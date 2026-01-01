IPinfo MCP Server
The IPinfo MCP Server gives AI assistants and MCP-compatible developer tools direct access to IP address intelligence from IPinfo. You can connect clients such as Claude Desktop, VS Code, Cursor, LM Studio, Gemini CLI, Claude Code, and Codex CLI to query geolocation, ASN, privacy, residential proxy, and quota data.
Connect
Point your MCP client to this URL:
https://mcp.ipinfo.io/
Client Setup
Paste your IPinfo token into the examples below to configure the server in your MCP client.
Code-Focused MCP Clients
Install the server in VS Code or add it manually to
.vscode/mcp.json.
Full Instructions: https://community.ipinfo.io/t/using-the-official-ipinfo-mcp-server-in-vs-code/7255
Requires VS Code 1.99+
{
"servers": {
"ipinfo": {
"type": "http",
"url": "https://mcp.ipinfo.io/",
"headers": {
"Authorization": "Bearer <IPINFO_TOKEN>"
}
}
}
}
General MCP Clients
Download MCPB or add the server manually to
claude_desktop_config.json.
- macOS:
~/Library/Application Support/Claude/
- Windows:
%APPDATA%/Claude/
Full Instructions: https://community.ipinfo.io/t/using-the-official-ipinfo-mcp-server-in-claude-desktop/7261
{
"mcpServers": {
"ipinfo": {
"command": "npx",
"args": [
"mcp-remote",
"https://mcp.ipinfo.io/",
"--header",
"Authorization: Bearer <IPINFO_TOKEN>"
]
}
}
}
Restart Claude Desktop after saving.
Available Tools
The MCP server exposes the following IPinfo tools.
ipinfo_lookup
Geolocation, network, and metadata for IP addresses. Set
detailed=true for city-level geolocation, privacy flags, and richer ASN data.
ipinfo_geolocate
Geographic location data for one or more IP addresses. The free tier returns country and continent, while
detailed=true adds city, region, coordinates, timezone, and postal code.
ipinfo_asn
Autonomous system and network ownership information, including ASN, organization name, and domain. Set
detailed=true for network type such as ISP, hosting, business, or education.
ipinfo_check_privacy
Checks whether IP addresses use VPN, proxy, relay, or Tor. Also includes flags for anycast, hosting, mobile, and satellite networks.
ipinfo_check_residential_proxy
Detects residential proxy usage and returns the proxy service name, last seen date, and observation frequency.
ipinfo_quota
Returns API usage and remaining quota, including daily and monthly counts, plan limits, and remaining requests.
Notes
- The MCP server is powered by IPinfo.
- All examples above use bearer token authentication through the
Authorizationheader.
- Support for manual setup details can vary slightly by client version.