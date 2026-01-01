IPinfo - Comprehensive IP address data, IP geolocation API and database

IPinfo CLI

The IPinfo CLI is the official command-line toolkit for querying and processing IP intelligence data from IPinfo.

It supports:

  • Single IP and ASN lookups
  • Bulk enrichment from files, CIDRs, ranges, and stdin
  • Summaries and map visualizations
  • Quota and account workflows
  • A suite of standalone IP processing binaries

Install

Choose one of the common installation methods:

Bash
# macOS
brew install ipinfo-cli

# Ubuntu PPA

echo "deb [trusted=yes] https://ppa.ipinfo.net/ /" | sudo tee "/etc/apt/sources.list.d/ipinfo.ppa.list"
sudo apt update
sudo apt install ipinfo

# Docker
docker run --rm -it ipinfo/ipinfo:3.3.1

For full platform coverage and package variants, see the CLI repository README.

Quick Start

1. Authenticate

Bash
ipinfo init

Notes:

  • A token is required for bulk lookup and some advanced APIs.
  • Without a token, data is limited and some commands are blocked.

2. Look up one IP

Bash
ipinfo 8.8.8.8

3. Bulk enrich from a file

Bash
cat ips.txt | ipinfo bulk -j > enriched.json

4. Inspect request quota

Bash
ipinfo quota

Command Routing Behavior

The CLI auto-detects certain inputs before checking explicit subcommands:

  1. IP string: routes to IP lookup
  2. ASN string: routes to ASN lookup
  3. Domain-like string: routes to domain lookup
  4. Otherwise: explicit command handling

Practical implication:

  • Use explicit subcommands in production scripts to avoid ambiguity.
  • Prefer ipinfo bulk ... over relying on implicit stdin mode when reliability matters.

Command Reference

This section lists the commands exposed by the CLI and the options that matter for real usage.

Common Flags

Many lookup-style commands share these options:

  • --token, -t: use a token for this command only
  • --nocache: bypass the local BoltDB cache
  • --help, -h: show help
  • --nocolor: disable color output where applicable
  • --field, -f: limit output to selected fields on lookup commands
  • --json, -j: JSON output
  • --csv, -c: CSV output where supported
  • --yaml, -y: YAML output where supported
  • --pretty, -p: human-readable pretty output where supported

Lookup Commands

CommandDescriptionKey Options
ipinfo <ip>Look up a single IP address.--token, --nocache, --field, --pretty, --json, --csv, --yaml, --nocolor, --help
ipinfo myipLook up the current public IP address.All single-IP lookup flags plus --ipv6, -6
ipinfo <domain>Resolve a domain and look up the first returned IP.Same options as single-IP lookup
ipinfo AS123Look up a single ASN.--token, --nocache, --field, --json, --yaml, --nocolor, --help
ipinfo bulk <sources...>Bulk-enrich IPs from args, ranges, CIDRs, files, or stdin.--token, --nocache, --field, --json, --csv, --yaml, --nocolor, --help
ipinfo asn bulk <sources...>Bulk-enrich ASNs from args, files, or stdin.--token, --nocache, --field, --json, --yaml, --help

Analytics and Visualization Commands

CommandDescriptionKey Options
ipinfo summarize <sources...>Summarize countries, orgs, privacy traits, routes, and ASNs across a set of IPs.--token, --pretty, --json, --yaml, --nocolor, --help
ipinfo map <sources...>Generate a report URL for mapped IP locations and optionally open it in the browser.--no-browser, --help
ipinfo quotaShow account usage and request limits.--detailed, -d, --help

Account and Environment Commands

CommandDescriptionKey Options
ipinfo init [token]Log in interactively or save a token directly.--token, -t, --no-check, --help
ipinfo logoutRemove the saved token from config.--help
ipinfo config <key>=<value>...Update local config values.--help
ipinfo cache clearClear the local cache database.--help
ipinfo completion installInstall shell completions automatically.--help
ipinfo completion bashPrint the Bash completion script.--help
ipinfo completion zshPrint the Zsh completion script.--help
ipinfo completion fishPrint the Fish completion script.--help
ipinfo versionPrint the CLI version.No additional options

Download Command

CommandDescriptionKey Options
ipinfo download <database> [output]Download free IPinfo databases and verify the SHA256 checksum. Supported databases: asn, country, country-asn.--token, -t, --format, -f (mmdb, csv, json), --compress, -c, --help

Text and Range Utility Commands

These commands are available through the main ipinfo binary and are also shipped as standalone binaries.

CommandDescriptionOptions
ipinfo grepipExtract IPs, CIDRs, or ranges from text or files.--only-matching, -o, --include-cidrs, --include-ranges, --cidrs-only, --ranges-only, --no-filename, --no-recurse, --ipv4, -4, --ipv6, -6, --exclude-reserved, -x, --nocolor, --help
ipinfo grepdomainExtract domains from text or files.--only-matching, -o, --no-filename, --no-recurse, --no-punycode, -n, --nocolor, --help
ipinfo matchipFind overlaps between one or more IP expressions and one or more sources.--expression, -e (repeatable), --help
ipinfo pripsExpand CIDRs or ranges into individual IPs.--help
ipinfo cidr2ipConvert CIDRs to individual IPs.--help
ipinfo cidr2rangeConvert CIDRs to start-end IP ranges.--help
ipinfo range2cidrConvert ranges to one or more CIDRs.--help
ipinfo range2ipConvert ranges to individual IPs.--help
ipinfo splitcidr <cidr> <split>Split a larger CIDR into smaller CIDRs.--help
ipinfo randipGenerate random IP addresses.--num, -n, --ipv4, -4, --ipv6, -6, --start, -s, --end, -e, --exclude-reserved, -x, --unique, -u, --help

tool Subcommands

The tool group contains IP arithmetic, inspection, and normalization helpers.

SubcommandDescriptionOptions
ipinfo tool aggregateAggregate IPs, ranges, and CIDRs efficiently.--quiet, -q, --help
ipinfo tool nextPrint the next IP for each input IP.--quiet, -q, --help
ipinfo tool prevPrint the previous IP for each input IP.--quiet, -q, --help
ipinfo tool lowerPrint the lower/start IP for each CIDR, range, or IP.--quiet, -q, --help
ipinfo tool upperPrint the upper/end IP for each CIDR, range, or IP.--quiet, -q, --help
ipinfo tool is_v4Report whether each input is IPv4.--quiet, -q, --help
ipinfo tool is_v6Report whether each input is IPv6.--quiet, -q, --help
ipinfo tool is_validReport whether an IP is valid.--help
ipinfo tool is_one_ipCheck whether a CIDR or range represents exactly one IP.--quiet, -q, --help
ipinfo tool is_v4in6Check whether an IP is IPv4-mapped IPv6.--help
ipinfo tool is_loopbackCheck whether an IP is loopback.--quiet, -q, --help
ipinfo tool is_multicastCheck whether an IP is multicast.--quiet, -q, --help
ipinfo tool is_unspecifiedCheck whether an IP is unspecified.--quiet, -q, --help
ipinfo tool is_global_unicastCheck whether an IP is global unicast.--quiet, -q, --help
ipinfo tool is_link_local_unicastCheck whether an IP is link-local unicast.--quiet, -q, --help
ipinfo tool is_link_local_multicastCheck whether an IP is link-local multicast.--quiet, -q, --help
ipinfo tool is_interface_local_multicastCheck whether an IP is interface-local multicast.--quiet, -q, --help
ipinfo tool ip2nConvert an IPv4 or IPv6 address to decimal.--help
ipinfo tool n2ipEvaluate a number expression and convert to IPv4 or IPv6.--help
ipinfo tool n2ip6Evaluate a number expression and convert to IPv6.--help
ipinfo tool unmapRemove any IPv4-mapped IPv6 wrapper from an IP.--help

tool prefix Subcommands

SubcommandDescriptionOptions
ipinfo tool prefix addr <cidr>Return the base IP address of a prefix.--help
ipinfo tool prefix bits <cidr>Return the prefix length, or -1 if invalid.--help
ipinfo tool prefix masked <cidr>Return the canonical masked form of a prefix.--help
ipinfo tool prefix is_valid <cidr>Report whether a prefix is valid.--help

mmdb Subcommands

SubcommandDescriptionOptions
ipinfo mmdb read <input> <mmdb>Read MMDB data for IPs, ranges, CIDRs, files, or stdin.--format, -f (json, json-compact, json-pretty, tsv, csv), --nocolor, --help
ipinfo mmdb import [input] [output]Import CSV, TSV, or JSON data into an MMDB file.--in, -i, --out, -o, --csv, -c, --tsv, -t, --json, -j, --fields, -f, --fields-from-header, --range-multicol, --joinkey-col, --no-fields, --no-network, --ip, --size, -s, --merge, -m, --ignore-empty-values, --disallow-reserved, --alias-6to4, --disable-metadata-pointers, --help
ipinfo mmdb export <mmdb> [out]Export an MMDB file to CSV, TSV, or JSON.--out, -o, --format, -f, --no-header, --help
ipinfo mmdb diff <old> <new>Show subnet and/or record differences between two MMDB files.--subnets, -s, --records, -r, --help
ipinfo mmdb metadata <mmdb>Print MMDB metadata.--format, -f (pretty, json), --nocolor, --help
ipinfo mmdb verify <mmdb>Verify that an MMDB file is valid and not corrupted.--help

Input Sources and Output Modes

Input Sources

Most multi-item commands support these input forms:

  • Direct arguments: ipinfo bulk 8.8.8.8 1.1.1.1
  • CIDRs: ipinfo bulk 8.8.8.0/24
  • Ranges: ipinfo bulk 8.8.8.0-8.8.8.255
  • File paths: ipinfo bulk ips.txt
  • stdin: cat ips.txt | ipinfo bulk

Output Formats

  • Pretty: human-readable (default for single IP command)
  • JSON: structured output
  • CSV: tabular output
  • YAML: YAML output

Common flags:

  • -j or --json
  • -c or --csv
  • -y or --yaml
  • -f or --field to return only specific fields

Example:

Bash
ipinfo 8.8.8.8 -f hostname,asn.name -j

Caching Behavior

The CLI uses a local database for caching by default.

  • Cache file is stored under the user config directory (~/.config/ipinfo on Linux/macOS).
  • Cache can speed repeated lookups.
  • Old cache can appear stale if you expect fresh results.

Controls:

  • Disable per call: --nocache
  • Clear cache: ipinfo cache clear
  • Toggle cache globally: ipinfo config cache=enable or ipinfo config cache=disable

Reliability Rules for Batch Enrichment

Use these rules for stable automation:

  1. Always use explicit command and format flags in scripts.
  2. Always write results to a file explicitly (> output.json).
  3. Always verify output record count after completion.
  4. If freshness matters, use --nocache or clear cache first.
  5. Use field filtering only when your downstream expects partial records.

Suggested pattern:

Bash
cat ips.txt \
  | ipinfo bulk --nocache -j \
  > enriched.json

jq 'length' enriched.json

Common Failure Modes and Fixes

SymptomLikely CauseFix
bulk lookups require a tokenNot authenticatedRun ipinfo init or pass --token
Empty or short bulk outputInvalid/private inputs, or wrong source passedValidate input list and source path, then retry
Output seems staleLocal cache serving old valuesUse --nocache or ipinfo cache clear
Wrong format in output fileMissing explicit format flagAdd -j, -c, or -y explicitly
Command appears to hangWaiting on stdinUse explicit file argument or provide piped input
Old output remains in fileFile not overwritten in command flowUse > to overwrite target file and verify with line count

Notes

  • The CLI respects NO_COLOR or --nocolor for non-colored output.
  • Auto-completion is available via ipinfo completion install.
  • Standalone binaries follow the same distribution channels as the main CLI.
Was this page helpful?