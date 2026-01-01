IPinfo OpenAPI Specification & LLM resources
OpenAPI Spec
This page provides the official IPinfo OpenAPI (Swagger) specification, commonly searched for under terms such as: IPinfo Swagger, IPinfo API YAML, openapi.yaml, swagger.yaml, or Swagger/OpenAPI spec.
This specification is intended for integration demos, client generation, and any tooling that consumes standard OpenAPI/Swagger definitions. You can access the raw OpenAPI YAML file here: /developers/openapi.yaml
LLM Resources
IPinfo provides LLM-optimized documentation in two formats for AI assistants and language models.
llms.txt
A clean table of contents linking to all documentation pages. Ideal for quick navigation and token-efficient parsing: /developers/llms.txt
llms-full.txt
Complete developer documentation in a single aggregated file. All pages combined with HTML-to-markdown conversion applied: /developers/llms-full.txt