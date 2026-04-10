Privacy Detection API (Standard) Copy Page

The IPinfo IP to Privacy Detection (Standard) API provides detection of anonymous IP addresses, identifying whether an IP is associated with a VPN, proxy, Tor network, relay service, or hosting provider.

IPinfo uses multi-modal detection methods to detect anonymous IP addresses, which includes internet measurement, IP address behavior and characteristics, internet records metadata, etc.

You can access IPinfo Anonymous IP Detection (Standard) data as a downloadable dataset as well: Privacy Detection Database Downloads

Need deeper VPN and proxy insights? Our Privacy Detection Extended API offers additional attributes including confidence metrics, coverage, detection signal flags, and activity timestamps — designed to reduce false positives and give you more granular detection. View the Extended documentation or contact our sales team to learn more.

Quick Reference

API Schema JSON Copy { "$schema" : "http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#" , "title" : "IPinfo IP to Privacy Detection (Standard) API Response" , "description" : "Schema for IPinfo IP to Privacy Detection (Standard) API response" , "type" : "object" , "properties" : { "vpn" : { "type" : "boolean" , "description" : "Indicates Virtual Private Network (VPN) service exit node IP address." , "example" : true } , "proxy" : { "type" : "boolean" , "description" : "Indicates an open web proxy IP address." , "example" : false } , "tor" : { "type" : "boolean" , "description" : "Indicates a Tor (The Onion Router) exit node IP address." , "example" : false } , "relay" : { "type" : "boolean" , "description" : "Indicates a location-preserving anonymous relay service." , "example" : false } , "hosting" : { "type" : "boolean" , "description" : "Indicates a hosting/cloud service/data center IP address." , "example" : true } , "service" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "Name of the privacy service provider - includes VPN, Proxy, and Relay service provider names." , "example" : "NordVPN" } } }

Field Description Example vpn Indicates Virtual Private Network (VPN) service exit node IP address true proxy Indicates an open web proxy IP address false tor Indicates a Tor (The Onion Router) exit node IP address false relay Indicates a location-preserving anonymous relay service false hosting Indicates a hosting/cloud service/data center IP address true service Name of the privacy service provider - includes VPN, Proxy, and Relay service provider names NordVPN

Lookup IP addresses

Bash Copy curl https://ipinfo.io/193.42.96.221/privacy?token= $TOKEN

JSON Copy { "vpn" : true , "proxy" : false , "tor" : false , "relay" : false , "hosting" : true , "service" : "NordVPN" }

In the case that the IP address is not an anonymous type or actively hosting IP anonymization technology (only a hosting-type IP), the respective detection metadata fields will not be present.

non-anonymous IP address Bash Copy curl https://ipinfo.io/93.42.96.221/privacy?token= $TOKEN JSON Copy { "vpn" : false , "proxy" : false , "tor" : false , "relay" : false , "hosting" : false , "service" : "" }

Hosting (only) type IP address Bash Copy curl https://ipinfo.io/2a02:6ea0:2700:1:1012:2a00:4028:0/privacy?token= $TOKEN JSON Copy { "vpn" : false , "proxy" : false , "tor" : false , "relay" : false , "hosting" : true , "service" : "" }

If you are using an IPv6 connection, please use the v6.ipinfo.io endpoint.