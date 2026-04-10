IPinfo Microsoft Sentinel Integration
The IPinfo for Microsoft Sentinel integration allows organizations to automatically ingest enriched IP data directly into their Sentinel workspace via Azure Functions and Data Collection Rules (DCR).
This documentation guides you through the complete setup process, from creating your Log Analytics Workspace to deploying connectors, verifying data ingestion, and running queries against the enriched data.
The IPinfo solution deploys Azure Function-based connectors that periodically download IPinfo datasets and ingest the data into custom Log Analytics tables in your Microsoft Sentinel workspace. Each connector runs as an independent Azure Function App that downloads IPinfo datasets and writes the data to your workspace using the Logs Ingestion API via Data Collection Rules.
Prerequisites & Permissions
Before you begin, ensure you have the following items ready.
Azure Subscription & Permissions
- An active Azure subscription with billing enabled.
- Owner or Contributor role on the resource group where you will deploy resources.
- Microsoft Sentinel Contributor role (or higher) on the target workspace.
- Ability to create App Registrations in Microsoft Entra ID (Azure AD) to obtain
CLIENT_IDand
CLIENT_SECRET.
IPinfo Account & Token
- Sign up for an IPinfo account (ipinfo.io).
- Navigate to the Dashboard and copy your token.
- Ensure your plan includes access to the datasets you plan to deploy (ASN, Abuse, Company, Country, Domain, Privacy, Carrier, etc.).
Keep your IPinfo token secure. You will enter it as a parameter during connector deployment. Do not share it in logs or source control.
Required Parameters
You will need the following values during deployment:
|Parameter
|Where to Find It
|Description
|RESOURCE_ID
|Azure Portal > Log Analytics Workspace > Properties
|Full resource ID of your Log Analytics Workspace
|TENANT_ID
|Azure Portal > Microsoft Entra ID > Overview
|Your Azure AD / Entra ID tenant ID
|CLIENT_ID
|Azure Portal > App Registrations > Your App > Overview
|Application (client) ID of your registered app
|CLIENT_SECRET
|Azure Portal > App Registrations > Your App > Certificates & Secrets
|Client secret value (copy immediately after creation)
|IPINFO_TOKEN
|IPinfo Dashboard > Token
|Your IPinfo token
Register an App in Microsoft Entra ID
An App Registration is required so that the Azure Function can authenticate and write data to your workspace.
- In the Azure Portal, go to Microsoft Entra ID > App registrations > New registration.
- Enter a name (e.g., IPinfo-Sentinel-Connector) and select Single tenant.
- Click Register. Copy the Application (client) ID and Directory (tenant) ID.
- Go to Certificates & secrets > New client secret. Set an expiry and click Add.
- Copy the secret Value immediately (it will not be shown again).
- Go to Subscriptions and select your subscription > Access control (IAM) > Add role assignment.
- Assign the Log Analytics Contributor, Monitoring Contributor, and Monitoring Metrics Publisher roles.
Each of the 3 roles is required for the Azure Function to write data via the Azure Monitor Ingestion API. Without these roles, data ingestion will fail with a 403 Forbidden error.
Creating a Log Analytics Workspace
A Log Analytics Workspace (LAW) is the central data store that Microsoft Sentinel uses. If you already have a workspace with Sentinel enabled, you can skip to Onboarding the Workspace to Microsoft Sentinel.
Steps to Create a Workspace
- Sign in to the Azure Portal (https://portal.azure.com).
- In the search bar at the top, type Log Analytics workspaces and select it.
- Click + Create.
- Select your Subscription and Resource Group (or create a new one).
- Enter a Name for the workspace (e.g., ipinfo-sentinel-law).
- Select a Region close to your operations for optimal performance.
- Leave the Pricing tier as the default (Pay-As-You-Go) unless you have a commitment tier.
- Click Review + Create, then click Create.
Choose the same region for all resources (workspace, Function App, etc.) to minimize latency and cross-region data transfer costs.
Note the Workspace Resource ID
After the workspace is created, you need its Resource ID for connector deployment:
- Open the workspace in the Azure Portal.
- Go to Settings > Properties.
- Copy the Resource ID. It will look like:
/subscriptions/{sub-id}/resourceGroups/{rg-name}/providers/Microsoft.OperationalInsights/workspaces/{ws-name}
Onboarding the Workspace to Microsoft Sentinel
Microsoft Sentinel must be enabled on your Log Analytics Workspace before connectors can ingest data.
Enable Microsoft Sentinel
- In the Azure Portal, search for Microsoft Sentinel and select it.
- Click + Create (or + Add if you see existing workspaces).
- Select the Log Analytics Workspace you created in Creating a Log Analytics Workspace.
- Click Add. Sentinel will be enabled on the workspace.
This process takes a few moments. Once complete, you will see the Sentinel Overview dashboard for your workspace.
Enabling Sentinel is free; you only pay for data ingestion and retention. The IPinfo connectors ingest data into custom tables, which are billed at Log Analytics ingestion rates.
Installing the IPinfo Solution from Content Hub
The IPinfo solution packages all data connectors, workbooks, and analytics rules into a single deployable solution available in Microsoft Sentinel Content Hub.
Find and Install the Solution
- In Microsoft Sentinel, go to Content Hub (under Content management in the left menu).
- In the search bar, type IPinfo.
- Locate the IPinfo solution and click on it to open the details pane.
- Click Install.
- Select your Subscription, Resource Group, and Workspace.
- Review the terms and click Create / Install.
The installation deploys the connector definitions and any associated content (workbooks, hunting queries, etc.) into your Sentinel workspace. After installation, the data connectors will appear under the Data connectors page.
Installing the solution only registers the connectors in Sentinel. You still need to deploy each connector (Deploying the Data Connectors) for data to start flowing.
Deploying the Data Connectors
Each IPinfo connector runs as an Azure Function App. Deployment is done through the connector page in Sentinel using an ARM template.
Deploy a Connector
- In Microsoft Sentinel, go to Data connectors (under Configuration).
- Find the IPinfo connector you want to deploy (e.g., IPinfo ASN) and click the Open connector page.
- On the connector page, scroll to the Configuration section.
- Click the Deploy to Azure button. This opens the ARM template deployment in a new tab.
- Fill in the required parameters:
|Parameter
|Value
|RESOURCE_ID
|The full Resource ID of your Log Analytics Workspace
|Function Name
|The name of the Azure Function App
|TENANT_ID
|Your Microsoft Entra ID Tenant ID
|CLIENT_ID
|The Application (client) ID from your App Registration
|CLIENT_SECRET
|The client secret value from your App Registration
|IPINFO_TOKEN
|Your IPinfo token
- Click Review + Create, then Create to start the deployment.
- Wait for the deployment to complete (typically 2 to 5 minutes).
What Gets Deployed
Each connector deployment creates the following Azure resources:
- Azure Function App (Elastic Premium EP2 plan) running Python 3.11
- Storage Account for Function App state
- Data Collection Rule (DCR) for ingesting data into the custom table
- Data Collection Endpoint (DCE) for the Azure Monitor Ingestion API
- Application Insights for monitoring
Repeat for Additional Connectors
Repeat the steps above for each IPinfo connector you want to deploy. Each connector is independent and can be deployed, updated, or removed individually.
Each Function App incurs compute costs. During initial testing, deploy and test one connector at a time to minimize costs. You can disable or delete Function Apps you are not actively using.
Verifying Deployment & Function App Logs
After deployment, verify that the Azure Function is running correctly and processing data.
Check the Function App Status
- In the Azure Portal, navigate to Function Apps.
- Find the Function App created by the connector deployment (it will be named based on the connector, e.g., ipinfo-asn-func-app).
- On the Overview page, verify the Status shows
Running.
- Check the Functions section in the left menu. You should see the timer-triggered function listed.
Trigger a Manual Execution
Rather than waiting for the next scheduled run, trigger the function immediately:
- In the Function App, go to Functions in the left menu.
- Click on the timer-triggered function.
- Click Code + Test → Test/Run → Run.
View Function Execution Logs
There are two ways to view logs from the Function App.
Method 1: Log Stream (Real-time)
- Open your Function App in the Azure Portal.
- In the left menu, go to Monitoring > Log stream.
- Select App Insights Logs or Filesystem Logs from the dropdown.
- You will see real-time log output from the function, including execution status, data download progress, and ingestion results.
Method 2: Application Insights
For historical logs and deeper analysis:
- Open the Application Insights resource linked to your Function App.
- Go to Monitoring > Logs.
- Run the following Kusto query to see recent function executions:
KQL Query: Function App Traces
traces
| where timestamp > ago(24h)
| where operation_Name contains "ipinfo"
| order by timestamp desc
| take 50
Common Log Messages
|Log Message
|Meaning
|Function started
|The timer trigger fired and the function began execution
|Downloading dataset...
|The function is downloading the IPinfo dataset
|Ingesting data to workspace...
|Data is being sent to your workspace via the DCR
|Function completed successfully
|All data was ingested without errors
|HTTP 403 Forbidden
|The App Registration is missing the Monitoring Metrics Publisher role
|HTTP 401 Unauthorized
|Invalid or expired CLIENT_SECRET or IPINFO_TOKEN
Viewing Ingested Data in Log Analytics
Once the connector has run successfully, data will appear in custom tables in your Log Analytics Workspace.
Navigate to Logs
- In the Azure Portal, open your Log Analytics Workspace.
- In the left menu, click Logs (under General).
- The query editor will open. You can run KQL (Kusto Query Language) queries here.
Find IPinfo Tables
IPinfo data is stored in custom tables. You can find them in the Tables section on the left side of the Logs editor, under the Custom Logs category. The tables follow the naming convention shown below:
All tables include
TimeGenerated (datetime) and
TenantId (guid) columns added automatically by Log Analytics.
|Connector
|Table Name
|Fields
|IPinfo Core
Ipinfo_CORE_CL
|ip_range, city, region, region_code, country, country_code, continent, continent_code, latitude, longitude, timezone, postal_code, asn, as_name, as_domain, as_type, is_anonymous, is_anycast, is_hosting, is_mobile, is_satellite
|IPinfo Plus
Ipinfo_PLUS_CL
|ip_range, city, region, region_code, country, country_code, continent, continent_code, latitude, longitude, timezone, postal_code, geoname_id, radius, asn, as_name, as_domain, as_type, as_changed, geo_changed, is_anonymous, is_anycast, is_hosting, is_mobile, is_satellite, is_proxy, is_relay, is_tor, is_vpn
|IPinfo ASN
Ipinfo_ASN_CL
|asn, name, domain, route, asn_type, ip_range
|IPinfo Abuse
Ipinfo_Abuse_CL
|name, email, address, country, phone, network, ip_range
|IPinfo Company
Ipinfo_Company_CL
|as_domain, as_name, as_type, asn, country, company_domain, company_name, company_type, ip_range
|IPinfo Country ASN
Ipinfo_Country_CL
|as_domain, as_name, asn, continent, continent_name, country, country_name, ip_range
|IPinfo Domain
Ipinfo_Domain_CL
|domains, total, ip_range
|IPinfo Privacy
Ipinfo_Privacy_CL
|hosting, proxy, relay, service, tor, vpn, ip_range
|IPinfo Privacy Extended
Ipinfo_Privacy_extended_CL
|anycast, census, census_port, device_activity, hosting, network, proxy, relay, tor, vpn, vpn_config, vpn_name, whois, ip_range
|IPinfo Carrier
Ipinfo_Carrier_CL
|carrier, mcc, mnc, cc, network, ip_range
|IPinfo IP Location
Ipinfo_Location_CL
|city, country, geoname_id, lat, lng, postal_code, region, region_code, timezone, ip_range
|IPinfo IP Location Extended
Ipinfo_Location_extended_CL
|city, country, country_name, latitude, longitude, postal_code, radius, region_name, region, timezone, geoname_id, ip_range
|IPinfo ResProxy
Ipinfo_RESIDENTIAL_PROXY_CL
|ip, service, last_seen, percent_days_seen
|IPinfo RIRWHOIS
Ipinfo_RIRWHOIS_CL
|ip_range, whois_id, name, country, status, tech, maintainer, admin, source, whois_domain, updated, org, rdns_domain, domain, geoloc, org_address, asn, as_name, as_domain, as_type
|IPinfo RWHOIS
Ipinfo_RWHOIS_CL
|ip_range, whois_id, name, whois_desc, host, country, email, abuse, domain, city, street, postal, updated, imported
|IPinfo WHOIS ASN
Ipinfo_WHOIS_ASN_CL
|whois_id, name, country, org_id, created, updated, source
|IPinfo WHOIS MNT
Ipinfo_WHOIS_MNT_CL
|whois_id, name, admin_id, tech_id, org_id, created, updated, source
|IPinfo WHOIS NET
Ipinfo_WHOIS_NET_CL
|ip_range, whois_id, name, country, domain, org_id, status, tech_id, mnt_id, admin_id, abuse_id, created, updated, source
|IPinfo WHOIS ORG
Ipinfo_WHOIS_ORG_CL
|whois_id, name, address, street, city, state, postalcode, country, admin_id, tech_id, abuse_id, mnt_id, email, domain, created, updated, source
|IPinfo WHOIS POC
Ipinfo_WHOIS_POC_CL
|whois_id, name, mobilephone, officephone, fax, address, country, email, abuse_email, created, updated, source
Quick Validation Query
To verify data is present, run the following query for any connector (replacing the table name as appropriate):
KQL Query: Verify Data Ingestion
Ipinfo_ASN_CL
| take 10
If rows are returned, data ingestion is working. If no results appear, check the Function App logs (Verifying Deployment & Function App Logs) for errors.
Configuration
All parameters are stored as Application Settings in the Function App. To modify after deployment: Function App → Settings → Configuration → edit value → Save → Restart.
Optional Parameters
|Variable
|Type
|Default
|Description
RETENTION_IN_DAYS
|Integer
10
|Hot storage retention (days). Fast queries, higher cost.
TOTAL_RETENTION_IN_DAYS
|Integer
30
|Total retention including archive. Older data moves to lower-cost archive.
SCHEDULE
|Cron
0 30 9 * * *
|Execution schedule in UTC. IPinfo datasets update daily — more frequent runs provide no new data.
Basic KQL Queries
This section provides sample Kusto Query Language (KQL) queries to help you explore and analyze the ingested IPinfo data.
Row Count per Table
Check how many records have been ingested in each table:
Ipinfo_ASN_CL
| summarize Count = count()
Ipinfo_Abuse_CL
| summarize Count = count()
Ipinfo_Country_CL
| summarize Count = count()
Recent Ingestion Activity
View the most recently ingested records to confirm fresh data:
Ipinfo_ASN_CL
| order by TimeGenerated desc
| take 20
Lookup by IP Range or ASN
Search for a specific IP range or ASN in the ASN table:
Ipinfo_ASN_CL
| where asn == "AS13335"
| project asn, name, domain, type, TimeGenerated
Top ASN Types
Summarize records by ASN type to understand the distribution of ISP, hosting, business, and education networks:
Ipinfo_ASN_CL
| summarize Count = count() by type
| order by Count desc
Abuse Contact Lookup
Find the abuse contact for a specific IP range:
Ipinfo_Abuse_CL
| where ip_range has "8.8.8"
| project ip_range, name, email, country
Country Distribution
Analyze the distribution of IP ranges by country:
Ipinfo_Country_CL
| summarize Count = count() by country
| order by Count desc
| take 20
Privacy/VPN Detection
Identify IP ranges flagged as VPN, proxy, Tor, or hosting providers:
Ipinfo_Privacy_CL
| where is_vpn == true or is_proxy == true or is_tor == true
| summarize Count = count() by is_vpn, is_proxy, is_tor, is_hosting
| order by Count desc
Cross-Table Join Example
Enrich ASN data with abuse contact information:
Ipinfo_ASN_CL
| join kind=inner (Ipinfo_Abuse_CL) on $left.ip_range == $right.ip_range
| project ip_range, asn, name, abuse_email = email, country
| take 20
Ingestion Trend Over Time
Chart the volume of ingested records over the last 7 days:
Ipinfo_ASN_CL
| where TimeGenerated > ago(7d)
| summarize Count = count() by bin(TimeGenerated, 1d)
| render timechart
Longitude Filter
Analyze IP ranges located in the western hemisphere:
Ipinfo_Location_extended_CL
| where toreal(longitude) < 0
| take 50
Network and Firewall Requirements
The Azure Function App requires outbound HTTPS (port 443) access to the following endpoints:
|Domain
|Purpose
ipinfo.io
|Dataset downloads (initial request to
ipinfo.io/data/)
storage.googleapis.com
|Dataset downloads redirect to this domain for file delivery
login.microsoftonline.com
|Entra ID authentication (OAuth2 token acquisition)
*.monitor.azure.com
|Data Collection Endpoint (log ingestion via DCR)
*.blob.core.windows.net
|Azure Storage (Function App state and runtime)
Ensure these domains are allowlisted in your firewall or Network Security Group (NSG) configuration. If your organization uses an SSL-intercepting proxy or TLS inspection, the Function App may fail with certificate verification errors. In that case, the proxy must pass through traffic to these domains without inspection, or you must add your organization's root CA certificate to the Function App's certificate store.
Troubleshooting & Common Issues
No Data Appearing in Tables
If you do not see data in your custom tables after deployment:
- Verify the Function App status is
Running(Check the Function App Status).
- Check the Function App logs for errors (View Function Execution Logs).
- Confirm the App Registration has the Log Analytics Contributor, Monitoring Contributor and Monitoring Metrics Publisher roles assigned.
- Ensure the
IPINFO_TOKENis valid and has the correct plan access.
- Allow up to 15 minutes after the first function execution for data to appear in Log Analytics.
HTTP 403 Forbidden Error
This typically means the App Registration is missing the required role assignment.
- Go to the resource group > Access control (IAM).
- Verify that your App Registration has Log Analytics Contributor, Monitoring Contributor and Monitoring Metrics Publisher roles.
- If the role was just assigned, wait a few minutes for propagation and trigger the function again.
HTTP 401 Unauthorized Error
This indicates an authentication failure.
- Verify the
CLIENT_SECREThas not expired in the App Registration.
- Confirm the
TENANT_IDand
CLIENT_IDare correct.
- Verify the
IPINFO_TOKENis valid by testing it at https://ipinfo.io/me?token=YOUR_TOKEN.
Function Timeout
Some connectors process large datasets and may take several hours to complete. The connectors run on an Elastic Premium (EP2) plan which supports long-running executions. If a function appears to time out:
- Check Application Insights for any memory or execution errors.
- Verify the Function App plan is
EP2(not
Consumption/Y1, which has a 10-minute limit).
- Review the Function App configuration to ensure the
functionTimeoutsetting is not set to a low value.
Duplicate or Missing Data
If data appears duplicated or incomplete:
- Check whether the function was triggered multiple times (review Application Insights for overlapping executions).
- Verify the timer trigger schedule in the function configuration.
- For missing data, review the function logs to confirm the dataset download completed successfully.
Deployment Failure
If the ARM template deployment fails:
- Review the deployment error details in the Azure Portal under the resource group > Deployments.
- Ensure all required parameters were provided and correctly formatted.
- Verify the
RESOURCE_IDfollows the correct format:
/subscriptions/{sub-id}/resourceGroups/{rg}/providers/Microsoft.OperationalInsights/workspaces/{name}
- Ensure you have Contributor permissions on the target resource group.
Client Secret Expired
Secrets have a limited lifespan (6 months, 1 year, or 2 years). When expired, the function silently fails.
Symptoms: HTTP 401 errors after weeks/months of normal operation.
Fix:
- Entra ID → App registrations → your app → Certificates & secrets → create a new secret.
- Function App → Configuration → update
CLIENT_SECRET→ Save → restart.
Prevention: Set a calendar reminder before expiry.
Resource Provider Not Registered
Symptoms: Deployment fails with
MissingSubscriptionRegistration or
"not registered to use namespace 'Microsoft.Insights".
Fix: Go to Subscriptions → your subscription → Resource providers → register
Microsoft.Insights,
Microsoft.Web, and
Microsoft.OperationalInsights.
Storage Account Firewall Issues
Symptoms: Function App shows
Error status or fails to start.
Fix: Navigate to the Storage Account → Networking → set Public network access to Enabled from all networks, or add the Function App's outbound IPs.
Redeployment Conflicts
Symptoms: Deployment fails with
"Resource already exists".
Fix: Delete the previous Function App, DCR, DCE, and Storage Account from the resource group before redeploying, or use a different Function App name.
Monitoring Database Downloads
To verify that your connector is regularly downloading and ingesting fresh data, use either of these methods:
Method 1: Data Freshness Query
In your Log Analytics Workspace, run the following KQL query (replace the table name with your connector's table):
Ipinfo_ASN_CL
| summarize LastIngestion = max(TimeGenerated)
If the timestamp is recent (within the last 24 hours for a daily schedule), downloads and ingestion are working normally. If the timestamp is stale, check the Function App logs for errors.
Method 2: Application Insights
Open the Application Insights resource linked to your Function App and run:
traces
| where timestamp > ago(7d)
| where message has "downloaded successfully" or message has "Failed to download"
| project timestamp, message
| order by timestamp desc
Successful runs will show messages confirming the file was downloaded. Failed downloads will show error messages, often indicating an invalid or expired IPinfo token.
If no download messages appear at all, the Function App may not be running — verify its Status is
Running in the Azure Portal.
Change Database Download Schedule
Each connector comes pre-configured with a default schedule that runs daily at 9:30 AM UTC. No manual schedule setup is required.
IPinfo datasets are updated once per day. Running the connector more frequently than daily provides no new data and only increases compute costs. But if you want to change the cron schedule:
- In the Azure Portal, navigate to your Function App.
- Go to Settings > Configuration.
- Find the
SCHEDULEapplication setting. The value is a cron expression in
NCRONTABformat (six fields).
- Edit the value, click Save, then restart the Function App.
|Schedule
|Cron Expression
|Daily at 9:30 AM UTC (default)
0 30 9 * * *
|Daily at midnight UTC
0 0 0 * * *
|Weekly on Monday at 6 AM
0 0 6 * * 1
Key Azure Portal Paths
|Action
|Portal Path
|Create Log Analytics Workspace
|Azure Portal > Log Analytics workspaces > + Create
|Enable Sentinel
|Azure Portal > Microsoft Sentinel > + Create
|Install Solution
|Sentinel > Content Hub > Search "IPinfo" > Install
|Deploy Connector
|Sentinel > Data connectors > IPinfo [type] > Deploy to Azure
|View Function Logs
|Azure Portal > Function Apps > [App] > Monitoring > Log stream
|Query Data
|Log Analytics Workspace > Logs
|App Registration
|Azure Portal > Microsoft Entra ID > App registrations
|Role Assignment
|Subscriptions > Access control (IAM) > Add role assignment
We welcome your feedback, and if you have any feature requests or need support using the IPinfo Microsoft Sentinel integration, please create a post in our IPinfo Community or contact support@ipinfo.io.