IPinfo - Comprehensive IP address data, IP geolocation API and database

IPinfo MCP Server

The IPinfo MCP Server gives AI assistants and MCP-compatible developer tools direct access to IP address intelligence from IPinfo. You can connect clients such as Claude Desktop, VS Code, Cursor, LM Studio, Gemini CLI, Claude Code, and Codex CLI to query geolocation, ASN, privacy, residential proxy, and quota data.

Connect

Point your MCP client to this URL:

Text
https://mcp.ipinfo.io/

Client Setup

Paste your IPinfo token into the examples below to configure the server in your MCP client.

Code-Focused MCP Clients

Install the server in VS Code or add it manually to .vscode/mcp.json.

Full Instructions: https://community.ipinfo.io/t/using-the-official-ipinfo-mcp-server-in-vs-code/7255

Requires VS Code 1.99+

JSON
{
  "servers": {
    "ipinfo": {
      "type": "http",
      "url": "https://mcp.ipinfo.io/",
      "headers": {
        "Authorization": "Bearer <IPINFO_TOKEN>"
      }
    }
  }
}

General MCP Clients

Download MCPB or add the server manually to claude_desktop_config.json.

  • macOS: ~/Library/Application Support/Claude/
  • Windows: %APPDATA%/Claude/

Full Instructions: https://community.ipinfo.io/t/using-the-official-ipinfo-mcp-server-in-claude-desktop/7261

JSON
{
  "mcpServers": {
    "ipinfo": {
      "command": "npx",
      "args": [
        "mcp-remote",
        "https://mcp.ipinfo.io/",
        "--header",
        "Authorization: Bearer <IPINFO_TOKEN>"
      ]
    }
  }
}

Restart Claude Desktop after saving.

Available Tools

The MCP server exposes the following IPinfo tools.

ipinfo_lookup

Geolocation, network, and metadata for IP addresses. Set detailed=true for city-level geolocation, privacy flags, and richer ASN data.

ipinfo_geolocate

Geographic location data for one or more IP addresses. The free tier returns country and continent, while detailed=true adds city, region, coordinates, timezone, and postal code.

ipinfo_asn

Autonomous system and network ownership information, including ASN, organization name, and domain. Set detailed=true for network type such as ISP, hosting, business, or education.

ipinfo_check_privacy

Checks whether IP addresses use VPN, proxy, relay, or Tor. Also includes flags for anycast, hosting, mobile, and satellite networks.

ipinfo_check_residential_proxy

Detects residential proxy usage and returns the proxy service name, last seen date, and observation frequency.

ipinfo_quota

Returns API usage and remaining quota, including daily and monthly counts, plan limits, and remaining requests.

Notes

  • The MCP server is powered by IPinfo.
  • All examples above use bearer token authentication through the Authorization header.
  • Support for manual setup details can vary slightly by client version.
Was this page helpful?