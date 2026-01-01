IPinfo CLI Copy Page

The IPinfo CLI is the official command-line toolkit for querying and processing IP intelligence data from IPinfo.

It supports:

Single IP and ASN lookups

Bulk enrichment from files, CIDRs, ranges, and stdin

Summaries and map visualizations

Quota and account workflows

A suite of standalone IP processing binaries

Install

Choose one of the common installation methods:

Bash Copy brew install ipinfo-cli echo "deb [trusted=yes] https://ppa.ipinfo.net/ /" | sudo tee "/etc/apt/sources.list.d/ipinfo.ppa.list" sudo apt update sudo apt install ipinfo docker run -- rm -it ipinfo/ipinfo:3.3.1

For full platform coverage and package variants, see the CLI repository README.

Quick Start

1. Authenticate

Bash Copy ipinfo init

Notes:

A token is required for bulk lookup and some advanced APIs.

Without a token, data is limited and some commands are blocked.

2. Look up one IP

Bash Copy ipinfo 8.8.8.8

3. Bulk enrich from a file

Bash Copy cat ips.txt | ipinfo bulk -j > enriched.json

4. Inspect request quota

Bash Copy ipinfo quota

Command Routing Behavior

The CLI auto-detects certain inputs before checking explicit subcommands:

IP string: routes to IP lookup ASN string: routes to ASN lookup Domain-like string: routes to domain lookup Otherwise: explicit command handling

Practical implication:

Use explicit subcommands in production scripts to avoid ambiguity.

Prefer ipinfo bulk ... over relying on implicit stdin mode when reliability matters.

Command Reference

This section lists the commands exposed by the CLI and the options that matter for real usage.

Common Flags

Many lookup-style commands share these options:

--token , -t : use a token for this command only

, : use a token for this command only --nocache : bypass the local BoltDB cache

: bypass the local BoltDB cache --help , -h : show help

, : show help --nocolor : disable color output where applicable

: disable color output where applicable --field , -f : limit output to selected fields on lookup commands

, : limit output to selected fields on lookup commands --json , -j : JSON output

, : JSON output --csv , -c : CSV output where supported

, : CSV output where supported --yaml , -y : YAML output where supported

, : YAML output where supported --pretty , -p : human-readable pretty output where supported

Lookup Commands

Command Description Key Options ipinfo <ip> Look up a single IP address. --token , --nocache , --field , --pretty , --json , --csv , --yaml , --nocolor , --help ipinfo myip Look up the current public IP address. All single-IP lookup flags plus --ipv6 , -6 ipinfo <domain> Resolve a domain and look up the first returned IP. Same options as single-IP lookup ipinfo AS123 Look up a single ASN. --token , --nocache , --field , --json , --yaml , --nocolor , --help ipinfo bulk <sources...> Bulk-enrich IPs from args, ranges, CIDRs, files, or stdin. --token , --nocache , --field , --json , --csv , --yaml , --nocolor , --help ipinfo asn bulk <sources...> Bulk-enrich ASNs from args, files, or stdin. --token , --nocache , --field , --json , --yaml , --help

Analytics and Visualization Commands

Command Description Key Options ipinfo summarize <sources...> Summarize countries, orgs, privacy traits, routes, and ASNs across a set of IPs. --token , --pretty , --json , --yaml , --nocolor , --help ipinfo map <sources...> Generate a report URL for mapped IP locations and optionally open it in the browser. --no-browser , --help ipinfo quota Show account usage and request limits. --detailed , -d , --help

Account and Environment Commands

Command Description Key Options ipinfo init [token] Log in interactively or save a token directly. --token , -t , --no-check , --help ipinfo logout Remove the saved token from config. --help ipinfo config <key>=<value>... Update local config values. --help ipinfo cache clear Clear the local cache database. --help ipinfo completion install Install shell completions automatically. --help ipinfo completion bash Print the Bash completion script. --help ipinfo completion zsh Print the Zsh completion script. --help ipinfo completion fish Print the Fish completion script. --help ipinfo version Print the CLI version. No additional options

Download Command

Command Description Key Options ipinfo download <database> [output] Download free IPinfo databases and verify the SHA256 checksum. Supported databases: asn , country , country-asn . --token , -t , --format , -f ( mmdb , csv , json ), --compress , -c , --help

Text and Range Utility Commands

These commands are available through the main ipinfo binary and are also shipped as standalone binaries.

Command Description Options ipinfo grepip Extract IPs, CIDRs, or ranges from text or files. --only-matching , -o , --include-cidrs , --include-ranges , --cidrs-only , --ranges-only , --no-filename , --no-recurse , --ipv4 , -4 , --ipv6 , -6 , --exclude-reserved , -x , --nocolor , --help ipinfo grepdomain Extract domains from text or files. --only-matching , -o , --no-filename , --no-recurse , --no-punycode , -n , --nocolor , --help ipinfo matchip Find overlaps between one or more IP expressions and one or more sources. --expression , -e (repeatable), --help ipinfo prips Expand CIDRs or ranges into individual IPs. --help ipinfo cidr2ip Convert CIDRs to individual IPs. --help ipinfo cidr2range Convert CIDRs to start-end IP ranges. --help ipinfo range2cidr Convert ranges to one or more CIDRs. --help ipinfo range2ip Convert ranges to individual IPs. --help ipinfo splitcidr <cidr> <split> Split a larger CIDR into smaller CIDRs. --help ipinfo randip Generate random IP addresses. --num , -n , --ipv4 , -4 , --ipv6 , -6 , --start , -s , --end , -e , --exclude-reserved , -x , --unique , -u , --help

tool Subcommands

The tool group contains IP arithmetic, inspection, and normalization helpers.

Subcommand Description Options ipinfo tool aggregate Aggregate IPs, ranges, and CIDRs efficiently. --quiet , -q , --help ipinfo tool next Print the next IP for each input IP. --quiet , -q , --help ipinfo tool prev Print the previous IP for each input IP. --quiet , -q , --help ipinfo tool lower Print the lower/start IP for each CIDR, range, or IP. --quiet , -q , --help ipinfo tool upper Print the upper/end IP for each CIDR, range, or IP. --quiet , -q , --help ipinfo tool is_v4 Report whether each input is IPv4. --quiet , -q , --help ipinfo tool is_v6 Report whether each input is IPv6. --quiet , -q , --help ipinfo tool is_valid Report whether an IP is valid. --help ipinfo tool is_one_ip Check whether a CIDR or range represents exactly one IP. --quiet , -q , --help ipinfo tool is_v4in6 Check whether an IP is IPv4-mapped IPv6. --help ipinfo tool is_loopback Check whether an IP is loopback. --quiet , -q , --help ipinfo tool is_multicast Check whether an IP is multicast. --quiet , -q , --help ipinfo tool is_unspecified Check whether an IP is unspecified. --quiet , -q , --help ipinfo tool is_global_unicast Check whether an IP is global unicast. --quiet , -q , --help ipinfo tool is_link_local_unicast Check whether an IP is link-local unicast. --quiet , -q , --help ipinfo tool is_link_local_multicast Check whether an IP is link-local multicast. --quiet , -q , --help ipinfo tool is_interface_local_multicast Check whether an IP is interface-local multicast. --quiet , -q , --help ipinfo tool ip2n Convert an IPv4 or IPv6 address to decimal. --help ipinfo tool n2ip Evaluate a number expression and convert to IPv4 or IPv6. --help ipinfo tool n2ip6 Evaluate a number expression and convert to IPv6. --help ipinfo tool unmap Remove any IPv4-mapped IPv6 wrapper from an IP. --help

tool prefix Subcommands

Subcommand Description Options ipinfo tool prefix addr <cidr> Return the base IP address of a prefix. --help ipinfo tool prefix bits <cidr> Return the prefix length, or -1 if invalid. --help ipinfo tool prefix masked <cidr> Return the canonical masked form of a prefix. --help ipinfo tool prefix is_valid <cidr> Report whether a prefix is valid. --help

mmdb Subcommands

Subcommand Description Options ipinfo mmdb read <input> <mmdb> Read MMDB data for IPs, ranges, CIDRs, files, or stdin. --format , -f ( json , json-compact , json-pretty , tsv , csv ), --nocolor , --help ipinfo mmdb import [input] [output] Import CSV, TSV, or JSON data into an MMDB file. --in , -i , --out , -o , --csv , -c , --tsv , -t , --json , -j , --fields , -f , --fields-from-header , --range-multicol , --joinkey-col , --no-fields , --no-network , --ip , --size , -s , --merge , -m , --ignore-empty-values , --disallow-reserved , --alias-6to4 , --disable-metadata-pointers , --help ipinfo mmdb export <mmdb> [out] Export an MMDB file to CSV, TSV, or JSON. --out , -o , --format , -f , --no-header , --help ipinfo mmdb diff <old> <new> Show subnet and/or record differences between two MMDB files. --subnets , -s , --records , -r , --help ipinfo mmdb metadata <mmdb> Print MMDB metadata. --format , -f ( pretty , json ), --nocolor , --help ipinfo mmdb verify <mmdb> Verify that an MMDB file is valid and not corrupted. --help

Input Sources and Output Modes

Input Sources

Most multi-item commands support these input forms:

Direct arguments: ipinfo bulk 8.8.8.8 1.1.1.1

CIDRs: ipinfo bulk 8.8.8.0/24

Ranges: ipinfo bulk 8.8.8.0-8.8.8.255

File paths: ipinfo bulk ips.txt

stdin: cat ips.txt | ipinfo bulk

Output Formats

Pretty: human-readable (default for single IP command)

JSON: structured output

CSV: tabular output

YAML: YAML output

Common flags:

-j or --json

or -c or --csv

or -y or --yaml

or -f or --field to return only specific fields

Example:

Bash Copy ipinfo 8.8.8.8 -f hostname,asn.name -j

Caching Behavior

The CLI uses a local database for caching by default.

Cache file is stored under the user config directory ( ~/.config/ipinfo on Linux/macOS).

on Linux/macOS). Cache can speed repeated lookups.

Old cache can appear stale if you expect fresh results.

Controls:

Disable per call: --nocache

Clear cache: ipinfo cache clear

Toggle cache globally: ipinfo config cache=enable or ipinfo config cache=disable

Reliability Rules for Batch Enrichment

Use these rules for stable automation:

Always use explicit command and format flags in scripts. Always write results to a file explicitly ( > output.json ). Always verify output record count after completion. If freshness matters, use --nocache or clear cache first. Use field filtering only when your downstream expects partial records.

Suggested pattern:

Bash Copy cat ips.txt \ | ipinfo bulk --nocache -j \ > enriched.json jq 'length' enriched.json

Common Failure Modes and Fixes

Symptom Likely Cause Fix bulk lookups require a token Not authenticated Run ipinfo init or pass --token Empty or short bulk output Invalid/private inputs, or wrong source passed Validate input list and source path, then retry Output seems stale Local cache serving old values Use --nocache or ipinfo cache clear Wrong format in output file Missing explicit format flag Add -j , -c , or -y explicitly Command appears to hang Waiting on stdin Use explicit file argument or provide piped input Old output remains in file File not overwritten in command flow Use > to overwrite target file and verify with line count

Notes