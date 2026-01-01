Website Search
Website Search helps you find relevant pages and use the ProbeNet Live with CLI-like commands.
What You Can Do
Go to a country page
Search by country name or country code to go straight to a country page.
Examples:
Germany
UK
Spain
US
GB
Get your IP information
To open your IP information page, search for one of the following:
me
my ip
whats my ip
Use CLI-style commands
The search bar also supports command-style queries.
ProbeNet Live: Ping
- Ping your IP address:
ping me
- Ping a specific IP address:
ping 1.1.1.1
ProbeNet Live: Trace
- Trace your IP:
trace me
- Trace a specific IP:
trace 8.8.8.8
Star and unstar IPs
- Star an IP:
star 134.58.154.35
- Unstar an IP:
unstar 134.58.154.35
Keyboard Shortcuts
Use these keyboard shortcuts in Website Search:
|Shortcut
|Action
/
|Start search
G then
I
|Go to My IP page
G then
A
|Go to My ASN page
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