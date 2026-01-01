Carrier or Mobile IP API Data Copy Page

Available in: IPinfo Core (Partial), IPinfo Plus, and IPinfo Enterprise

Carrier Data returns mobile or carrier-related information for the IP address.

In limited capability, IPinfo Core also contains IP to carrier information, flagging carrier IP addresses.

The full IP to Carrier response is available across IPinfo Plus and IPinfo Enterprise, which include the mobile carrier's name, its Mobile Country Code (MCC), and Mobile Network Code (MNC).

IPinfo Core

IPinfo Core returns limited carrier data as part of the broader IP lookup response, indicating whether the IP address is associated with a mobile carrier.

API Schema JSON Copy { "$schema" : "http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#" , "title" : "IPinfo Core API - Carrier Flag Response" , "description" : "Schema for IPinfo Core - Carrier detection flag in the IP lookup response" , "type" : "object" , "properties" : { "is_mobile" : { "type" : "boolean" , "description" : "Indicates whether the IP address is associated with a mobile carrier network." , "example" : true } } }

Field Type Description Example is_mobile boolean Indicates whether the IP address is associated with a mobile carrier network. true

Bash Copy $ curl https://ipinfo.io/66.87.125.72?token= $TOKEN $ curl https://ipinfo.io/me?token= $TOKEN

API Response JSON Copy { "is_mobile" : true , }

IPinfo Plus

IPinfo Plus returns full carrier data including the carrier name, Mobile Country Code (MCC), and Mobile Network Code (MNC).

API Schema JSON Copy { "$schema" : "http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#" , "title" : "IPinfo Plus API - Carrier Response" , "description" : "Schema for IPinfo Plus - Carrier API response" , "type" : "object" , "properties" : { "name" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The name of the mobile carrier associated with the IP address." , "example" : "Vi India" } , "mcc" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The Mobile Country Code (MCC) identifying the country of the mobile carrier." , "example" : "404" } , "mnc" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The Mobile Network Code (MNC) identifying the specific mobile carrier network." , "example" : "22" } } }

Field Type Description Example name string The name of the mobile carrier associated with the IP address. Vi India mcc string The Mobile Country Code (MCC) identifying the country of the mobile carrier. 404 mnc string The Mobile Network Code (MNC) identifying the specific mobile carrier network. 22

Full Response Specific Fields Bash Copy $ curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lookup/1.39.203.0/mobile?token= $TOKEN $ curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lookup/me/mobile?token= $TOKEN API Response JSON Copy { "name" : "Vi India" , "mcc" : "404" , "mnc" : "22" }

IPinfo Enterprise

IPinfo Enterprise returns full carrier data including the carrier name, Mobile Country Code (MCC), and Mobile Network Code (MNC).

API Schema JSON Copy { "$schema" : "http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#" , "title" : "IPinfo Enterprise API - Carrier Response" , "description" : "Schema for IPinfo Enterprise - Carrier API response" , "type" : "object" , "properties" : { "name" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The name of the mobile carrier associated with the IP address." , "example" : "Vi India" } , "mcc" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The Mobile Country Code (MCC) identifying the country of the mobile carrier." , "example" : "404" } , "mnc" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "The Mobile Network Code (MNC) identifying the specific mobile carrier network." , "example" : "22" } } }

Field Type Description Example name string The name of the mobile carrier associated with the IP address. Vi India mcc string The Mobile Country Code (MCC) identifying the country of the mobile carrier. 404 mnc string The Mobile Network Code (MNC) identifying the specific mobile carrier network. 22

Full Response Specific Fields Bash Copy $ curl https://ipinfo.io/66.87.125.72/carrier?token= $TOKEN $ curl https://ipinfo.io/me/carrier?token= $TOKEN API Response JSON Copy { "name" : "Vi India" , "mcc" : "404" , "mnc" : "22" }