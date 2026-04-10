Privacy Detection API (Standard)
The IPinfo IP to Privacy Detection (Standard) API provides detection of anonymous IP addresses, identifying whether an IP is associated with a VPN, proxy, Tor network, relay service, or hosting provider.
IPinfo uses multi-modal detection methods to detect anonymous IP addresses, which includes internet measurement, IP address behavior and characteristics, internet records metadata, etc.
You can access IPinfo Anonymous IP Detection (Standard) data as a downloadable dataset as well: Privacy Detection Database Downloads
Need deeper VPN and proxy insights? Our Privacy Detection Extended API offers additional attributes including confidence metrics, coverage, detection signal flags, and activity timestamps — designed to reduce false positives and give you more granular detection. View the Extended documentation or contact our sales team to learn more.
Quick Reference
API Schema
{
"$schema": "http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#",
"title": "IPinfo IP to Privacy Detection (Standard) API Response",
"description": "Schema for IPinfo IP to Privacy Detection (Standard) API response",
"type": "object",
"properties": {
"vpn": {
"type": "boolean",
"description": "Indicates Virtual Private Network (VPN) service exit node IP address.",
"example": true
},
"proxy": {
"type": "boolean",
"description": "Indicates an open web proxy IP address.",
"example": false
},
"tor": {
"type": "boolean",
"description": "Indicates a Tor (The Onion Router) exit node IP address.",
"example": false
},
"relay": {
"type": "boolean",
"description": "Indicates a location-preserving anonymous relay service.",
"example": false
},
"hosting": {
"type": "boolean",
"description": "Indicates a hosting/cloud service/data center IP address.",
"example": true
},
"service": {
"type": "string",
"description": "Name of the privacy service provider - includes VPN, Proxy, and Relay service provider names.",
"example": "NordVPN"
}
}
}
|Field
|Description
|Example
vpn
|Indicates Virtual Private Network (VPN) service exit node IP address
true
proxy
|Indicates an open web proxy IP address
false
tor
|Indicates a Tor (The Onion Router) exit node IP address
false
relay
|Indicates a location-preserving anonymous relay service
false
hosting
|Indicates a hosting/cloud service/data center IP address
true
service
|Name of the privacy service provider - includes VPN, Proxy, and Relay service provider names
NordVPN
Lookup IP addresses
curl https://ipinfo.io/193.42.96.221/privacy?token=$TOKEN
{
"vpn": true,
"proxy": false,
"tor": false,
"relay": false,
"hosting": true,
"service": "NordVPN"
}
In the case that the IP address is not an anonymous type or actively hosting IP anonymization technology (only a hosting-type IP), the respective detection metadata fields will not be present.
non-anonymous IP address
curl https://ipinfo.io/93.42.96.221/privacy?token=$TOKEN
{
"vpn": false,
"proxy": false,
"tor": false,
"relay": false,
"hosting": false,
"service": ""
}
Hosting (only) type IP address
curl https://ipinfo.io/2a02:6ea0:2700:1:1012:2a00:4028:0/privacy?token=$TOKEN
{
"vpn": false,
"proxy": false,
"tor": false,
"relay": false,
"hosting": true,
"service": ""
}
If you are using an IPv6 connection, please use the v6.ipinfo.io endpoint.