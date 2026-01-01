IPinfo CLI
The IPinfo CLI is the official command-line toolkit for querying and processing IP intelligence data from IPinfo.
It supports:
- Single IP and ASN lookups
- Bulk enrichment from files, CIDRs, ranges, and stdin
- Summaries and map visualizations
- Quota and account workflows
- A suite of standalone IP processing binaries
Install
Choose one of the common installation methods:
# macOS
brew install ipinfo-cli
# Ubuntu PPA
echo "deb [trusted=yes] https://ppa.ipinfo.net/ /" | sudo tee "/etc/apt/sources.list.d/ipinfo.ppa.list"
sudo apt update
sudo apt install ipinfo
# Docker
docker run --rm -it ipinfo/ipinfo:3.3.1
For full platform coverage and package variants, see the CLI repository README.
Quick Start
1. Authenticate
ipinfo init
Notes:
- A token is required for bulk lookup and some advanced APIs.
- Without a token, data is limited and some commands are blocked.
2. Look up one IP
ipinfo 8.8.8.8
3. Bulk enrich from a file
cat ips.txt | ipinfo bulk -j > enriched.json
4. Inspect request quota
ipinfo quota
Command Routing Behavior
The CLI auto-detects certain inputs before checking explicit subcommands:
- IP string: routes to IP lookup
- ASN string: routes to ASN lookup
- Domain-like string: routes to domain lookup
- Otherwise: explicit command handling
Practical implication:
- Use explicit subcommands in production scripts to avoid ambiguity.
- Prefer
ipinfo bulk ...over relying on implicit stdin mode when reliability matters.
Command Reference
This section lists the commands exposed by the CLI and the options that matter for real usage.
Common Flags
Many lookup-style commands share these options:
--token,
-t: use a token for this command only
--nocache: bypass the local BoltDB cache
--help,
-h: show help
--nocolor: disable color output where applicable
--field,
-f: limit output to selected fields on lookup commands
--json,
-j: JSON output
--csv,
-c: CSV output where supported
--yaml,
-y: YAML output where supported
--pretty,
-p: human-readable pretty output where supported
Lookup Commands
|Command
|Description
|Key Options
ipinfo <ip>
|Look up a single IP address.
--token,
--nocache,
--field,
--pretty,
--json,
--csv,
--yaml,
--nocolor,
--help
ipinfo myip
|Look up the current public IP address.
|All single-IP lookup flags plus
--ipv6,
-6
ipinfo <domain>
|Resolve a domain and look up the first returned IP.
|Same options as single-IP lookup
ipinfo AS123
|Look up a single ASN.
--token,
--nocache,
--field,
--json,
--yaml,
--nocolor,
--help
ipinfo bulk <sources...>
|Bulk-enrich IPs from args, ranges, CIDRs, files, or stdin.
--token,
--nocache,
--field,
--json,
--csv,
--yaml,
--nocolor,
--help
ipinfo asn bulk <sources...>
|Bulk-enrich ASNs from args, files, or stdin.
--token,
--nocache,
--field,
--json,
--yaml,
--help
Analytics and Visualization Commands
|Command
|Description
|Key Options
ipinfo summarize <sources...>
|Summarize countries, orgs, privacy traits, routes, and ASNs across a set of IPs.
--token,
--pretty,
--json,
--yaml,
--nocolor,
--help
ipinfo map <sources...>
|Generate a report URL for mapped IP locations and optionally open it in the browser.
--no-browser,
--help
ipinfo quota
|Show account usage and request limits.
--detailed,
-d,
--help
Account and Environment Commands
|Command
|Description
|Key Options
ipinfo init [token]
|Log in interactively or save a token directly.
--token,
-t,
--no-check,
--help
ipinfo logout
|Remove the saved token from config.
--help
ipinfo config <key>=<value>...
|Update local config values.
--help
ipinfo cache clear
|Clear the local cache database.
--help
ipinfo completion install
|Install shell completions automatically.
--help
ipinfo completion bash
|Print the Bash completion script.
--help
ipinfo completion zsh
|Print the Zsh completion script.
--help
ipinfo completion fish
|Print the Fish completion script.
--help
ipinfo version
|Print the CLI version.
|No additional options
Download Command
|Command
|Description
|Key Options
ipinfo download <database> [output]
|Download free IPinfo databases and verify the SHA256 checksum. Supported databases:
asn,
country,
country-asn.
--token,
-t,
--format,
-f (
mmdb,
csv,
json),
--compress,
-c,
--help
Text and Range Utility Commands
These commands are available through the main
ipinfo binary and are also shipped as standalone binaries.
|Command
|Description
|Options
ipinfo grepip
|Extract IPs, CIDRs, or ranges from text or files.
--only-matching,
-o,
--include-cidrs,
--include-ranges,
--cidrs-only,
--ranges-only,
--no-filename,
--no-recurse,
--ipv4,
-4,
--ipv6,
-6,
--exclude-reserved,
-x,
--nocolor,
--help
ipinfo grepdomain
|Extract domains from text or files.
--only-matching,
-o,
--no-filename,
--no-recurse,
--no-punycode,
-n,
--nocolor,
--help
ipinfo matchip
|Find overlaps between one or more IP expressions and one or more sources.
--expression,
-e (repeatable),
--help
ipinfo prips
|Expand CIDRs or ranges into individual IPs.
--help
ipinfo cidr2ip
|Convert CIDRs to individual IPs.
--help
ipinfo cidr2range
|Convert CIDRs to start-end IP ranges.
--help
ipinfo range2cidr
|Convert ranges to one or more CIDRs.
--help
ipinfo range2ip
|Convert ranges to individual IPs.
--help
ipinfo splitcidr <cidr> <split>
|Split a larger CIDR into smaller CIDRs.
--help
ipinfo randip
|Generate random IP addresses.
--num,
-n,
--ipv4,
-4,
--ipv6,
-6,
--start,
-s,
--end,
-e,
--exclude-reserved,
-x,
--unique,
-u,
--help
tool Subcommands
The
tool group contains IP arithmetic, inspection, and normalization helpers.
|Subcommand
|Description
|Options
ipinfo tool aggregate
|Aggregate IPs, ranges, and CIDRs efficiently.
--quiet,
-q,
--help
ipinfo tool next
|Print the next IP for each input IP.
--quiet,
-q,
--help
ipinfo tool prev
|Print the previous IP for each input IP.
--quiet,
-q,
--help
ipinfo tool lower
|Print the lower/start IP for each CIDR, range, or IP.
--quiet,
-q,
--help
ipinfo tool upper
|Print the upper/end IP for each CIDR, range, or IP.
--quiet,
-q,
--help
ipinfo tool is_v4
|Report whether each input is IPv4.
--quiet,
-q,
--help
ipinfo tool is_v6
|Report whether each input is IPv6.
--quiet,
-q,
--help
ipinfo tool is_valid
|Report whether an IP is valid.
--help
ipinfo tool is_one_ip
|Check whether a CIDR or range represents exactly one IP.
--quiet,
-q,
--help
ipinfo tool is_v4in6
|Check whether an IP is IPv4-mapped IPv6.
--help
ipinfo tool is_loopback
|Check whether an IP is loopback.
--quiet,
-q,
--help
ipinfo tool is_multicast
|Check whether an IP is multicast.
--quiet,
-q,
--help
ipinfo tool is_unspecified
|Check whether an IP is unspecified.
--quiet,
-q,
--help
ipinfo tool is_global_unicast
|Check whether an IP is global unicast.
--quiet,
-q,
--help
ipinfo tool is_link_local_unicast
|Check whether an IP is link-local unicast.
--quiet,
-q,
--help
ipinfo tool is_link_local_multicast
|Check whether an IP is link-local multicast.
--quiet,
-q,
--help
ipinfo tool is_interface_local_multicast
|Check whether an IP is interface-local multicast.
--quiet,
-q,
--help
ipinfo tool ip2n
|Convert an IPv4 or IPv6 address to decimal.
--help
ipinfo tool n2ip
|Evaluate a number expression and convert to IPv4 or IPv6.
--help
ipinfo tool n2ip6
|Evaluate a number expression and convert to IPv6.
--help
ipinfo tool unmap
|Remove any IPv4-mapped IPv6 wrapper from an IP.
--help
tool prefix Subcommands
|Subcommand
|Description
|Options
ipinfo tool prefix addr <cidr>
|Return the base IP address of a prefix.
--help
ipinfo tool prefix bits <cidr>
|Return the prefix length, or
-1 if invalid.
--help
ipinfo tool prefix masked <cidr>
|Return the canonical masked form of a prefix.
--help
ipinfo tool prefix is_valid <cidr>
|Report whether a prefix is valid.
--help
mmdb Subcommands
|Subcommand
|Description
|Options
ipinfo mmdb read <input> <mmdb>
|Read MMDB data for IPs, ranges, CIDRs, files, or stdin.
--format,
-f (
json,
json-compact,
json-pretty,
tsv,
csv),
--nocolor,
--help
ipinfo mmdb import [input] [output]
|Import CSV, TSV, or JSON data into an MMDB file.
--in,
-i,
--out,
-o,
--csv,
-c,
--tsv,
-t,
--json,
-j,
--fields,
-f,
--fields-from-header,
--range-multicol,
--joinkey-col,
--no-fields,
--no-network,
--ip,
--size,
-s,
--merge,
-m,
--ignore-empty-values,
--disallow-reserved,
--alias-6to4,
--disable-metadata-pointers,
--help
ipinfo mmdb export <mmdb> [out]
|Export an MMDB file to CSV, TSV, or JSON.
--out,
-o,
--format,
-f,
--no-header,
--help
ipinfo mmdb diff <old> <new>
|Show subnet and/or record differences between two MMDB files.
--subnets,
-s,
--records,
-r,
--help
ipinfo mmdb metadata <mmdb>
|Print MMDB metadata.
--format,
-f (
pretty,
json),
--nocolor,
--help
ipinfo mmdb verify <mmdb>
|Verify that an MMDB file is valid and not corrupted.
--help
Input Sources and Output Modes
Input Sources
Most multi-item commands support these input forms:
- Direct arguments:
ipinfo bulk 8.8.8.8 1.1.1.1
- CIDRs:
ipinfo bulk 8.8.8.0/24
- Ranges:
ipinfo bulk 8.8.8.0-8.8.8.255
- File paths:
ipinfo bulk ips.txt
- stdin:
cat ips.txt | ipinfo bulk
Output Formats
- Pretty: human-readable (default for single IP command)
- JSON: structured output
- CSV: tabular output
- YAML: YAML output
Common flags:
-jor
--json
-cor
--csv
-yor
--yaml
-for
--fieldto return only specific fields
Example:
ipinfo 8.8.8.8 -f hostname,asn.name -j
Caching Behavior
The CLI uses a local database for caching by default.
- Cache file is stored under the user config directory (
~/.config/ipinfoon Linux/macOS).
- Cache can speed repeated lookups.
- Old cache can appear stale if you expect fresh results.
Controls:
- Disable per call:
--nocache
- Clear cache:
ipinfo cache clear
- Toggle cache globally:
ipinfo config cache=enableor
ipinfo config cache=disable
Reliability Rules for Batch Enrichment
Use these rules for stable automation:
- Always use explicit command and format flags in scripts.
- Always write results to a file explicitly (
> output.json).
- Always verify output record count after completion.
- If freshness matters, use
--nocacheor clear cache first.
- Use field filtering only when your downstream expects partial records.
Suggested pattern:
cat ips.txt \
| ipinfo bulk --nocache -j \
> enriched.json
jq 'length' enriched.json
Common Failure Modes and Fixes
|Symptom
|Likely Cause
|Fix
bulk lookups require a token
|Not authenticated
|Run
ipinfo init or pass
--token
|Empty or short bulk output
|Invalid/private inputs, or wrong source passed
|Validate input list and source path, then retry
|Output seems stale
|Local cache serving old values
|Use
--nocache or
ipinfo cache clear
|Wrong format in output file
|Missing explicit format flag
|Add
-j,
-c, or
-y explicitly
|Command appears to hang
|Waiting on stdin
|Use explicit file argument or provide piped input
|Old output remains in file
|File not overwritten in command flow
|Use
> to overwrite target file and verify with line count
Notes
- The CLI respects
NO_COLORor
--nocolorfor non-colored output.
- Auto-completion is available via
ipinfo completion install.
- Standalone binaries follow the same distribution channels as the main CLI.