IPinfo - Comprehensive IP address data, IP geolocation API and database

Website Search

Website Search helps you find relevant pages and use the ProbeNet Live with CLI-like commands.

What You Can Do

Go to a country page

Search by country name or country code to go straight to a country page.

Examples:

  • Germany
  • UK
  • Spain
  • US
  • GB

Get your IP information

To open your IP information page, search for one of the following:

  • me
  • my ip
  • whats my ip

Use CLI-style commands

The search bar also supports command-style queries.

ProbeNet Live: Ping

  • Ping your IP address: ping me
  • Ping a specific IP address: ping 1.1.1.1

ProbeNet Live: Trace

  • Trace your IP: trace me
  • Trace a specific IP: trace 8.8.8.8

Star and unstar IPs

  • Star an IP: star 134.58.154.35
  • Unstar an IP: unstar 134.58.154.35

Keyboard Shortcuts

Use these keyboard shortcuts in Website Search:

ShortcutAction
/Start search
G then IGo to My IP page
G then AGo to My ASN page
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