IPinfo OpenAPI Specification & LLM resources Copy Page

OpenAPI Spec

This page provides the official IPinfo OpenAPI (Swagger) specification, commonly searched for under terms such as: IPinfo Swagger, IPinfo API YAML, openapi.yaml, swagger.yaml, or Swagger/OpenAPI spec.

This specification is intended for integration demos, client generation, and any tooling that consumes standard OpenAPI/Swagger definitions. You can access the raw OpenAPI YAML file here: /developers/openapi.yaml

LLM Resources

IPinfo provides LLM-optimized documentation in two formats for AI assistants and language models.

A clean table of contents linking to all documentation pages. Ideal for quick navigation and token-efficient parsing: /developers/llms.txt

Complete developer documentation in a single aggregated file. All pages combined with HTML-to-markdown conversion applied: /developers/llms-full.txt