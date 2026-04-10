IP to Device Count Database Copy Page

The IP to Device Count dataset provides network-level intelligence on how many devices share an IP address and whether that sharing is concurrent or rotating over time. This goes far beyond simple "residential" or "mobile" labels. The IP to Device Count database reveals whether an IP is used by 1 device, 10, or 10,000+, and whether that sharing happens all at once (concurrent CGNAT) or one device at a time with ISP rotation (dynamic residential).

The database covers currently (as of April 10, 2026) 7.7 million networks globally, with 1.3 million networks exhibiting daily device sharing patterns, and includes validated coverage for major carriers worldwide.

Status: Alpha (Early Access)

Database Schema

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The IP to Device Count database contains the following fields:

Field Name Example Data Type Description network 103.89.82.50/32 TEXT IP network range (CIDR notation) associated with the device count observation. asn AS10214 TEXT Autonomous System Number identifying the network owner/operator. shared daily TEXT Shortest time window where significant sharing (≥10 devices) is observed: daily , weekly , or monthly . Indicates whether sharing is concurrent or rotating. devices_daily 10 INTEGER Observed unique devices per day (logarithmic bucket: 1, 10, 100, 1000, 10000, 100000). Represents order-of-magnitude device count. devices_weekly 10 INTEGER Observed devices over 7 days (logarithmic bucket: 1, 10, 100, 1000, 10000, 100000). Used for campaign-duration measurement. devices_monthly 100 INTEGER Observed devices over 30 days (logarithmic bucket: 1, 10, 100, 1000, 10000, 100000). Used for list validation and long-term attribution.

Logarithmic Device Count Buckets

Device counts are classified into 6 logarithmic buckets representing order-of-magnitude ranges. This approach is more statistically robust than false-precise exact counts:

Devices Category Description Example 1 Single device Individual connection — typically one household device Home broadband, personal hotspot 10 Small shared Small shared network — household, small office, or dynamic IP rotation Family router, small business 100 Medium shared Medium shared network — business, apartment building, or MDU Enterprise office, apartment complex 1,000 Large shared Large shared network — enterprise, university, or cellular CGNAT University campus, carrier CGNAT 10,000 Carrier-scale Regional CGNAT pools, large carrier infrastructure Spark NZ, NTT Docomo 100,000 Hyper-scale Massive concurrent sharing — the largest CGNAT pools globally TPG Telecom (AU), Bell Canada

Why logarithmic? The difference between 8,500 and 9,200 devices sharing an IP is less meaningful than the difference between 10 and 100. Order-of-magnitude buckets capture the signal that matters.

Time Windows

The Device Count data measures device sharing across three observation periods to distinguish concurrent sharing from sequential rotation:

Window Interpretation Primary Use Case Daily Devices observed in a 24-hour period Security blast radius, real-time blocking decisions Weekly Devices observed over 7 days Campaign-duration measurement, short-term targeting Monthly Devices observed over 30 days List validation, attribution, long-term patterns

How to Read Across Windows

Pattern Daily Weekly Monthly Interpretation Dynamic IP with rotation 1 1 10 Dynamic residential IP. One device at a time, but ISP rotates assignments over the month. Safe for short-window targeting. Concurrent CGNAT sharing 100+ 100+ 100+ Concurrently shared infrastructure (CGNAT, VPN, university). High blast radius for blocking. Growing rotation 1 10 100 ISP-managed dynamic pool with increasing rotation velocity.

The shared field indicates the shortest window where ≥10 devices are observed:

daily = concurrent sharing (high coverage radius)

= concurrent sharing (high coverage radius) weekly = moderate rotation

= moderate rotation monthly = slow rotation (likely sequential)

Filename Reference

Bash Copy curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/device-count.csv.gz?token= $TOKEN -o device_count.csv.gz curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/device-count.mmdb?token= $TOKEN -o device_count.mmdb curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/device-count.json.gz?token= $TOKEN -o device_count.json.gz curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/device-count.parquet?token= $TOKEN -o device_count.parquet

Request Early Access

Device Count is currently in alpha with limited availability. To request access:

Visit https://ipinfo.io/data/device-count Fill out the early access request form Specify your primary use case and expected usage volume

Priority is given to companies with active use cases in security, ad tech, data quality, or network operations who can commit to testing and feedback.

Alpha Status

Device Count is currently in alpha release: