{ "$schema" : "http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#" , "title" : "IPinfo IP to Privacy Detection Extended API Response" , "description" : "Schema for IPinfo IP to Privacy Detection Extended API response" , "type" : "object" , "properties" : { "vpn" : { "type" : "boolean" , "description" : "Indicates whether the IP address is an exit node of a Virtual Private Network (VPN) service." , "example" : true } , "proxy" : { "type" : "boolean" , "description" : "Indicates whether the IP address is associated with an open web proxy service." , "example" : false } , "tor" : { "type" : "boolean" , "description" : "Indicates whether the IP address is a Tor (The Onion Router) exit node." , "example" : false } , "relay" : { "type" : "boolean" , "description" : "Indicates whether the IP address is part of a location-preserving anonymous relay service." , "example" : false } , "hosting" : { "type" : "boolean" , "description" : "Indicates whether the IP address belongs to a hosting provider, cloud service, or data center." , "example" : true } , "service" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The name of the privacy service provider, including VPN, proxy, and relay service providers." , "example" : "CyberGhost" } , "confidence" : { "type" : "integer" , "description" : "The confidence level (1–3) attributed to the best detection source for this IP range. Level 3 indicates direct observation of commercial VPN use; level 2 indicates observed VPN software with provider association or strong device activity signals; level 1 indicates observed VPN software without a known provider association." , "example" : 3 } , "coverage" : { "type" : "number" , "description" : "For inferred IP ranges, the proportion of the range (by IP count) where direct VPN activity was observed. For ranges with full direct evidence, this value is 1.0." , "example" : 1.0 } , "census" : { "type" : "boolean" , "description" : "Indicates whether VPN software or associated ports were detected on this IP range through active port scanning." , "example" : true } , "census_ports" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The ports that returned positive results during VPN detection census scans." , "example" : "500" } , "device_activity" : { "type" : "boolean" , "description" : "Indicates whether device activity patterns consistent with VPN usage were observed on this IP range, such as simultaneous use across a large geographic area or association with hosting providers." , "example" : false } , "inferred" : { "type" : "boolean" , "description" : "Indicates whether the privacy classification is based on direct observation or inferred from activity on neighboring IP addresses." , "example" : false } , "vpn_config" : { "type" : "boolean" , "description" : "Indicates whether VPN activity was confirmed by directly running VPN software from known providers and collecting exit IPs." , "example" : true } , "whois" : { "type" : "boolean" , "description" : "Indicates whether VPN software or ports were detected on this range and the WHOIS record associates the IP with a VPN provider or VPN-related activity." , "example" : false } , "first_seen" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The date when anonymous activity on this IP address was first observed, in ISO 8601 format (YYYY-MM-DD). Within a 3-month lookback period." , "example" : "2025-12-12" } , "last_seen" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The date when anonymous activity on this IP address was most recently observed, in ISO 8601 format (YYYY-MM-DD)." , "example" : "2025-12-12" } } }