.edu.cn",
"type": "education",
"last_changed": "2025-03-09"
},
"mobile": {},
"anonymous": {
"is_proxy": false,
"is_relay": false,
"is_tor": false,
"is_vpn": false
},
"is_anonymous": false,
"is_anycast": false,
"is_hosting": false,
"is_mobile": false,
"is_satellite": false
},
"102.158.180.80": {
"ip": "102.158.180.80",
"geo": {
"city": "Tunis",
"region": "Tunis Governorate",
"region_code": "11",
"country": "Tunisia",
"country_code": "TN",
"continent": "Africa",
"continent_code": "AF",
"latitude": 36.81897,
"longitude": 10.16579,
"timezone": "Africa/Tunis",
"geoname_id": "2464470",
"radius": 50
},
"as": {
"asn": "AS37705",
"name": "TOPNET",
"domain": "topnet.tn",
"type": "isp",
"last_changed": "2025-03-09"
},
"mobile": {},
"anonymous": {
"is_proxy": false,
"is_relay": false,
"is_tor": false,
"is_vpn": false
},
"is_anonymous": false,
"is_anycast": false,
"is_hosting": false,
"is_mobile": false,
"is_satellite": false
},
"76.185.163.245": {
"ip": "76.185.163.245",
"hostname": "syn-076-185-163-245.res.spectrum.com",
"geo": {
"city": "San Antonio",
"region": "Texas",
"region_code": "TX",
"country": "United States",
"country_code": "US",
"continent": "North America",
"continent_code": "NA",
"latitude": 29.4275,
"longitude": -98.4601,
"timezone": "America/Chicago",
"postal_code": "78202",
"dma_code": "641",
"geoname_id": "4726206",
"radius": 10
},
"as": {
"asn": "AS11427",
"name": "Charter Communications Inc",
"domain": "charter.com",
"type": "isp",
"last_changed": "2025-03-09"
},
"mobile": {},
"anonymous": {
"is_proxy": false,
"is_relay": false,
"is_tor": false,
"is_vpn": false
},
"is_anonymous": false,
"is_anycast": false,
"is_hosting": false,
"is_mobile": false,
"is_satellite": false
}
}
Lite Endpoint Option
You can also use the Lite API-based batch enrichment for all these applications.
cat ips.txt | curl -XPOST --data-binary @- https://api.ipinfo.io/batch/lite?token=$TOKEN
{
"76.185.163.245": {
"ip": "76.185.163.245",
"asn": "AS11427",
"as_name": "Charter Communications Inc",
"as_domain": "charter.com",
"country_code": "US",
"country": "United States",
"continent_code": "NA",
"continent": "North America"
},
"102.158.180.80": {
"ip": "102.158.180.80",
"asn": "AS37705",
"as_name": "TOPNET",
"as_domain": "topnet.tn",
"country_code": "TN",
"country": "Tunisia",
"continent_code": "AF",
"continent": "Africa"
},
"58.155.106.199": {
"ip": "58.155.106.199",
"asn": "AS4538",
"as_name": "China Education and Research Network Center",
"as_domain": "cernet.edu.cn",
"country_code": "CN",
"country": "China",
"continent_code": "AS",
"continent": "Asia"
}
}
URL Patterns
$ cat ip_urls.txt
8.8.4.4/anonymous
1.1.1.1
lite/8.8.4.4
lite/8.8.4.4/country
cat ip_urls.txt | curl -XPOST --data-binary @- https://api.ipinfo.io/batch?token=$TOKEN
{
"1.1.1.1": {
"ip": "1.1.1.1",
"hostname": "one.one.one.one",
"geo": {
"city": "Brisbane",
"region": "Queensland",
"region_code": "QLD",
"country": "Australia",
"country_code": "AU",
"continent": "Oceania",
"continent_code": "OC",
"latitude": -27.48159,
"longitude": 153.0175,
"timezone": "Australia/Brisbane",
"postal_code": "4101",
"geoname_id": "2174003",
"radius": 10,
"last_changed": "2024-10-20"
},
"as": {
"asn": "AS13335",
"name": "Cloudflare, Inc.",
"domain": "cloudflare.com",
"type": "hosting",
"last_changed": "2025-03-09"
},
"mobile": {},
"anonymous": {
"is_proxy": false,
"is_relay": false,
"is_tor": false,
"is_vpn": false
},
"is_anonymous": false,
"is_anycast": true,
"is_hosting": true,
"is_mobile": false,
"is_satellite": false
},
"lite/8.8.4.4/country": "United States",
"8.8.4.4/anonymous": {
"is_proxy": false,
"is_relay": false,
"is_tor": false,
"is_vpn": false
},
"lite/8.8.4.4": {
"ip": "8.8.4.4",
"asn": "AS15169",
"as_name": "Google LLC",
"as_domain": "google.com",
"country_code": "US",
"country": "United States",
"continent_code": "NA",
"continent": "North America"
}
}
Filter Option
There is also an optional
filter parameter, which if set will result in any URLs for which there's no response being removed from the response. This can be useful for things like finding hostnames that exist for a range of IPs:
ipinfo → ~ $ echo -e '8.8.8.8/hostname\n8.8.8.9/hostname' | curl -XPOST --data-binary @- "api.ipinfo.io/batch?token=$TOKEN"
{
"8.8.8.9/hostname": null,
"8.8.8.8/hostname": "dns.google"
}
ipinfo → ~ $ echo -e '8.8.8.8/hostname\n8.8.8.9/hostname' | curl -XPOST --data-binary @- "api.ipinfo.io/batch?token=$TOKEN&filter=1"
{
"8.8.8.8/hostname": "dns.google"
}
Note that for the purposes of request volume tracking, the call to
/batch itself isn't counted, but all of the URLs within the call are. So the example above counts as 2 requests, and a single call to
/batch with 100 URLs would count as 100 requests.
The batch endpoint works across all of our APIs. So you can use it with our ASN, IP ranges, and hosted domains endpoints too.