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IP to Device Count Database

The IP to Device Count dataset provides network-level intelligence on how many devices share an IP address and whether that sharing is concurrent or rotating over time. This goes far beyond simple "residential" or "mobile" labels. The IP to Device Count database reveals whether an IP is used by 1 device, 10, or 10,000+, and whether that sharing happens all at once (concurrent CGNAT) or one device at a time with ISP rotation (dynamic residential).

The database covers currently (as of April 10, 2026) 7.7 million networks globally, with 1.3 million networks exhibiting daily device sharing patterns, and includes validated coverage for major carriers worldwide.

Status: Alpha (Early Access)

Database Schema

The IP to Device Count database contains the following fields:

Field NameExampleData TypeDescription
network103.89.82.50/32TEXTIP network range (CIDR notation) associated with the device count observation.
asnAS10214TEXTAutonomous System Number identifying the network owner/operator.
shareddailyTEXTShortest time window where significant sharing (≥10 devices) is observed: daily, weekly, or monthly. Indicates whether sharing is concurrent or rotating.
devices_daily10INTEGERObserved unique devices per day (logarithmic bucket: 1, 10, 100, 1000, 10000, 100000). Represents order-of-magnitude device count.
devices_weekly10INTEGERObserved devices over 7 days (logarithmic bucket: 1, 10, 100, 1000, 10000, 100000). Used for campaign-duration measurement.
devices_monthly100INTEGERObserved devices over 30 days (logarithmic bucket: 1, 10, 100, 1000, 10000, 100000). Used for list validation and long-term attribution.

Logarithmic Device Count Buckets

Device counts are classified into 6 logarithmic buckets representing order-of-magnitude ranges. This approach is more statistically robust than false-precise exact counts:

DevicesCategoryDescriptionExample
1Single deviceIndividual connection — typically one household deviceHome broadband, personal hotspot
10Small sharedSmall shared network — household, small office, or dynamic IP rotationFamily router, small business
100Medium sharedMedium shared network — business, apartment building, or MDUEnterprise office, apartment complex
1,000Large sharedLarge shared network — enterprise, university, or cellular CGNATUniversity campus, carrier CGNAT
10,000Carrier-scaleRegional CGNAT pools, large carrier infrastructureSpark NZ, NTT Docomo
100,000Hyper-scaleMassive concurrent sharing — the largest CGNAT pools globallyTPG Telecom (AU), Bell Canada

Why logarithmic? The difference between 8,500 and 9,200 devices sharing an IP is less meaningful than the difference between 10 and 100. Order-of-magnitude buckets capture the signal that matters.

Time Windows

The Device Count data measures device sharing across three observation periods to distinguish concurrent sharing from sequential rotation:

WindowInterpretationPrimary Use Case
DailyDevices observed in a 24-hour periodSecurity blast radius, real-time blocking decisions
WeeklyDevices observed over 7 daysCampaign-duration measurement, short-term targeting
MonthlyDevices observed over 30 daysList validation, attribution, long-term patterns

How to Read Across Windows

PatternDailyWeeklyMonthlyInterpretation
Dynamic IP with rotation1110Dynamic residential IP. One device at a time, but ISP rotates assignments over the month. Safe for short-window targeting.
Concurrent CGNAT sharing100+100+100+Concurrently shared infrastructure (CGNAT, VPN, university). High blast radius for blocking.
Growing rotation110100ISP-managed dynamic pool with increasing rotation velocity.

The shared field indicates the shortest window where ≥10 devices are observed:

  • daily = concurrent sharing (high coverage radius)
  • weekly = moderate rotation
  • monthly = slow rotation (likely sequential)

Filename Reference

Bash
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/device-count.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o device_count.csv.gz
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/device-count.mmdb?token=$TOKEN -o device_count.mmdb
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/device-count.json.gz?token=$TOKEN -o device_count.json.gz
curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/device-count.parquet?token=$TOKEN -o device_count.parquet
File FormatDatabase Download URI
CSVhttps://ipinfo.io/data/device-count.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN
JSONhttps://ipinfo.io/data/device-count.json.gz?token=$TOKEN
MMDBhttps://ipinfo.io/data/device-count.mmdb?token=$TOKEN
Parquethttps://ipinfo.io/data/device-count.parquet?token=$TOKEN

Request Early Access

Device Count is currently in alpha with limited availability. To request access:

  1. Visit https://ipinfo.io/data/device-count
  2. Fill out the early access request form
  3. Specify your primary use case and expected usage volume

Priority is given to companies with active use cases in security, ad tech, data quality, or network operations who can commit to testing and feedback.

Alpha Status

Device Count is currently in alpha release:

  • Schema field names are exploratory and may change
  • Data refresh cadence is weekly (faster updates planned)
  • Coverage is global but may be incomplete in some regions
  • Early access is limited to selected customers
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