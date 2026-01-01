Carrier or Mobile IP API Data
Available in: IPinfo Core (Partial), IPinfo Plus, and IPinfo Enterprise
Carrier Data returns mobile or carrier-related information for the IP address.
- In limited capability, IPinfo Core also contains IP to carrier information, flagging carrier IP addresses.
- The full IP to Carrier response is available across IPinfo Plus and IPinfo Enterprise, which include the mobile carrier's name, its Mobile Country Code (MCC), and Mobile Network Code (MNC).
IPinfo Core
IPinfo Core returns limited carrier data as part of the broader IP lookup response, indicating whether the IP address is associated with a mobile carrier.
API Schema
JSON
{
"$schema": "http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#",
"title": "IPinfo Core API - Carrier Flag Response",
"description": "Schema for IPinfo Core - Carrier detection flag in the IP lookup response",
"type": "object",
"properties": {
"is_mobile": {
"type": "boolean",
"description": "Indicates whether the IP address is associated with a mobile carrier network.",
"example": true
}
}
}
|Field
|Type
|Description
|Example
is_mobile
|boolean
|Indicates whether the IP address is associated with a mobile carrier network.
true
Bash
# With token query parameter
$ curl https://ipinfo.io/66.87.125.72?token=$TOKEN
$ curl https://ipinfo.io/me?token=$TOKEN
API Response
JSON
{
//...
"is_mobile": true,
//...
}
IPinfo Plus
IPinfo Plus returns full carrier data including the carrier name, Mobile Country Code (MCC), and Mobile Network Code (MNC).
API Schema
JSON
{
"$schema": "http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#",
"title": "IPinfo Plus API - Carrier Response",
"description": "Schema for IPinfo Plus - Carrier API response",
"type": "object",
"properties": {
"name": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The name of the mobile carrier associated with the IP address.",
"example": "Vi India"
},
"mcc": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The Mobile Country Code (MCC) identifying the country of the mobile carrier.",
"example": "404"
},
"mnc": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The Mobile Network Code (MNC) identifying the specific mobile carrier network.",
"example": "22"
}
}
}
|Field
|Type
|Description
|Example
name
|string
|The name of the mobile carrier associated with the IP address.
Vi India
mcc
|string
|The Mobile Country Code (MCC) identifying the country of the mobile carrier.
404
mnc
|string
|The Mobile Network Code (MNC) identifying the specific mobile carrier network.
22
Bash
# With token query parameter
$ curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lookup/1.39.203.0/mobile?token=$TOKEN
$ curl https://api.ipinfo.io/lookup/me/mobile?token=$TOKEN
API Response
JSON
{
"name": "Vi India",
"mcc": "404",
"mnc": "22"
}
IPinfo Enterprise
IPinfo Enterprise returns full carrier data including the carrier name, Mobile Country Code (MCC), and Mobile Network Code (MNC).
API Schema
JSON
{
"$schema": "http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#",
"title": "IPinfo Enterprise API - Carrier Response",
"description": "Schema for IPinfo Enterprise - Carrier API response",
"type": "object",
"properties": {
"name": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The name of the mobile carrier associated with the IP address.",
"example": "Vi India"
},
"mcc": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The Mobile Country Code (MCC) identifying the country of the mobile carrier.",
"example": "404"
},
"mnc": {
"type": "string",
"description": "The Mobile Network Code (MNC) identifying the specific mobile carrier network.",
"example": "22"
}
}
}
|Field
|Type
|Description
|Example
name
|string
|The name of the mobile carrier associated with the IP address.
Vi India
mcc
|string
|The Mobile Country Code (MCC) identifying the country of the mobile carrier.
404
mnc
|string
|The Mobile Network Code (MNC) identifying the specific mobile carrier network.
22
Bash
# With token query parameter
$ curl https://ipinfo.io/66.87.125.72/carrier?token=$TOKEN
$ curl https://ipinfo.io/me/carrier?token=$TOKEN
API Response
JSON
{
"name": "Vi India",
"mcc": "404",
"mnc": "22"
}
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