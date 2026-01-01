IPinfo MCP Server Copy Page

The IPinfo MCP Server gives AI assistants and MCP-compatible developer tools direct access to IP address intelligence from IPinfo. You can connect clients such as Claude Desktop, VS Code, Cursor, LM Studio, Gemini CLI, Claude Code, and Codex CLI to query geolocation, ASN, privacy, residential proxy, and quota data.

Connect

Point your MCP client to this URL:

Text Copy https://mcp.ipinfo.io/

Client Setup

Paste your IPinfo token into the examples below to configure the server in your MCP client.

Code-Focused MCP Clients

Visual Studio Code Cursor Gemini CLI Claude Code Codex CLI Install the server in VS Code or add it manually to .vscode/mcp.json . Full Instructions: https://community.ipinfo.io/t/using-the-official-ipinfo-mcp-server-in-vs-code/7255 Requires VS Code 1.99+ JSON Copy { "servers" : { "ipinfo" : { "type" : "http" , "url" : "https://mcp.ipinfo.io/" , "headers" : { "Authorization" : "Bearer <IPINFO_TOKEN>" } } } }

General MCP Clients

Claude Desktop LM Studio Download MCPB or add the server manually to claude_desktop_config.json . macOS: ~/Library/Application Support/Claude/

Windows: %APPDATA%/Claude/ Full Instructions: https://community.ipinfo.io/t/using-the-official-ipinfo-mcp-server-in-claude-desktop/7261 JSON Copy { "mcpServers" : { "ipinfo" : { "command" : "npx" , "args" : [ "mcp-remote" , "https://mcp.ipinfo.io/" , "--header" , "Authorization: Bearer <IPINFO_TOKEN>" ] } } } Restart Claude Desktop after saving.

The MCP server exposes the following IPinfo tools.

Geolocation, network, and metadata for IP addresses. Set detailed=true for city-level geolocation, privacy flags, and richer ASN data.

Geographic location data for one or more IP addresses. The free tier returns country and continent, while detailed=true adds city, region, coordinates, timezone, and postal code.

Autonomous system and network ownership information, including ASN, organization name, and domain. Set detailed=true for network type such as ISP, hosting, business, or education.

Checks whether IP addresses use VPN, proxy, relay, or Tor. Also includes flags for anycast, hosting, mobile, and satellite networks.

Detects residential proxy usage and returns the proxy service name, last seen date, and observation frequency.

Returns API usage and remaining quota, including daily and monthly counts, plan limits, and remaining requests.

Notes