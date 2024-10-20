Batch Enrichment API Copy Page

Our /batch API endpoint allows you to group up to 1,000 IPinfo API requests into a single request. This can significantly speed up the processing of bulk IP lookups, and it is also useful if you want to look up information across our different APIs.

Endpoints

The /batch API endpoint is available in both the legacy ( ipinfo.io ) and updated ( api.ipinfo.io ) API services.

For the updated API system the batch API endpoint is available at:

api.ipinfo.io/batch

The default API endpoint ( api.ipinfo.io/batch ) inherently supports the /lookup endpoint to query IP addresses, meaning that you do not have to prefix your IP address with /lookup . If you want to use lite , resproxy , or another API endpoint, please use the URL patterns method described in the next section.

api.ipinfo.io/batch/lite - Explicitly for the lite API endpoint. When using this API endpoint, you do not need to prefix lite/ to IP addresses. Lite calls can be added to the legacy API ipinfo.io/batch requests as well. Please note that the /lookup API is dedicated to our paid tier API service. Therefore, if you are on the free tier and use the default bulk API endpoint ( api.ipinfo.io/batch ), you will encounter an error. For this reason, we recommend our free tier users use: api.ipinfo.io/batch/lite .

The Bulk or Batch API works identically with the legacy API endpoint ( ipinfo.io ) at the following API endpoint:

https://ipinfo.io/batch?token=$TOKEN

URL Patterns

We provide different types of IP data services through various API endpoints like lite , general IP information lookup ( lookup ), resproxy , etc. Additionally, users may not need the full API response payload; they might only need specific information from the API response, such as /country , /city , asn , etc. To support a diverse set of inputs and outputs, our batch API endpoint supports URL patterns.

TXT Copy 115.227.65.62 lookup/71.181.13.80 lite/157.47.66.225 lookup/74.75.228.56/anonymous lite/23.1.118.150/country_code resproxy/164.53.56.110

Request Formats

The /batch endpoint accepts a list of IPs or URL patterns and returns a JSON object with the inputs as keys and the responses as values. The list of IPs can be provided as a newline-separated list of URLs, a space-separated list, or as a JSON array object. Below are examples of each approach, as well as the corresponding content-type headers required.

JSON Array

Bash Copy curl -XPOST --data '["lite/8.8.4.4", "lite/8.8.4.4/country", "8.8.4.4/anonymous", "1.1.1.1"]' \ "api.ipinfo.io/batch?token= $TOKEN "

JSON Copy { "lite/8.8.4.4/country" : "United States" , "lite/8.8.4.4" : { "ip" : "8.8.4.4" , "asn" : "AS15169" , "as_name" : "Google LLC" , "as_domain" : "google.com" , "country_code" : "US" , "country" : "United States" , "continent_code" : "NA" , "continent" : "North America" } , "8.8.4.4/anonymous" : { "is_proxy" : false , "is_relay" : false , "is_tor" : false , "is_vpn" : false } , "1.1.1.1" : { "ip" : "1.1.1.1" , "hostname" : "one.one.one.one" , "geo" : { "city" : "Brisbane" , "region" : "Queensland" , "region_code" : "QLD" , "country" : "Australia" , "country_code" : "AU" , "continent" : "Oceania" , "continent_code" : "OC" , "latitude" : -27.48159 , "longitude" : 153.0175 , "timezone" : "Australia/Brisbane" , "postal_code" : "4101" , "geoname_id" : "2174003" , "radius" : 10 , "last_changed" : "2024-10-20" } , "as" : { "asn" : "AS13335" , "name" : "Cloudflare, Inc." , "domain" : "cloudflare.com" , "type" : "hosting" , "last_changed" : "2025-03-09" } , "mobile" : { } , "anonymous" : { "is_proxy" : false , "is_relay" : false , "is_tor" : false , "is_vpn" : false } , "is_anonymous" : false , "is_anycast" : true , "is_hosting" : true , "is_mobile" : false , "is_satellite" : false } }

Newline-Separated List

Bash Copy echo -e "lite/8.8.4.4

lite/8.8.4.4/country

8.8.4.4/anonymous

1.1.1.1" | \ curl -X POST \ --data-binary @- "https://api.ipinfo.io/batch?token= $TOKEN "

JSON Copy { "lite/8.8.4.4/country" : "United States" , "lite/8.8.4.4" : { "ip" : "8.8.4.4" , "asn" : "AS15169" , "as_name" : "Google LLC" , "as_domain" : "google.com" , "country_code" : "US" , "country" : "United States" , "continent_code" : "NA" , "continent" : "North America" } , "1.1.1.1" : { "ip" : "1.1.1.1" , "hostname" : "one.one.one.one" , "geo" : { "city" : "Brisbane" , "region" : "Queensland" , "region_code" : "QLD" , "country" : "Australia" , "country_code" : "AU" , "continent" : "Oceania" , "continent_code" : "OC" , "latitude" : -27.48159 , "longitude" : 153.0175 , "timezone" : "Australia/Brisbane" , "postal_code" : "4101" , "geoname_id" : "2174003" , "radius" : 10 , "last_changed" : "2024-10-20" } , "as" : { "asn" : "AS13335" , "name" : "Cloudflare, Inc." , "domain" : "cloudflare.com" , "type" : "hosting" , "last_changed" : "2025-03-09" } , "mobile" : { } , "anonymous" : { "is_proxy" : false , "is_relay" : false , "is_tor" : false , "is_vpn" : false } , "is_anonymous" : false , "is_anycast" : true , "is_hosting" : true , "is_mobile" : false , "is_satellite" : false } , "8.8.4.4/anonymous" : { "is_proxy" : false , "is_relay" : false , "is_tor" : false , "is_vpn" : false } }

Space-Separated List

Bash Copy curl --request POST --url https://api.ipinfo.io/batch?token= $TOKEN \ --header 'Content-Type: text/plain' \ --data 'lite/8.8.4.4 lite/8.8.4.4/country 8.8.4.4/anonymous 1.1.1.1'

JSON Copy { "lite/8.8.4.4" : { "ip" : "8.8.4.4" , "asn" : "AS15169" , "as_name" : "Google LLC" , "as_domain" : "google.com" , "country_code" : "US" , "country" : "United States" , "continent_code" : "NA" , "continent" : "North America" } , "8.8.4.4/anonymous" : { "is_proxy" : false , "is_relay" : false , "is_tor" : false , "is_vpn" : false } , "1.1.1.1" : { "ip" : "1.1.1.1" , "hostname" : "one.one.one.one" , "geo" : { "city" : "Brisbane" , "region" : "Queensland" , "region_code" : "QLD" , "country" : "Australia" , "country_code" : "AU" , "continent" : "Oceania" , "continent_code" : "OC" , "latitude" : -27.48159 , "longitude" : 153.0175 , "timezone" : "Australia/Brisbane" , "postal_code" : "4101" , "geoname_id" : "2174003" , "radius" : 10 , "last_changed" : "2024-10-20" } , "as" : { "asn" : "AS13335" , "name" : "Cloudflare, Inc." , "domain" : "cloudflare.com" , "type" : "hosting" , "last_changed" : "2025-03-09" } , "mobile" : { } , "anonymous" : { "is_proxy" : false , "is_relay" : false , "is_tor" : false , "is_vpn" : false } , "is_anonymous" : false , "is_anycast" : true , "is_hosting" : true , "is_mobile" : false , "is_satellite" : false } , "lite/8.8.4.4/country" : "United States" }

IP List from File

Bash Copy $ cat ips.txt 58.155.106.199 102.158.180.80 76.185.163.245

cat ips.txt | curl -XPOST --data-binary @- https://api.ipinfo.io/batch?token=$TOKEN

JSON Copy { "58.155.106.199" : { "ip" : "58.155.106.199" , "geo" : { "city" : "Haidian" , "region" : "Beijing" , "region_code" : "BJ" , "country" : "China" , "country_code" : "CN" , "continent" : "Asia" , "continent_code" : "AS" , "latitude" : 39.99064 , "longitude" : 116.28868 , "timezone" : "Asia/Shanghai" , "postal_code" : "100000" , "geoname_id" : "1809104" , "radius" : 100 , "last_changed" : "2025-08-03" } , "as" : { "asn" : "AS4538" , "name" : "China Education and Research Network Center" , "domain" : "cernet.edu.cn" , "type" : "education" , "last_changed" : "2025-03-09" } , "mobile" : { } , "anonymous" : { "is_proxy" : false , "is_relay" : false , "is_tor" : false , "is_vpn" : false } , "is_anonymous" : false , "is_anycast" : false , "is_hosting" : false , "is_mobile" : false , "is_satellite" : false } , "102.158.180.80" : { "ip" : "102.158.180.80" , "geo" : { "city" : "Tunis" , "region" : "Tunis Governorate" , "region_code" : "11" , "country" : "Tunisia" , "country_code" : "TN" , "continent" : "Africa" , "continent_code" : "AF" , "latitude" : 36.81897 , "longitude" : 10.16579 , "timezone" : "Africa/Tunis" , "geoname_id" : "2464470" , "radius" : 50 } , "as" : { "asn" : "AS37705" , "name" : "TOPNET" , "domain" : "topnet.tn" , "type" : "isp" , "last_changed" : "2025-03-09" } , "mobile" : { } , "anonymous" : { "is_proxy" : false , "is_relay" : false , "is_tor" : false , "is_vpn" : false } , "is_anonymous" : false , "is_anycast" : false , "is_hosting" : false , "is_mobile" : false , "is_satellite" : false } , "76.185.163.245" : { "ip" : "76.185.163.245" , "hostname" : "syn-076-185-163-245.res.spectrum.com" , "geo" : { "city" : "San Antonio" , "region" : "Texas" , "region_code" : "TX" , "country" : "United States" , "country_code" : "US" , "continent" : "North America" , "continent_code" : "NA" , "latitude" : 29.4275 , "longitude" : -98.4601 , "timezone" : "America/Chicago" , "postal_code" : "78202" , "dma_code" : "641" , "geoname_id" : "4726206" , "radius" : 10 } , "as" : { "asn" : "AS11427" , "name" : "Charter Communications Inc" , "domain" : "charter.com" , "type" : "isp" , "last_changed" : "2025-03-09" } , "mobile" : { } , "anonymous" : { "is_proxy" : false , "is_relay" : false , "is_tor" : false , "is_vpn" : false } , "is_anonymous" : false , "is_anycast" : false , "is_hosting" : false , "is_mobile" : false , "is_satellite" : false } }

Lite Endpoint Option

You can also use the Lite API-based batch enrichment for all these applications.

Bash Copy cat ips.txt | curl -XPOST --data-binary @- https://api.ipinfo.io/batch/lite?token= $TOKEN

JSON Copy { "76.185.163.245" : { "ip" : "76.185.163.245" , "asn" : "AS11427" , "as_name" : "Charter Communications Inc" , "as_domain" : "charter.com" , "country_code" : "US" , "country" : "United States" , "continent_code" : "NA" , "continent" : "North America" } , "102.158.180.80" : { "ip" : "102.158.180.80" , "asn" : "AS37705" , "as_name" : "TOPNET" , "as_domain" : "topnet.tn" , "country_code" : "TN" , "country" : "Tunisia" , "continent_code" : "AF" , "continent" : "Africa" } , "58.155.106.199" : { "ip" : "58.155.106.199" , "asn" : "AS4538" , "as_name" : "China Education and Research Network Center" , "as_domain" : "cernet.edu.cn" , "country_code" : "CN" , "country" : "China" , "continent_code" : "AS" , "continent" : "Asia" } }

URL Patterns

$ cat ip_urls.txt 8.8.4.4/anonymous 1.1.1.1 lite/8.8.4.4 lite/8.8.4.4/country

Bash Copy cat ip_urls.txt | curl -XPOST --data-binary @- https://api.ipinfo.io/batch?token= $TOKEN

JSON Copy { "1.1.1.1" : { "ip" : "1.1.1.1" , "hostname" : "one.one.one.one" , "geo" : { "city" : "Brisbane" , "region" : "Queensland" , "region_code" : "QLD" , "country" : "Australia" , "country_code" : "AU" , "continent" : "Oceania" , "continent_code" : "OC" , "latitude" : -27.48159 , "longitude" : 153.0175 , "timezone" : "Australia/Brisbane" , "postal_code" : "4101" , "geoname_id" : "2174003" , "radius" : 10 , "last_changed" : "2024-10-20" } , "as" : { "asn" : "AS13335" , "name" : "Cloudflare, Inc." , "domain" : "cloudflare.com" , "type" : "hosting" , "last_changed" : "2025-03-09" } , "mobile" : { } , "anonymous" : { "is_proxy" : false , "is_relay" : false , "is_tor" : false , "is_vpn" : false } , "is_anonymous" : false , "is_anycast" : true , "is_hosting" : true , "is_mobile" : false , "is_satellite" : false } , "lite/8.8.4.4/country" : "United States" , "8.8.4.4/anonymous" : { "is_proxy" : false , "is_relay" : false , "is_tor" : false , "is_vpn" : false } , "lite/8.8.4.4" : { "ip" : "8.8.4.4" , "asn" : "AS15169" , "as_name" : "Google LLC" , "as_domain" : "google.com" , "country_code" : "US" , "country" : "United States" , "continent_code" : "NA" , "continent" : "North America" } }

Filter Option

There is also an optional filter parameter, which if set will result in any URLs for which there's no response being removed from the response. This can be useful for things like finding hostnames that exist for a range of IPs:

Bash Copy ipinfo → ~ $ echo -e '8.8.8.8/hostname

8.8.8.9/hostname' | curl -XPOST --data-binary @- "api.ipinfo.io/batch?token= $TOKEN " { "8.8.8.9/hostname" : null, "8.8.8.8/hostname" : "dns.google" } ipinfo → ~ $ echo -e '8.8.8.8/hostname

8.8.8.9/hostname' | curl -XPOST --data-binary @- "api.ipinfo.io/batch?token= $TOKEN &filter=1" { "8.8.8.8/hostname" : "dns.google" }

Note that for the purposes of request volume tracking, the call to /batch itself isn't counted, but all of the URLs within the call are. So the example above counts as 2 requests, and a single call to /batch with 100 URLs would count as 100 requests.

The batch endpoint works across all of our APIs. So you can use it with our ASN, IP ranges, and hosted domains endpoints too.