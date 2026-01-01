Website Search Copy Page

Website Search helps you find relevant pages and use the ProbeNet Live with CLI-like commands.

What You Can Do

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Go to a country page

Search by country name or country code to go straight to a country page.

Examples:

Germany

UK

Spain

US

GB

Get your IP information

To open your IP information page, search for one of the following:

me

my ip

whats my ip

Use CLI-style commands

The search bar also supports command-style queries.

ProbeNet Live: Ping

Ping your IP address: ping me

Ping a specific IP address: ping 1.1.1.1

ProbeNet Live: Trace

Trace your IP: trace me

Trace a specific IP: trace 8.8.8.8

Star and unstar IPs

Star an IP: star 134.58.154.35

Unstar an IP: unstar 134.58.154.35

Keyboard Shortcuts

Use these keyboard shortcuts in Website Search: